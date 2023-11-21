Mike Lee Drops Leftist RAG Calling Him a Conspiracy Theorist With a Laundry List of Lefty Conspiracies

Would appear Senator Mike Lee is making too much noise about January 6th. Know how we can tell? Because a Lefty rag of an outlet is writing hit (hate) pieces on him.

Like this one from The Salt Lake Tribune:

Utah Sen. Mike Lee, who tried to help Donald Trump overturn the 2020 election, took campaign donations from fake electors in Arizona. https://t.co/pe0vb6OIPv — The Salt Lake Tribune (@sltrib) November 21, 2023

See what we mean?

What a bunch of a-holes.

Lee was of course unbothered and fired back as only he can:

Conspiracy theories of last few years:

-Russia collusion

-Fauci didn’t fund gain of function in Wuhan

-School Shutdowns are good for children

-Economic shutdowns can stop the virus

-Two weeks to slow the spread

-@SLTrib calling for the house arrest of unvaccinated Utahns https://t.co/ltlxYrlWJz — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) November 21, 2023

Based.

Just like his name says.

I would not line my cat’s litter box with the SL Tribune. — Redrockgirl22 (@redrockgirl22) November 21, 2023

We too find we feel that way about more and more of these rags.

Bet they love Mitt — Mary Callaghan (@MaryCal59093871) November 21, 2023

They probably didn't USED to, but now he's some sort of hero for putting country over party or whatnot. They're all so damn predictable.

Alt Headline: “Senator receives lawful campaign donations from American citizens…”



It’s hard for me to see this as a serious piece of journalism. — Jonathan Franks (@jonfranks) November 21, 2023

Join the club.

