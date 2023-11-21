The Nation Wants to 'Decolonize' Thanksgiving, Celebrate 'Truthsgiving'
Mike Lee Drops Leftist RAG Calling Him a Conspiracy Theorist With a Laundry List of Lefty Conspiracies

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  2:30 PM on November 21, 2023
AP Photo/Susan Walsh

Would appear Senator Mike Lee is making too much noise about January 6th. Know how we can tell? Because a Lefty rag of an outlet is writing hit (hate) pieces on him.

Advertisement

Like this one from The Salt Lake Tribune:

See what we mean?

What a bunch of a-holes.

Lee was of course unbothered and fired back as only he can:

Based.

Just like his name says.

We too find we feel that way about more and more of these rags.

They probably didn't USED to, but now he's some sort of hero for putting country over party or whatnot. They're all so damn predictable.

Sam J.
Join the club.

======================================================================

