White House Taking a Victory Lap Over 'Falling Gas Prices' Pisses EVERYONE Off (Even Some Lefties!)

There is gaslighting and then there is THIS from the White House.
It's sort of like an arsonist who sets your house on fire, brags about putting out half of it, and then wants you to give them credit for it. And while we know Karine Jean-Pierre writes a good many of Biden's/WH's posts, this sounds too dumb, even for her.
This definitely came from an intern who's confused about their gender.
Gas prices are down $1.70 from their peak – just in time for holiday travel.— The White House (@WhiteHouse) November 21, 2023
Lowering costs for families continues to be President Biden’s top economic priority.
Yeah, no.
Just to be clear, though, costs have gone way, way, way up since @JoeBiden became president. Almost nothing is more affordable, including gas, which is significantly more expensive!— Justin T. Haskins (@JustinTHaskins) November 21, 2023
Arsonist takes credit for putting out fire.— Jake Schneider (@jacobkschneider) November 21, 2023
Gas still isn’t even close to what it was when Biden took office ($2.39/gallon).
“ we’re Lowering costs for families”— The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) November 21, 2023
“The price hike is Russias fault”
Same people
We were energy independent four years ago.— Spacewad (@DavidSpacewad) November 21, 2023
But mean tweets and stuff!
November 21, 2023
EXACTLY.
Lmaooooo not in California stop lying— SMSWEHO.ETH (@SMSweho) November 21, 2023
By buying oil from Venezuela.— Old SF Dude 🇺🇸🇨🇷 (@WasAnActionGuy) November 21, 2023
Putins price hike really worked wonders didn't it— Brad Capaldi (@TheGoatofMPVs) November 21, 2023
Something like that.
Still significantly up from when Trump was in office. pic.twitter.com/QqsNnp3VQv— Mon - EMT (@moniemon84) November 21, 2023
Groceries cost twice as much as when you took office.— Danny Anderson (aka: Abuelo de la Spoopy) (@danander11) November 21, 2023
Go away with your nonsense.
Playing games with people’s livelihoods via increase/decrease gas prices and taking victory laps while inflation on everything else is sky high and the world is on fire is top notch gaslighting.— Patty Girl MAGA X’d 🇺🇸☘️ (@PerspicaciousXY) November 21, 2023
Indeed.
Yet, prices are still almost double the price from when you took office & destroyed our energy independence.— The Constitutional Conservative (@TheCCShowcast) November 21, 2023
Great job, Joseph. Aces.
Yep. pic.twitter.com/Wy5rnADa6N— dalong54 (@dalong67) November 21, 2023
Annnnnd fin.
