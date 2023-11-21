White House Taking a Victory Lap Over 'Falling Gas Prices' Pisses EVERYONE Off (Even Some Lefties!)

YIIIKES: Pete Buttigieg Pal and Mentee Receives 30-Year Prison Sentence in Child P*rn...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:35 AM on November 21, 2023
Twitchy

There is gaslighting and then there is THIS from the White House.

It's sort of like an arsonist who sets your house on fire, brags about putting out half of it, and then wants you to give them credit for it. And while we know Karine Jean-Pierre writes a good many of Biden's/WH's posts, this sounds too dumb, even for her.

This definitely came from an intern who's confused about their gender.

Yeah, no.

But mean tweets and stuff!

EXACTLY.

Marc Elias Served a Refreshing Glass of STFU Juice for TOUGH Post About Keeping REPUBLICANS from Cheating
Sam J.
Something like that.

Indeed.

Great job, Joseph. Aces.

Annnnnd fin.

Advertisement

Tags: BIDEN GAS PRICES WHITE HOUSE

