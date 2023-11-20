HA! Ted Cruz and Benny Johnson Question if Eric Swalwell Wears a Tuck-Friendly Swimsuit and He Flips OUT

Nothing to see here, just a dude who's been accused of banging a Chinese Communist spy whining because Republicans are making fun of him and questioning if perhaps he wears a tuck-friendly swimsuit. He had to know whining about this would only bring more attention to the post and make things worse for him, yes?

Advertisement

Then again, it is Eric Swalwell we're talking about here so maybe not.

Nothing to see here. Just 2 anti-gay Republicans riding around on a Friday night in a prom limo talking about my… pic.twitter.com/ttQs3x5fl9 — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) November 20, 2023

Dude. We likely wouldn't have even seen this if he hadn't taken a screenshot and shared it to whine and accuse Cruz and Johnson of being anti-gay.

What a doofus.

ANSWER THE QUESTION ERIC! DO YOU? — Whatevs (@j035ich5pach) November 20, 2023

IT'S A FAIR QUESTION, ERIC. DO YOU?!

HAAAAAAAAAA

I think it’s funnier that Ted Cruz just said you have no balls 😂 — Michael (@CrownAddiction) November 20, 2023

We did giggle.

Quite a bit.

Awwww they triggered your poor wee fella! Bet Fang Fang loved your tucked look!🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/dOFFaeQSpy — Mark Pointer (@MarcusA73671058) November 20, 2023

We. Got. Nothin'.

Lol you got smoked in a meme and then you reposted the meme that smoked you. https://t.co/AkBzxn5Y9F pic.twitter.com/6VY2k0Vl7M — Antisocial Engineer (@originalezbz) November 20, 2023

Seriously. Again, we may not have even seen this if Eric didn't share it.

Tough crowd, bro.

======================================================================

Related:

TikTok of Weepy RN (Biden Voter?) Talking About Struggling in Biden's CRAP Economy Goes Viral (Watch)

WATCH Jen Psaki's Smug Face as Rep. Dan Goldman Openly THREATENS Trump (He's NOW Trying to Walk it Back)

Adam Kinzinger Calling for Mean Trump 'Call Signs' BACKFIRES Painfully, Hilariously, and Spectacularly

Asra Nomani SCHOOLS Susan Sarandon on What it Means to be a Muslim Woman in America in POWERFUL Post

Riley Gaines Wipes the FLOOR with Laura Loomer and Her 'Investigative Skills' After She Doxxed Her

======================================================================

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? ALSO, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.