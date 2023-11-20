Biden UBER-FAN Chris Jackson Openly Shaming 'Never Biden' Lefties Tells Me There's HOPE...
HA! Ted Cruz and Benny Johnson Question if Eric Swalwell Wears a Tuck-Friendly Swimsuit and He Flips OUT

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  1:40 PM on November 20, 2023
AP Photo/Meg Kinnard

Nothing to see here, just a dude who's been accused of banging a Chinese Communist spy whining because Republicans are making fun of him and questioning if perhaps he wears a tuck-friendly swimsuit. He had to know whining about this would only bring more attention to the post and make things worse for him, yes?

Then again, it is Eric Swalwell we're talking about here so maybe not.

Dude. We likely wouldn't have even seen this if he hadn't taken a screenshot and shared it to whine and accuse Cruz and Johnson of being anti-gay.

What a doofus.

IT'S A FAIR QUESTION, ERIC. DO YOU?!

HAAAAAAAAAA

We did giggle.

Quite a bit.

We. Got. Nothin'.

Seriously. Again, we may not have even seen this if Eric didn't share it.

Tough crowd, bro.

======================================================================

