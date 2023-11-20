HA! Ted Cruz and Benny Johnson Question if Eric Swalwell Wears a Tuck-Friendly...
TikTok of Weepy RN (Biden Voter?) Talking About Struggling in Biden's CRAP Economy Goes Viral (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  12:35 PM on November 20, 2023
A TikTok video of an RN crying about how much her family is struggling financially is going viral.

She's SO CLOSE to figuring it out. Sadly, she ultimately admits she's 'not into politics' after crying quite passionately about her family's monetary situation which tells us how she likely voted.

When you're not informed you make bad choices when you vote. It's as simple as that.

Watch.

To be fair, we can't help but feel a little sorry for her because this is absolutely a reality for many many many Americans in this crap economy under this crap president and his crap administration. 

Then again ... 

You NEED to hear about politics because ultimately you get what you vote for. When you don't want to hear about things that impact your life, especially financially, when things end up sucking financially because you DIDN'T want to hear about it, that's on you.

Sorry, sweetpea.

This is likely the unfortunate reality ... maybe she'll figure it out this time though?

Or not.

Ding ding ding.

