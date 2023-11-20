TikTok of Weepy RN (Biden Voter?) Talking About Struggling in Biden's CRAP Economy Goes Viral (Watch)

A TikTok video of an RN crying about how much her family is struggling financially is going viral.

She's SO CLOSE to figuring it out. Sadly, she ultimately admits she's 'not into politics' after crying quite passionately about her family's monetary situation which tells us how she likely voted.

Advertisement

When you're not informed you make bad choices when you vote. It's as simple as that.

Watch.

Average Americans aren’t making it..



TikTok user goes viral over video venting financial frustrations. pic.twitter.com/jkW1KonLlc — Justin Barclay (@MrJustinBarclay) November 20, 2023

To be fair, we can't help but feel a little sorry for her because this is absolutely a reality for many many many Americans in this crap economy under this crap president and his crap administration.

Then again ...

"I don't want to hear about the politics". Welp, there's your problem. — Rat Pack (@AbbyJRat) November 20, 2023

You NEED to hear about politics because ultimately you get what you vote for. When you don't want to hear about things that impact your life, especially financially, when things end up sucking financially because you DIDN'T want to hear about it, that's on you.

Sorry, sweetpea.

I guarantee this woman votes Democratic. — HoR_Emperor (@HorEmperor) November 20, 2023

Here's the problem:



• Woman posts depressing TikTok about economic hardship



• Same woman votes Democrat every time — pearsonified (@pearsonified) November 20, 2023

This is likely the unfortunate reality ... maybe she'll figure it out this time though?

Or not.

Just because you don't care about politics doesn't mean it doesn't care about you.



(I've heard that a few times, but am not sure to whom it's attributed.) — LuluBrooksie (@lulu_brooksie) November 20, 2023

Ding ding ding.

Chocolate chocolate chip is Joe's FAVORITE.

