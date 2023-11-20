Megyn Kelly is Straight-Fire in Nuke-Level DUNK on Media Matters for Trying to Take Elon Musk Down

Media Matters sucks.

We can say that, right?

They do.

And they always have.

Their entire purpose is hurting those whom they disagree with and trying to shut down voices with different opinions even if that means lying, which is what has apparently happened with their attempt to shut Elon Musk and X down.

Advertisement

Told you they suck.

Megyn Kelly said it better:

The vile, disgusting, dishonest Media Matters is trying to take down X & ⁦@elonmusk⁩. They cannot STAND the existence of even one platform that the hard left does not control. It’s important that X survive. Don’t fall for the MM hit job. https://t.co/6wxquwEcJj — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) November 18, 2023

From X's Own Blog:

This week Media Matters for America posted a story that completely misrepresented the real user experience on X, in another attempt to undermine freedom of speech and mislead advertisers. Above everything, including profit, X works to protect the public’s right to free speech. But for speech to be truly free, we must also have the freedom to see or hear things that some people may consider objectionable. We believe that everyone has the right to make up their own minds about what to read, watch, or listen to – because that’s the power of freedom of speech. Despite our clear and consistent position, X has seen a number of attacks from activist groups like Media Matters and legacy media outlets who seek to undermine freedom of expression on our platform because they perceive it as a threat to their ideological narrative and those of their financial supporters. These groups try to use their influence to attack our revenue streams by deceiving advertisers on X.

In other words, Media Matters lied, then created more lies to deliberately and knowingly harm X. Seems pretty cut and dry to this editor ...

Cultural hegemony is the uncompromising goal of the radical left.



Anything that gets in the way of that goal must be crushed.



This is a war to them. Peace can only come with the absence of resistance to socialism.



It is time for Americans to get the memo. — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) November 18, 2023

Why are the communist lowlifes from @mmfa even on here? — JWF (@JammieWF) November 18, 2023

They can't stand it when anyone is able to voice an opinion they disagree with so our guess is they're on X to target harrass people.

Glad to see you stand with Elon. If we don't stand up now...when will we? — floridanow1 (@floridanow1) November 18, 2023

True story. If we don't stand up now we may not have a chance to later.

And they did it the day after dinner with Xi. Coincidence? — Mary Coulombe (@forest_mary) November 18, 2023

*cough cough*

I won’t let this happen. I, Burt Macklin, will stop them. — Burt Macklin (@BurtMaclin_FBI) November 18, 2023

Atta boy, Burt.

======================================================================

Related:

Asra Nomani SCHOOLS Susan Sarandon on What it Means to be a Muslim Woman in America in POWERFUL Post

Advertisement

Doctor Locks Replies After Posting 'Decolonization Graphic' Because She Can't DEEEAL with the BACKFIRE

YIKES: Liz Cheney Only Makes Things WORSE for Herself Trying to Clap Back at Mike Lee Over NEW J6 Footage

Adam Kinzinger Melts DOWN Like a Frothy-Mouthed Harpy After Mike Lee Calls for J6 Committee Investigation

Riley Gaines Wipes the FLOOR with Laura Loomer and Her 'Investigative Skills' After She Doxxed Her

======================================================================

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? ALSO, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.