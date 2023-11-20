Asra Nomani SCHOOLS Susan Sarandon on What it Means to be a Muslim...
Mollie Hemingway Laughs at WaPo's 'Unhinged Temper Tantrum' Over Result of Argentina Elect...
Doctor Locks Replies After Posting 'Decolonization Graphic' Because She Can't DEEEAL with...
Monday Morning Meme Madness
Bring on the Ratio: Washington Post Writer Dumps on 'Citizen Journalism'
'Just Wrong About Everything.' New York Magazine Writer Embarrassed by Silly Argument to...
Even California Democrats Can't Quell the Pro-Palestinian Mob. Activists Take Over CA Dem...
'Maybe Ask Hamas for Donations.' Rep. Ilhan Omar's Plea for Campaign Cash Backfires...
'Jews Were Asking for It.' Former Human Rights Watch Exec Implies Jews Deserve...
'All About THEM': Jeremy Corbyn Reminds Us the Left's Humanity Is All for...
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott: 'I am proud to endorse Donald J. Trump for...
The Death of Matthew Perna Should Haunt His Prosecutors Every Day
Take the L! Corey DeAngelis Embarrasses TX Rep (and Troll) Gene Wu AGAIN...
She's Getting DUMBER in Real-Time: AOC DEMANDING Conditions on Israel Aid BACKFIRES Hilari...

Megyn Kelly is Straight-Fire in Nuke-Level DUNK on Media Matters for Trying to Take Elon Musk Down

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:35 AM on November 20, 2023
Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File

Media Matters sucks.

We can say that, right?

They do.

And they always have.

Their entire purpose is hurting those whom they disagree with and trying to shut down voices with different opinions even if that means lying, which is what has apparently happened with their attempt to shut Elon Musk and X down.

Advertisement

Told you they suck.

Megyn Kelly said it better:

From X's Own Blog:

This week Media Matters for America posted a story that completely misrepresented the real user experience on X, in another attempt to undermine freedom of speech and mislead advertisers.

Above everything, including profit, X works to protect the public’s right to free speech. But for speech to be truly free, we must also have the freedom to see or hear things that some people may consider objectionable. We believe that everyone has the right to make up their own minds about what to read, watch, or listen to – because that’s the power of freedom of speech.

Despite our clear and consistent position, X has seen a number of attacks from activist groups like Media Matters and legacy media outlets who seek to undermine freedom of expression on our platform because they perceive it as a threat to their ideological narrative and those of their financial supporters. These groups try to use their influence to attack our revenue streams by deceiving advertisers on X.

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

In other words, Media Matters lied, then created more lies to deliberately and knowingly harm X. Seems pretty cut and dry to this editor ... 

They can't stand it when anyone is able to voice an opinion they disagree with so our guess is they're on X to target harrass people.

True story. If we don't stand up now we may not have a chance to later.

*cough cough*

Atta boy, Burt.

======================================================================

Related:

Asra Nomani SCHOOLS Susan Sarandon on What it Means to be a Muslim Woman in America in POWERFUL Post

Advertisement

Doctor Locks Replies After Posting 'Decolonization Graphic' Because She Can't DEEEAL with the BACKFIRE

YIKES: Liz Cheney Only Makes Things WORSE for Herself Trying to Clap Back at Mike Lee Over NEW J6 Footage

Adam Kinzinger Melts DOWN Like a Frothy-Mouthed Harpy After Mike Lee Calls for J6 Committee Investigation

Riley Gaines Wipes the FLOOR with Laura Loomer and Her 'Investigative Skills' After She Doxxed Her

======================================================================

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? ALSO, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.

Tags: ELON MUSK MEDIA MATTERS MEGYN KELLY

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Asra Nomani SCHOOLS Susan Sarandon on What it Means to be a Muslim Woman in America in POWERFUL Post
Sam J.
Doctor Locks Replies After Posting 'Decolonization Graphic' Because She Can't DEEEAL with the BACKFIRE
Sam J.
Mollie Hemingway Laughs at WaPo's 'Unhinged Temper Tantrum' Over Result of Argentina Election
Doug P.
Bring on the Ratio: Washington Post Writer Dumps on 'Citizen Journalism'
FuzzyChimp
And BOOM: Mike Lee Leaves Liz Cheney SPEECHLESS With Just ONE Question After She Snaps at Him over J6
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Monday Morning Meme Madness FuzzyChimp
Advertisement