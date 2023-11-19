Receipt-Filled Thread DROPS Media for Literally Relying on Hamas for News, Fueling Rise...
Adam Kinzinger Melts DOWN Like a Frothy-Mouthed Harpy After Mike Lee Calls for...
Author (Liar) Claiming Israeli Helicopters Killed Israelis at Music Festival Dragged So Mu...
You Won’t Believe HOW MUCH the University of Michigan Spends on DEI Staff
WaPo: Israel's War Is Separating Palestinian Babies From Their Mothers
Savage: Vivek Ramaswamy Reacts to Donald Trump's 'Vermin' Remark on CNN
Dem Twitter Sleuths Thought They'd Found The Goods on Speaker Johnson... Until It...
EXCELLENT: Israeli Prime Minister and Defense Minister Vow To Go After Hamas Leaders...
Utterly Revolting: Male Volleyball Player Shouts Obscene Taunt at Opposing Girls Team
MSNBC Reporter 'Embedded' With Hamas Doesn't Seem Too Unbiased
Coffee Chain in Jordan Introduces a New 'Holocaust Coffee'
Rep. Ilhan Omar Meets With 'Female' Rabbi Who Heckled Biden in Call for...
BUSTED --> CNN Goes Into SERIOUS CYA Mode After Their Oct 7th Hamas-Embedded...
Builder of Canada's 'Anti-Racism Strategy' Says We Will Crush Your 'Jewsader Colony'

And BOOM: Mike Lee Leaves Liz Cheney SPEECHLESS With Just ONE Question After She Snaps at Him over J6

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  9:15 AM on November 19, 2023
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

As Twitchy readers know, Mike Lee has been calling for an investigation into the January 6th Committee since Speaker Johnson began releasing more and more of the J6 footage. Footage that our pals on the committee didn't think was important to share with Americans, for whatever reason. 

Advertisement

Probably because it does NOT support the narrative Nancy Pelosi wanted them to sell to the American public. Lee, of course, and with good reason, went after Liz Cheney specifically since she was the Vice Chairman of the committee, not to mention she tried pushing the same tired footage we've seen for years as the new footage dropped.

Lee was less than friendly.

And we can tell it rattled Liz because she tried to clapback, and failed.

Bigly.

Oooh, sick burn.

Or, you know, not.

People who are not good at talking snark and smack should not talk snark and smack. This should be some sort of new law or rule ... that was just painful. And of course, it didn't go so hot for her, like at all.

There were so many paid informants involved that day that the FBI lost count.

No, really.

From The New York Post:

The FBI had so many paid informants at the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, that it lost track of the number and had to perform a later audit to determine exactly how many “Confidential Human Sources” run by different FBI field offices were present that day, a former assistant director of the bureau has told lawmakers. At least one informant was communicating with his FBI handler as he entered the Capitol, according to Steven D’Antuono, formerly in charge of the bureau’s Washington field office.

Recommended

Adam Kinzinger Melts DOWN Like a Frothy-Mouthed Harpy After Mike Lee Calls for J6 Committee Investigation
Sam J.
Advertisement

Liz did not bother to answer Lee's question.

We know, shocking.

Others also called out the representative Wyoming fired by almost 40 points:

Funny, right?

She's trying really hard to appeal to her newfound 'friends' on the Left.

And maybe Adam Kinzinger.

This. ^

We'll bring the popcorn.

======================================================================

Related:

Adam Kinzinger Melts DOWN Like a Frothy-Mouthed Harpy After Mike Lee Calls for J6 Committee Investigation

Mike Lee Calling Down the THUNDER on Liz Cheney for Pushing the SAME J6 Footage is a BEAUTIFUL Thing

Advertisement

Riley Gaines Wipes the FLOOR with Laura Loomer and Her 'Investigative Skills' After She Doxxed Her

Michael Rapaport Considering Voting TRUMP, Admits 'We Have to Get This Situation Under Control' (Watch)

Chaya Raichik Mocks TF Out of Pink for BRAVELY Shutting Replies Down on Her Edgiest Banned Book Post Yet

======================================================================

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? ALSO, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.

Tags: LIZ CHENEY MIKE LEE JANUARY 6

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Adam Kinzinger Melts DOWN Like a Frothy-Mouthed Harpy After Mike Lee Calls for J6 Committee Investigation
Sam J.
Receipt-Filled Thread DROPS Media for Literally Relying on Hamas for News, Fueling Rise in Antisemitism
Sam J.
Author (Liar) Claiming Israeli Helicopters Killed Israelis at Music Festival Dragged So Much He DELETES
Brett T.
Dem Twitter Sleuths Thought They'd Found The Goods on Speaker Johnson... Until It Blew Up in Their Face
Coucy
Utterly Revolting: Male Volleyball Player Shouts Obscene Taunt at Opposing Girls Team
Grateful Calvin
You Won’t Believe HOW MUCH the University of Michigan Spends on DEI Staff
Coucy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Adam Kinzinger Melts DOWN Like a Frothy-Mouthed Harpy After Mike Lee Calls for J6 Committee Investigation Sam J.
Advertisement