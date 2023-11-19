And BOOM: Mike Lee Leaves Liz Cheney SPEECHLESS With Just ONE Question After She Snaps at Him over J6

As Twitchy readers know, Mike Lee has been calling for an investigation into the January 6th Committee since Speaker Johnson began releasing more and more of the J6 footage. Footage that our pals on the committee didn't think was important to share with Americans, for whatever reason.

Advertisement

Probably because it does NOT support the narrative Nancy Pelosi wanted them to sell to the American public. Lee, of course, and with good reason, went after Liz Cheney specifically since she was the Vice Chairman of the committee, not to mention she tried pushing the same tired footage we've seen for years as the new footage dropped.

Lee was less than friendly.

And we can tell it rattled Liz because she tried to clapback, and failed.

Bigly.

Hey @BasedMikeLee - heads up. A nutball conspiracy theorist appears to be posting from your account. https://t.co/N26lfzPZPU — Liz Cheney (@Liz_Cheney) November 18, 2023

Oooh, sick burn.

Or, you know, not.

People who are not good at talking snark and smack should not talk snark and smack. This should be some sort of new law or rule ... that was just painful. And of course, it didn't go so hot for her, like at all.

Shouldn't the J6 committee have been demanding answers to this question?https://t.co/g6g2mm7zLV https://t.co/IQC10Saf1z — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) November 19, 2023

There were so many paid informants involved that day that the FBI lost count.

No, really.

From The New York Post:

The FBI had so many paid informants at the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, that it lost track of the number and had to perform a later audit to determine exactly how many “Confidential Human Sources” run by different FBI field offices were present that day, a former assistant director of the bureau has told lawmakers. At least one informant was communicating with his FBI handler as he entered the Capitol, according to Steven D’Antuono, formerly in charge of the bureau’s Washington field office.

Liz did not bother to answer Lee's question.

We know, shocking.

Others also called out the representative Wyoming fired by almost 40 points:

It was an honor working to defeat you & replace your seat in Congress. — #ThePersistence (@ScottPresler) November 18, 2023

YOU are calling somebody ELSE a “nutball conspiracy theorist?” 🤣🤣🤣 — Buzz Patterson (@BuzzPatterson) November 18, 2023

Funny, right?

Imagine video evidence being released proving you’re wrong, and you’re so narcissistic that you’re STILL accuse others of being a conspiracy theorist. — Kerry Slone (@thereal_SnS) November 18, 2023

She's trying really hard to appeal to her newfound 'friends' on the Left.

And maybe Adam Kinzinger.

I know you don’t care about this country, but it’s pathetic how you try to frame this. You’re an unAmerican clown. And deserve your irrelevancy. — TrashDiscourse (@ThaWoodChipper) November 18, 2023

This. ^

Liz Cheney losing by 40 points in Wyoming was one of the biggest wins in America’s history. @BasedMikeLee please make sure that every member of the J6 committee is investigated. — Savannah (@BasedSavannah) November 18, 2023

We'll bring the popcorn.

======================================================================

Related:

Adam Kinzinger Melts DOWN Like a Frothy-Mouthed Harpy After Mike Lee Calls for J6 Committee Investigation

Mike Lee Calling Down the THUNDER on Liz Cheney for Pushing the SAME J6 Footage is a BEAUTIFUL Thing

Advertisement

Riley Gaines Wipes the FLOOR with Laura Loomer and Her 'Investigative Skills' After She Doxxed Her

Michael Rapaport Considering Voting TRUMP, Admits 'We Have to Get This Situation Under Control' (Watch)

Chaya Raichik Mocks TF Out of Pink for BRAVELY Shutting Replies Down on Her Edgiest Banned Book Post Yet

======================================================================

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? ALSO, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.