Mike Lee Calling Down the THUNDER on Liz Cheney for Pushing the SAME J6 Footage is a BEAUTIFUL Thing

And here we GO ...

After Speaker Johnson started dropping footage of what many are saying is what REALLY happened on January 6, Liz Cheney had to stick her big foot in her bigger mouth and repost footage we've seen for months and months. Footage that is very convenient to the narrative she, Adam Kinzinger, Nancy Pelosi, and other Democrats have been trying to push since that very day. It's hard to scare Americans with footage of a bunch of people in their coats wandering calmly around the Capitol, smiling, and politely engaging the police.

Cheney really is just awful.

Here’s some January 6th video for you.



pic.twitter.com/MReMysC534 — Liz Cheney (@Liz_Cheney) November 17, 2023

Yeah, Liz. We know. It's the only footage you've wanted us to see for years now.

Mike Lee dropped the mic RIGHT on her pointy, smug, snide, self-serving little head:

Liz, we’ve seen footage like that a million times.



You made sure we saw that—and nothing else.



It’s the other stuff—what you deliberately hid from us—that we find so upsetting.



Nice try.



P.S. How many of these guys are feds? (As if you’d ever tell us). https://t.co/FryO0VdLdP — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) November 18, 2023

What he said.

All day, every day.

Nice try. Time to investigate the J6 Committee ...

We need to investigate the J6 committee. — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) November 18, 2023

And boom.

Yes, it's time to investigate them all, especially Liz.

Frauds and traitors, exposed pic.twitter.com/yrXRMFfzou — Mark HK (@mlehmhk) November 18, 2023

How many veterans and innocent people are in jail today because Liz Cheney abused her power. She should be indicted. — Lori Mills (@LoriMills4CA42) November 18, 2023

It's a pretty horrific thing to be known and remembered for.

Liz Cheney's legacy will always be helping the government punish Americans for protesting their government and we're not even sorry for saying so.

======================================================================

======================================================================

