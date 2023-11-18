Mike Lee Calling Down the THUNDER on Liz Cheney for Pushing the SAME J6 Footage is a BEAUTIFUL Thing

Amtrak Warns of Delays Due to '1st Amendment-Related Events' (the New 'Fiery But...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  9:10 AM on November 18, 2023
AP Photo/Jae C. Hong

And here we GO ... 

After Speaker Johnson started dropping footage of what many are saying is what REALLY happened on January 6, Liz Cheney had to stick her big foot in her bigger mouth and repost footage we've seen for months and months. Footage that is very convenient to the narrative she, Adam Kinzinger, Nancy Pelosi, and other Democrats have been trying to push since that very day. It's hard to scare Americans with footage of a bunch of people in their coats wandering calmly around the Capitol, smiling, and politely engaging the police.

Cheney really is just awful.

Yeah, Liz. We know. It's the only footage you've wanted us to see for years now.

Mike Lee dropped the mic RIGHT on her pointy, smug, snide, self-serving little head:

What he said.

All day, every day.

Nice try. Time to investigate the J6 Committee ... 

And boom.

Yes, it's time to investigate them all, especially Liz.

It's a pretty horrific thing to be known and remembered for.

Liz Cheney's legacy will always be helping the government punish Americans for protesting their government and we're not even sorry for saying so.

