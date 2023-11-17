Eric Swalwell's Horrible, No-Good, Very Bad BIRTHDAY Gets Even Worse After He Asks for Birthday Greetings

Ha.

HA ha.

HA HA HA HA HA.

Oh, man.

So yesterday was Eric Swalwell's birthday and his 'staff' shared a happy birthday post asking Twitter to wish him a Happy Birthday.

Advertisement

And MAN, we should send his staff a thank you card.

Too damn funny.

Cheers to another year!



From Staff: Wish Eric a happy birthday— comment below! 🥳🎂 pic.twitter.com/PIBKzxpRx3 — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) November 16, 2023

Yeah, we don't even have to say anything else.

EL OH EL.

What’d ya have for your birthday dinner?

Chinese? — Penguin - behind enemy lines 🇺🇲🇺🇲 (@penguin74us) November 16, 2023

I'm surprised Xi didnt get you a new girlfriend to pop out of a cake — Harrison Krank (@HarrisonKrank) November 16, 2023

Hope you have a Happy Chinese New Year!!! — Caleb Box (@calebbox) November 17, 2023

They must’ve been all out of “Congrats on banging another Chinese spy” cakes. — Richard - Thought Criminal (@nowiknowmyabcs) November 17, 2023

Ahem

Good luck not banging another Chinese spy, try a Ukrainian one next — Darreick Harmon (@DarreickHarmon) November 16, 2023

You are so lucky you are not in jail. — Gigi J. Trump (@realGigiJ) November 16, 2023

That's kind of a nice one, right?

Give my regards to Fang Fang — Jose Galan ⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@jgalan707) November 17, 2023

Did the Chinese Embassy pay for that cake? — Matthew Adams (@matthew4brem) November 16, 2023

Fair question.

Thursday is also garbage day. How fitting. — Theodore #FJB (@2_dolla_bills) November 16, 2023

Ouch, tough crowd.

Awwww, what a giver.

======================================================================

Related:

Adam Schiff Throwing SCHIFFT FIT Because Meta is no Longer Censoring Trump's Campaign Ads Goes SO Wrong

DRAAAG THEM! Megyn Kelly Goes Straight-Up BEAST MODE Taking Parents of GenZ Praising Bin Laden Apart

Sean Davis' TAKEDOWN of NYT Poetry Editor QUITTING Because She Hates Israel is Brutally POETIC

AOC Parading 'First Jewish Member of Congress' to Push for a Ceasefire Goes SO Wrong (For Both of Them)

======================================================================

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? ALSO, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.