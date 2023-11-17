Eric Swalwell's Horrible, No-Good, Very Bad BIRTHDAY Gets Even Worse After He Asks for Birthday Greetings

Ha.
HA ha.
HA HA HA HA HA.
Oh, man.
So yesterday was Eric Swalwell's birthday and his 'staff' shared a happy birthday post asking Twitter to wish him a Happy Birthday.
And MAN, we should send his staff a thank you card.
Too damn funny.
Cheers to another year!— Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) November 16, 2023
From Staff: Wish Eric a happy birthday— comment below! 🥳🎂 pic.twitter.com/PIBKzxpRx3
Yeah, we don't even have to say anything else.
EL OH EL.
What’d ya have for your birthday dinner?— Penguin - behind enemy lines 🇺🇲🇺🇲 (@penguin74us) November 16, 2023
Chinese?
I'm surprised Xi didnt get you a new girlfriend to pop out of a cake— Harrison Krank (@HarrisonKrank) November 16, 2023
Hope you have a Happy Chinese New Year!!!— Caleb Box (@calebbox) November 17, 2023
They must’ve been all out of “Congrats on banging another Chinese spy” cakes.— Richard - Thought Criminal (@nowiknowmyabcs) November 17, 2023
Good luck! pic.twitter.com/YLlPTQRBnb— 🇺🇸 Pismo 🇺🇸 (@Pismo_B) November 16, 2023
Ahem
Good luck not banging another Chinese spy, try a Ukrainian one next— Darreick Harmon (@DarreickHarmon) November 16, 2023
You are so lucky you are not in jail.— Gigi J. Trump (@realGigiJ) November 16, 2023
That's kind of a nice one, right?
Give my regards to Fang Fang— Jose Galan ⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@jgalan707) November 17, 2023
Did the Chinese Embassy pay for that cake?— Matthew Adams (@matthew4brem) November 16, 2023
Fair question.
Thursday is also garbage day. How fitting.— Theodore #FJB (@2_dolla_bills) November 16, 2023
Ouch, tough crowd.
November 16, 2023
Awwww, what a giver.
