AOC Parading 'First Jewish Member of Congress' to Push for a Ceasefire Goes SO Wrong (For Both of Them)

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez seems SUPER EXCITED that a Jewish member of Congress has finally come forward to side with the terrorist apologists. She was so excited, in fact, that she couldn't wait to parade her in front of all her followers on Twitter as 'the first Jewish member of Congress' to come out in favor of a ceasefire.

Advertisement

We're not entirely sure what she thought would happen when she did this:

Rep. Becca Balint is now the first Jewish member of Congress to come out in favor of a ceasefire in Gaza.



She is incredibly brave, taking a stance rooted in her commitment to human rights and protection of the innocent.



Read her words. Support her.

Proud to call her a friend. https://t.co/PnBkvFHhPc — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) November 16, 2023

But you know we wouldn't be writing about it if it the reaction had been GOOD.

Here's what she said ... you'll notice a few things are missing like Hamas releasing hostages, the fact they were ALREADY UNDER A CEASEFIRE when Hamas attacked them, that Hamas must SURRENDER, etcetera.

The Israeli siege on Gaza has killed thousands of civilians, thousands of children. Millions are without food, water, fuel and medicine. This is dire.



What is needed right now is an immediate break in violence to allow for a true negotiated ceasefire.https://t.co/6IblwV2XGa — Rep. Becca Balint (@RepBeccaB) November 16, 2023

Israel siege on Gaza.

Really?

How much does Hamas pay you? — Charles X Proxy™ (@Charlemagne0814) November 17, 2023

Hamas needs to send back the hostages then surrender. Then maybe there can be discussions about the terms. — GeorgieGirl44 (@georgie_girl44) November 17, 2023

There was a ceasefire on October 6. Then, your terrorist brethren attacked Israel. There will not be another ceasefire until Hamas releases the hostages and surrenders unconditionally OR they are wiped off the face of the planet. I prefer the second option, but the first option… — filius libertate (@jasoncharles83) November 17, 2023

That. ^

Sorry, Becca and Sandy, but a ceasefire doesn't mean ONLY Israel. How about you both talk to Hamas about a ceasefire, let us know how that works out for you.

Shame on you.



Shame. — tree hugging s*ster 🎃 (@WelbornBeege) November 17, 2023

Where are the hostages? — Silence and Frost (@secjr112) November 17, 2023

Now now, none of them have time to worry about the hostages. They just want to paint Israel as the villain.

Silly.

There WAS a ceasefire on 10/7. — mallen2024 (@mallen20243) November 16, 2023

Yup.

Ceasefires don't work, if Hamas keeps violating them. Hamas needs to surrender and permanently end this needless suffering. — Migrated to Texas (@WMCIV1963) November 16, 2023

Exactly.

There can be no ceasefire until Hamas surrenders. Sorry, not even sorry.

======================================================================

Related:

Immigrant Who Chose to Become an American Shares KICK-BUTT Thread About What It Means to Be an American

Advertisement

Real Life?! Rep. Tim Burchett Claims Kevin McCarthy Kidney-Punched Him After GOP Conference Mtg (Watch)

HA! The Last Time We Saw Rachel Maddow Throw a Fit Like This Trump Had Just Won the Presidency (Watch)

Beginning of the End? Ben Shapiro Calls Candace Owens OUT for Her 'Disgraceful' Anti-Semitism (Watch)

James Woods Straight-Up NUKES Randi Weingarten With Her Own EMBARRASSING Post on Increased Homeschooling

======================================================================

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? ALSO, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.