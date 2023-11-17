Sean Davis' TAKEDOWN of NYT Poetry Editor QUITTING Because She Hates Israel is...
AOC Parading 'First Jewish Member of Congress' to Push for a Ceasefire Goes SO Wrong (For Both of Them)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  7:30 AM on November 17, 2023

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez seems SUPER EXCITED that a Jewish member of Congress has finally come forward to side with the terrorist apologists. She was so excited, in fact, that she couldn't wait to parade her in front of all her followers on Twitter as 'the first Jewish member of Congress' to come out in favor of a ceasefire.

We're not entirely sure what she thought would happen when she did this:

But you know we wouldn't be writing about it if it the reaction had been GOOD.

Here's what she said ... you'll notice a few things are missing like Hamas releasing hostages, the fact they were ALREADY UNDER A CEASEFIRE when Hamas attacked them, that Hamas must SURRENDER, etcetera.

Israel siege on Gaza.

Really?

ArtistAngie
That. ^ 

Sorry, Becca and Sandy, but a ceasefire doesn't mean ONLY Israel. How about you both talk to Hamas about a ceasefire, let us know how that works out for you.

Now now, none of them have time to worry about the hostages. They just want to paint Israel as the villain.

Silly.

Yup.

Exactly.

There can be no ceasefire until Hamas surrenders. Sorry, not even sorry.

======================================================================

