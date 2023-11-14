Real Life?! Rep. Tim Burchett Claims Kevin McCarthy Kidney-Punched Him After GOP Conference Mtg (Watch)

We're starting to wonder if the GOP really is capable of simply avoiding drama at this point. After the 'Speaker of the House' drama that lasted for weeks, we're seeing this today allegedly between Kevin McCarthy and Tim Burchett.

Burchett described the incident here:

Tim Burchett describes the moment where he claims that Kevin McCarthy hit him from behind with a "clean shot to the kidney" in the halls of the Capitol after the GOP conference meeting. pic.twitter.com/lTyH6dM1cQ — Greg Price (@greg_price11) November 14, 2023

Holy cow ...

An NPR reporter who allegedly witnessed the altercation thought enough of it to write an entire thread about it:

Have NEVER seen this on Capitol Hill:



While talking to @RepTimBurchett after the GOP conference meeting, former @SpeakerMcCarthy walked by with his detail and McCarthy shoved Burchett. Burchett lunged towards me. I thought it was a joke, it was not. And a chase ensued... — Claudia Grisales (@cgrisales) November 14, 2023

Welcome to 2023.

A chase ensued. So dramatic.

Burchett's back was to McCarthy and his detail walking by in the hallway, then the lunge.



Burchett responded jokingly as McCarthy kept walking, "Sorry Kevin didn't mean to elbow --" then seriously yelled, "why'd you elbow me in the back Kevin?! Hey Kevin, you got any guts!?" — Claudia Grisales (@cgrisales) November 14, 2023

Hoo boy.

Burchett then looked back at me and said, "jerk" referring to McCarthy. I asked if he had done that before, Burchett said "no."



That's when the chase ensued. Burchett took off after McCarthy and his detail. I chased behind with my mic. — Claudia Grisales (@cgrisales) November 14, 2023

*sigh*

We have to add, her retelling of the entire incident is pretty damn funny although we're pretty sure that wasn't her intent.

@RepTimBurchett yelled after catching up to McCarthy, "Hey Kevin, why'd you walk behind me and elbow me in the back?"



KM: "I didn't elbow you in the back."



Burchett: "You got no guts, you did so, ...the reporter said it right there, what kind of chicken move is that..." — Claudia Grisales (@cgrisales) November 14, 2023

Burchett con't: "You got no guts, you did so, ...the reporter said it right there, what kind of chicken move is that? You're pathetic man, you are so pathetic."



Burchett starts to walk away from McCarthy, tells me, "What a jerk," and then yells back, "You need security Kevin!" — Claudia Grisales (@cgrisales) November 14, 2023

Burchett tells me that's the first point of "communication" with McCarthy since Burchett voted for McCarthy's ouster as speaker last month:



"That's just it" for communication since ouster vote, "He's just a jerk. He's just a childish little..." — Claudia Grisales (@cgrisales) November 14, 2023

Burchett adds, "did you just see that?" he asks in disbelief. I'm stunned, too.



Says he won't follow up with McCarthy on what happened, "he's on a downhill spiral... he just, that was pretty gutless of him. I'm disappointed in his, in him." — Claudia Grisales (@cgrisales) November 14, 2023

To be fair, we haven't seen or heard McCarthy's side of what happened just yet ...

Burchett reiterates he hasn't talked to McCarthy since he voted against him.



"No, no that was it. That's it. He's got $17 million to work against me. And he's just a -- he should have kept his word. I think that just showed what he's about and it's unfortunate." — Claudia Grisales (@cgrisales) November 14, 2023

But we'll keep an eye on the situation to see if he does respond.

In the meantime, can we NOT give the Left and the mainstream media any more ammo than they already have, people?

C'mon.

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? ALSO, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.