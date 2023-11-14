Immigrant Who Chose to Become an American Shares KICK-BUTT Thread About What It...
Real Life?! Rep. Tim Burchett Claims Kevin McCarthy Kidney-Punched Him After GOP Conference Mtg (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  1:05 PM on November 14, 2023
Twitchy

We're starting to wonder if the GOP really is capable of simply avoiding drama at this point. After the 'Speaker of the House' drama that lasted for weeks, we're seeing this today allegedly between Kevin McCarthy and Tim Burchett.

Burchett described the incident here:

Holy cow ... 

An NPR reporter who allegedly witnessed the altercation thought enough of it to write an entire thread about it:

Welcome to 2023.

A chase ensued. So dramatic. 

Hoo boy.

*sigh*

We have to add, her retelling of the entire incident is pretty damn funny although we're pretty sure that wasn't her intent.

To be fair, we haven't seen or heard McCarthy's side of what happened just yet ... 

But we'll keep an eye on the situation to see if he does respond.

In the meantime, can we NOT give the Left and the mainstream media any more ammo than they already have, people?

C'mon.

***

