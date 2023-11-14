Dr. Strangetweet So Completely OWNS Economist Insisting 'Americans are Better Off' in Thread She Deletes

Just When You Thought Megan Rapinoe Couldn’t Get Any More Insufferable
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  9:15 AM on November 14, 2023
Sarah D.

Ya' gotta love it when so-called Economists tell Americans not to believe their lying eyes and accept that no no, they really ARE better off under Biden's crap economy. Forget that groceries are through the roof, gas is still more expensive than it was when Joe took office, and interest rates on homes for people with EXCELLENT credit is at least 8% ... no no, things are GREAT.

Awesome possum.

So awesome, per Claudia Sahm, that when she insisted Americans are better off she hid replies and THEN deleted her post.

We'll tell you why she deleted her tweet. Because Dr. Strangetweet took the time to take her APART with one of his patented brutally brilliant threads.

Take a gander.

Then sure, everything is hunky dory. LUCKY US.

Keep going.

FULL STOP, even.

Heh.

What he said.

Because if you look at the reality of what you're experiencing you'll never stop throwing up ... 

Bingo.

We imagine writing in defense of bad economic policies is SUPER lucrative under Joe Biden.

Just sayin'.

***

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? ALSO, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.

Tags: BIDEN DEMOCRATS ECONOMICS ECONOMY

