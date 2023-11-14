Dr. Strangetweet So Completely OWNS Economist Insisting 'Americans are Better Off' in Thread She Deletes

Ya' gotta love it when so-called Economists tell Americans not to believe their lying eyes and accept that no no, they really ARE better off under Biden's crap economy. Forget that groceries are through the roof, gas is still more expensive than it was when Joe took office, and interest rates on homes for people with EXCELLENT credit is at least 8% ... no no, things are GREAT.

Awesome possum.

So awesome, per Claudia Sahm, that when she insisted Americans are better off she hid replies and THEN deleted her post.

Why would Claudia delete this tweet?

She worked so hard hiding those replies. pic.twitter.com/clLcIPCq53 — 🇺🇸 𝙃𝙖𝙗𝙞𝙩𝙪𝙖𝙡 𝙇𝙞𝙣𝙚 𝙎𝙩𝙚𝙥𝙥𝙚𝙧 🇺🇸 (@MmHabitual) November 13, 2023

We'll tell you why she deleted her tweet. Because Dr. Strangetweet took the time to take her APART with one of his patented brutally brilliant threads.

Take a gander.

As long as you don't count food, energy, housing, transportation, credit card debt, savings or lack of, wages, and literally everything else that has to do with personal money in people's hands, she's right. https://t.co/2Ngh8CTliK — Dr Strangetweet Or How I Learned To Love The RT (@lone_rides) November 13, 2023

Then sure, everything is hunky dory. LUCKY US.

Keep going.

"You are not hurting financially. Just because you can't afford rent, are hungry, and can't do anything except survive doesn't mean anything. Stop whining, you complainers!" — Dr Strangetweet Or How I Learned To Love The RT (@lone_rides) November 13, 2023

FULL STOP, even.

Heh.

Seriously, the "ignore your reality" takes like hers are astounding.



Yeah yeah, Orwell and all that, but I mean we're not talking about 2+2=5 vs 2+2=4.



We're talking about being hungry and worried about paying bills, not simple maths. — Dr Strangetweet Or How I Learned To Love The RT (@lone_rides) November 13, 2023

What he said.

We're talking looking you dead in your face and telling you that your stomach isn't really growling from hunger. You really aren't living paycheck to paycheck or using your credit cards to survive.



They're telling you that everything you're experiencing is wrong. — Dr Strangetweet Or How I Learned To Love The RT (@lone_rides) November 13, 2023

Because if you look at the reality of what you're experiencing you'll never stop throwing up ...

"These polls are about how people feel, not reality."



I dunno. I think people who buy groceries every week for their families has a really good idea what it cost a year ago vs what it costs today. — Dr Strangetweet Or How I Learned To Love The RT (@lone_rides) November 13, 2023

Bingo.

But that's just me living in reality. I don't get paid to write in defense of bad economic policies. — Dr Strangetweet Or How I Learned To Love The RT (@lone_rides) November 13, 2023

We imagine writing in defense of bad economic policies is SUPER lucrative under Joe Biden.

Just sayin'.

***

***

