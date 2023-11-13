Letitia James Just Accidentally Gave Herself and the Entire Motive Behind Case Against Trump Away (Watch)

Maybe it's just us, but if we had some super GIANT case against a former president and we'd already been accused of weaponizing the justice system for political gain and our own twisted, political agenda, we CERTAINLY wouldn't get caught smiling like a giant Cheshire Cat while in court.

Like Letitia James just did.

It's like she knows she's getting away with something ... or already has gotten away with something.

Watch her face:

Donald Trump Jr in court this morning.



Letitia James is seen smiling. pic.twitter.com/vy50xlvYze — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) November 13, 2023

Smiling.

In court.

And what's worse is it almost looks like she's trying to stop from smiling even bigger.

Super classy as always, Letitia.

She is deranged and must be disbarred. — Last Beacon of Hope God Bless America 🦅🙏🇺🇸 (@CovfefeKatie) November 13, 2023

Narcissistic Personality Disorder, what can’t it do? — Skeptical Stoic (@StoicSkeptical) November 13, 2023

Seems like we're seeing more and more of this 'disorder' in 2023.

What happened to “NO CAMERAS ALLOWED AT THIS TRIAL” screams by the judge and AG? — BongBong (@BongBong) November 13, 2023

It's (D)ifferent when they (D)o it.

(D)uh.

This is dupers delight she is expressing. pic.twitter.com/S5VXYOJnEP — New Glory (@NewGloryComith) November 13, 2023

Who knew?

It’s one big sick sideshow — Dystopiaville (@dystopiaville) November 13, 2023

she is evil — Enio Reda (@EnioReda) November 13, 2023

There's evil, and then there's Letitia James.

Just sayin'.

***

***

