Letitia James Just Accidentally Gave Herself and the Entire Motive Behind Case Against Trump Away (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  2:00 PM on November 13, 2023
AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File

Maybe it's just us, but if we had some super GIANT case against a former president and we'd already been accused of weaponizing the justice system for political gain and our own twisted, political agenda, we CERTAINLY wouldn't get caught smiling like a giant Cheshire Cat while in court.

Like Letitia James just did.

It's like she knows she's getting away with something ... or already has gotten away with something.

Watch her face:

Smiling.

In court.

And what's worse is it almost looks like she's trying to stop from smiling even bigger.

Super classy as always, Letitia.

Seems like we're seeing more and more of this 'disorder' in 2023.

It's (D)ifferent when they (D)o it.

(D)uh.

Who knew?

There's evil, and then there's Letitia James.

Just sayin'.

***

