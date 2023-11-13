TOOL Claiming Israel 'is Making Peeps Take a Second look at Hitler' Dragged SO Much He Tries Backpedaling

What in the absolute EFF is going on with some people on Twitter/X, especially some on the supposed Right? For years we have fought the good fight against the Left accusing the Right of being filled with anti-Semites but then we see garbage like this from an account MANY larger accounts on the Right follow and we are given pause.

So, again.

What. The. EFF?

Israel is making people take a second look at Hitler. This is how bad Bibi is. You see enough dead kids and Israeli administration from top to bottom as well as the settlers enjoying the whole thing, all in the name of Jews, and you see them lie about it over and over and over,… pic.twitter.com/fVqbfgweQ9 — Ryan Dawson (@RyLiberty) November 12, 2023

Say what now? Did he REALLY say Israel is making people take a second look at Hitler? That they're questioning WWII?

See that WTF up there?

THIS DESERVES ANOTHER ONE.

Ryan Dawson: “You know, you really have to hand it to Hitler.”



Ian McKelvey: “No, Ryan. You really don’t have to hand it to Hitler.” https://t.co/RNJg9rAoAA — Ian McKelvey (@ian_mckelvey) November 13, 2023

It’s important to know those who think this way.



But, this isn’t a thought they arrived at because of 10/7.



A great many have felt this way long before.



Let them speak. Take notes.



Bad people expose themselves when they think it’s safe. https://t.co/ucd5G7NoYG — Tandy (@dantypo) November 13, 2023

Recurring PSA: you don’t have to post every single stupid thought on social media. And also that the Internet is forever. https://t.co/dbOAN21ppT — Ken Gardner (@KenGardner11) November 13, 2023

This is insane.



Anyone taking a second look at a genocidal murderer who killed six million Jews and tortured many more isn’t doing it because of Bibi Netanyahu. https://t.co/4RxpdxfGTH — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) November 13, 2023

Then he got super defensive, insulted everyone who was calling him out, and did some serious backpedaling.

God some of you people are dumb. I think Hitler is trash. I'm talking about other people. I'm noticing a trend of antisemitism because of the actions of the Netanyahu government. That combined with how openly establishment media is willing to lie is cause people to doubt their… — Ryan Dawson (@RyLiberty) November 13, 2023

Yes, it's everyone else's fault he tweeted stupid shiznit.

BUT THEN, he tweeted this:

Israel is a State not an ethnic group.

It can call itself a Jewish State but that doesn't make it so.



Zionist don't see a difference between Zionist, Jewish by religion and Jewish by ethnicity.



Can you not tell the difference between white and white supremacist? Then why not… — Ryan Dawson (@RyLiberty) November 13, 2023

He's dropping red meat for anti-Semites.

His whole timeline is like this:

Imagine being so twisted you blame people for not going South (which has also been bombed) instead of blaming the Jewish psychos bombing the houses. pic.twitter.com/7HM78hvQbA — Ryan Dawson (@RyLiberty) November 13, 2023

I wish there was a God and that it was just. We have a Satan and demons that's Israel. Where is the counter force? https://t.co/9jyIRCc5Yj — Ryan Dawson (@RyLiberty) November 13, 2023

Bill Maher 🛎

Sam Harris 🛎

Christopher Hitchens 🛎

Were the trio of "militant atheist" all ethnic Jews, who used atheism to bash Islam.

Chris is dead. Maher and Harris are identitarian racist jews who did not wholly abandon religion as they still historize fables about king… — Ryan Dawson (@RyLiberty) November 13, 2023

Wow, Ilhan Omar would be proud.

***

***

