TOOL Claiming Israel 'is Making Peeps Take a Second look at Hitler' Dragged SO Much He Tries Backpedaling

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  9:45 AM on November 13, 2023
Meme

What in the absolute EFF is going on with some people on Twitter/X, especially some on the supposed Right? For years we have fought the good fight against the Left accusing the Right of being filled with anti-Semites but then we see garbage like this from an account MANY larger accounts on the Right follow and we are given pause.

So, again.

What. The. EFF?

Say what now? Did he REALLY say Israel is making people take a second look at Hitler? That they're questioning WWII? 

See that WTF up there?

THIS DESERVES ANOTHER ONE.

Then he got super defensive, insulted everyone who was calling him out, and did some serious backpedaling.

Yes, it's everyone else's fault he tweeted stupid shiznit.

BUT THEN, he tweeted this:

He's dropping red meat for anti-Semites.

His whole timeline is like this:

Wow, Ilhan Omar would be proud.

***

