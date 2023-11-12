But Islamaphobia is the BIG Problem, Right 'Genocide Joe'? LOL! Pro-Hamas Thugs 'Visit' Joe Biden (Watch)

Ha.

HA ha.

HA HA HA HA HA HA.

Ok, so we know we probably shouldn't laugh about a bunch of pro-terrorist a-holes marching around the president's personal home but you know what, we're just so over all of the one-sided pearl-clutching. Remember how AOC lectured the Right about how we should get over it when protesters harassed Kavanaugh at home, and one of them had a freakin' gun?

So tough tiddy, said the kitty ...

Watch this:

BREAKING: Thousands marching on Biden’s personal home in Delaware to demand a ceasefire now! pic.twitter.com/iElOwV8h3d — Party for Socialism and Liberation (@pslnational) November 11, 2023

This may be a first for us, using a tweet from the Party for Socialism and Liberation.

Heh.

Gotta say we're not seeing a whole lot of sympathy from people who disagree with Joe ... or typically who agree with him. Tough crowd, bro.

I support this. — Laughing Eyes 🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@eyes_laughing) November 11, 2023

Of course, the people 'agreeing' with the terrorists fail to realize or accept there was ALREADY A CEASEFIRE in place when Hamas attacked Israel but we digress. We'll just eat our popcorn and enjoy watching Joe get dragged up one side and down the other.

It's the little things that keep us happy, don't ya' know?

Keep the pressure up!



No politician deserve to sit comfortably and smile pretty while people are being killed because of their wayward words and policies driven from their selfish personal interests.



Disrupt and protest!



Thank you — EVE 🐣 (@dvsirenco) November 11, 2023

Oof, they seem mad at Joe.

*snort*

YES YES YES DONT LET HIM LOOK AWAY — Ellie (@ellie10274) November 11, 2023

This is too damn funny.

Genocide Joe? THAT'S a new one.

Let. Them. FIGHT.

***

***

