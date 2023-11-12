Hey A-HOLES Calling Trump Supporters Nazis, Explain THIS Guy Praising Hitler for 'Handling...
But Islamaphobia is the BIG Problem, Right 'Genocide Joe'? LOL! Pro-Hamas Thugs 'Visit' Joe Biden (Watch)

Sam J.  |  10:50 AM on November 12, 2023
Ha.

HA ha.

HA HA HA HA HA HA.

Ok, so we know we probably shouldn't laugh about a bunch of pro-terrorist a-holes marching around the president's personal home but you know what, we're just so over all of the one-sided pearl-clutching. Remember how AOC lectured the Right about how we should get over it when protesters harassed Kavanaugh at home, and one of them had a freakin' gun?

So tough tiddy, said the kitty ... 

Watch this:

This may be a first for us, using a tweet from the Party for Socialism and Liberation.

Heh.

Gotta say we're not seeing a whole lot of sympathy from people who disagree with Joe ... or typically who agree with him. Tough crowd, bro.

Of course, the people 'agreeing' with the terrorists fail to realize or accept there was ALREADY A CEASEFIRE in place when Hamas attacked Israel but we digress. We'll just eat our popcorn and enjoy watching Joe get dragged up one side and down the other.

It's the little things that keep us happy, don't ya' know?

Oof, they seem mad at Joe.

*snort*

This is too damn funny.

Genocide Joe? THAT'S a new one.

Let. Them. FIGHT.

***

