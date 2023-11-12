Bill Maher Calls Out Obama's 'Moral Equivalency' on Israel and Hamas, Says He's...
Biden Shifts Into 'Campaign Mode' Threatening to Attack Trump More ANNND All Anyone Can Do Is Laugh

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  11:40 AM on November 12, 2023
Fuzzy Chimp

Oh NOEZ! Biden is 'shifting' into campaign mode and plans to increase his attacks on his likely 2024 Republican opponent, Trump. Forget that we can't see Biden 'shifting' into any sort of mode, let alone a campaign one. What's he going to do? Move his campaign headquarters from his basement to his living room? Oooh, maybe the backyard.

Not to mention many of us aren't convinced Democrats are going to run Biden in the first place.

But sure, go ahead with that, NBC. Make him out to be super tough. 

It makes us all laugh.

From NBC:

President Joe Biden is shifting more into campaign mode, with plans to increasingly attack his likely 2024 Republican opponent, former President Donald Trump, after some of his allies have urged him to do so in recent days, according to five people familiar with the matter.

Biden personally made the decision to criticize Trump on more than policy during an event Thursday with the United Auto Workers, according to two of the people, after he had privately expressed dismay that union members might support his predecessor over him. He also took a punchier approach to his typical swipes at Trump during a fundraiser that same day, saying, “Since I came off the sidelines to go toe to toe with Donald Trump, we haven’t stopped winning.”

“The truth is, this guy can’t get tired of losing,” Biden added.

James Woods Goes Straight-Up COME GET SOME on Sleepy Joe With Multiple Posts Exposing Biden's America
Sam J.
Sam J.
The truth is NOBODY believes this guy got 81 million votes. 

Guess Trump is just lucky he didn't call him a lying, dog-faced pony soldier or whatever.

HA HA HA HA HA

*snickers*

Exactly.

This is gonna be FUN.

***

