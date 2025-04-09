Jessica Tarlov, Gavin Newsom Pronounce That ‘Trump Caved’ on Tariffs
Arizona Democrats Stage Walk Out While Border Czar Tom Homan Speaks

Brett T. | 7:30 PM on April 09, 2025
Twitchy/Sam J.

Don't try to tell us that Democrats don't love open borders and illegal immigration. It took the Biden administration years even to admit that there was a border crisis, let alone do anything about it. Any time a state like Texas tried to secure its border, the Biden administration filed a lawsuit. You want to put up floating barriers to deter illegal crossings? Lawsuit. You're putting up razor wire? Lawsuit. They oppose deportation and try to force planes full of Venezuelan gang members to turn around and return them to the United States.

We wish we had a higher resolution video of these Arizona Democrats walking out on border czar Tom Homan so we could see what they all had written on their little pieces of paper they held up in protest; probably, "We love illegals."

Like Homan gives a damn.

No lie detected.

Democrats deny that they're importing future voters, but everything they do says they are.

Tags: ARIZONA DEMOCRATS ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION TOM HOMAN

