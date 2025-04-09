Arizona Democrats Stage Walk Out While Border Czar Tom Homan Speaks

Don't try to tell us that Democrats don't love open borders and illegal immigration. It took the Biden administration years even to admit that there was a border crisis, let alone do anything about it. Any time a state like Texas tried to secure its border, the Biden administration filed a lawsuit. You want to put up floating barriers to deter illegal crossings? Lawsuit. You're putting up razor wire? Lawsuit. They oppose deportation and try to force planes full of Venezuelan gang members to turn around and return them to the United States.

Advertisement

We wish we had a higher resolution video of these Arizona Democrats walking out on border czar Tom Homan so we could see what they all had written on their little pieces of paper they held up in protest; probably, "We love illegals."

Democrats in Arizona staged a WALK OUT to protest Trump’s border policies & deportations while Tom Homan was speaking about border related operations.



Absolutely disgusting. Democrats want criminals who harm Americans to roam around our country. pic.twitter.com/tmY181H591 — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) April 9, 2025

Democrats hate America. They prove it every day. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) April 9, 2025

Oh, they are SO brave. 🤡 — Texas Made (@Texas_Made67) April 9, 2025

Like Homan gives a damn.

we should be thankful for the clarity display of their position. We knew, now we know for SURE — Gil Araújo (@gsatrader) April 9, 2025

They’re fighting for people that aren’t their fellow citizens. How’s that for being a “representative” — StaleDurian (@adrtysav) April 9, 2025

Hope they keep it up so they have no place in politics for the next 50years — Jin Park (@JinJinMoriPark) April 9, 2025

They walked out on law enforcement to stand with lawbreakers. That says everything you need to know. Democrats aren’t pro-immigrant, they’re anti-American. — Tiago (@thenamestiago) April 9, 2025

No lie detected.

And just like that he was left with the normal people. 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽 — Lady In The Texas Hill Country. (@JacquettaInTx1) April 9, 2025

Homan wins though so who cares — Stupid Girl From Alabama (@deannkh10) April 9, 2025

They are not interested in the will of the American people. — 🇺🇸 Coram Deo 🇺🇸 (@CoramDeo1950) April 9, 2025

It's almost as if Democrats want more criminals and open borders?



Am I missing something? — floridanow1 (@floridanow1) April 9, 2025

Lock the freakin door behind them. — Oak (@OakMetaX) April 9, 2025

Democrats deny that they're importing future voters, but everything they do says they are.

***