Maryland Quietly Unplugs It's EV Mandate, Citing Trump and Automaker Concerns

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 8:00 PM on April 09, 2025
ImgFlip

Earlier we told you how at least one study shows EVs aren't as good for the environment as the Left likes to claim they are (and that's when the Left isn't setting them on fire).

Now Maryland has quietly done away with his EV mandate law:

It's always been an unattainable goal.

But the purpose of EV mandates is not a cleaner environment, it's stripping the average American of access to a car.

'You'll own nothing and like it.'

It's impossible to meet.

They wanted this nationally.

Forcing people to buy a product never works out well.

Take a look at health insurance.

Here's more from the Washington Free Beacon:

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore (D.) halted his state's enforcement of its aggressive electric vehicle mandate law, citing the Trump administration's withholding of federal funds and concerns from automakers.

In a little-noticed executive order signed Friday, Moore pointed to the Trump administration's policies reversing Biden-era regulations pushing EVs. 'There are indications that the policies of the current federal administration will greatly impact ... compliance,' he said. The order noted that the Department of Transportation has held back funding under former president Joe Biden's $7.5 billion program to build a network of EV chargers across the country.

That program, the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Formula Program, was designed to push billions of dollars in federal taxpayer funds to state governments for the purpose of constructing EV charging stations. But the program has faced widespread criticism for producing just a handful of stations over the course of three years and, in one of his first actions, Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy froze funding for the program and vowed to 'recalibrate' implementation.

It was always going to fail.

That's exactly how.

Just tell people they can't.

Take the gas cars away.

In a word, fascism.

