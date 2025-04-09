Maryland Quietly Unplugs It's EV Mandate, Citing Trump and Automaker Concerns

Earlier we told you how at least one study shows EVs aren't as good for the environment as the Left likes to claim they are (and that's when the Left isn't setting them on fire).

Advertisement

Now Maryland has quietly done away with his EV mandate law:

Maryland has quietly unplugged its aggressive electric vehicle mandate law, citing the Trump administration's withholding of federal funds and concerns from automakers.



-State law requires that 43% of model year 2027 cars sold be electric, but just 13.2% of current new car sales… pic.twitter.com/HbtbXb4lr7 — Washington Free Beacon (@FreeBeacon) April 9, 2025

It's always been an unattainable goal.

But the purpose of EV mandates is not a cleaner environment, it's stripping the average American of access to a car.

'You'll own nothing and like it.'

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore acknowledged in an order on Friday that “the mandate will be too difficult to meet in Maryland.” — Washington Free Beacon (@FreeBeacon) April 9, 2025

It's impossible to meet.

“The action is a blow to left-wing politicians and activists who pushed a nationwide transition from gas-powered vehicles to EVs. And it is a victory for both President Donald Trump, who campaigned on scrapping EV mandates, and the auto industry, which has opposed such mandates… — Washington Free Beacon (@FreeBeacon) April 9, 2025

They wanted this nationally.

"You’re welcome, Maryland! Thanks to our ongoing review of NEVI, more and more states are realizing their constituents shouldn’t be forced to buy more expensive vehicles to satisfy a woke climate agenda," a Transportation Department spokesman told the Washington Free Beacon. — Washington Free Beacon (@FreeBeacon) April 9, 2025

Forcing people to buy a product never works out well.

Take a look at health insurance.

Here's more from the Washington Free Beacon:

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore (D.) halted his state's enforcement of its aggressive electric vehicle mandate law, citing the Trump administration's withholding of federal funds and concerns from automakers. In a little-noticed executive order signed Friday, Moore pointed to the Trump administration's policies reversing Biden-era regulations pushing EVs. 'There are indications that the policies of the current federal administration will greatly impact ... compliance,' he said. The order noted that the Department of Transportation has held back funding under former president Joe Biden's $7.5 billion program to build a network of EV chargers across the country. That program, the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Formula Program, was designed to push billions of dollars in federal taxpayer funds to state governments for the purpose of constructing EV charging stations. But the program has faced widespread criticism for producing just a handful of stations over the course of three years and, in one of his first actions, Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy froze funding for the program and vowed to 'recalibrate' implementation.

Advertisement

It was always going to fail.

How on earth do you enforce that 43% of cars sold be electric?



Hi, I'd like to buy a car.

Nope sorry, I can't sell you that. We're only at 42%.



I guess the lesson is to buy a gas car in January. — J Of The Jay (@jabster42) April 9, 2025

That's exactly how.

Just tell people they can't.

Take the gas cars away.

In a word, fascism.

Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats try desperately to stop it.