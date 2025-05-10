Maher to Dems: Stop Hugging Terror Fans or Say Buh-Bye to Your Party’s Future

Bill Maher is sounding the alarm, and this time, he’s got the Democrats in his crosshairs. The HBO host dropped a truth bomb on the New York Post, warning that the party is 'doomed', if they keep pandering to young liberals who seem to have a soft spot for some pretty questionable groups. Naturally, the internet had thoughts ... let’s see what they had to say!
HBO “Real Time” host Bill Maher condemned some younger elements within the Democratic Party for failing to decry radical Islamic terrorism while supporting anti-Israel demonstrations.
He declared that the party is “doomed” if it doesn’t get rid of this fixation.
During the closing monologue of Friday’s HBO talk show, the comedian called out the party for appearing to show more love for the Palestinian cause than for the U.S.
“If the thought leaders in the Democratic Party keep encouraging and not rebuking that America is cringe and the people who run Gaza are great, the Democrats are doomed,” Maher said.
The comedian began the segment by noting how few young Democrats are proud of their country and how others are embarrassed by it, according to some polling.
“Embarrassed? Like America’s your mom picking you up from school?”
He continued, “You’re embarrassed to be an American? Well, guess what? The feeling’s mutual, because you have no perspective.”
Maher then mentioned the dislike for Israel that seems to animate young liberals.
The Twitter crowd didn’t hold back, and we’ve got the receipts. Let’s dive into the reactions!
Oh look, someone’s finally calling out the Dems for their spineless pandering! Apparently, leadership means more than just nodding along to the loudest campus screamers. Who knew? Maybe it’s time for the Dems to stop playing to the crowd and start, you know, leading. Just a wild idea!
Oof, shots fired! If the Dems’ only platform is 'Trump bad', they might want to invest in a new playbook. Or at least a few ideas. Just a thought. At this rate, they’re less of a political party and more of a broken record stuck on repeat. Change the tune, guys!
Well, that escalated quickly! Truth hurts, though.
Maher’s warning has the internet buzzing, and for once, it seems like everyone agrees the Dems might be in over their heads. Will they listen, or keep digging their own grave? Grab your popcorn—this is getting good.
