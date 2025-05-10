Maher to Dems: Stop Hugging Terror Fans or Say Buh-Bye to Your Party’s Future

Bill Maher is sounding the alarm, and this time, he’s got the Democrats in his crosshairs. The HBO host dropped a truth bomb on the New York Post, warning that the party is 'doomed', if they keep pandering to young liberals who seem to have a soft spot for some pretty questionable groups. Naturally, the internet had thoughts ... let’s see what they had to say!

HBO “Real Time” host Bill Maher condemned some younger elements within the Democratic Party for failing to decry radical Islamic terrorism while supporting anti-Israel demonstrations.

He declared that the party is “doomed” if it doesn’t get rid of this fixation.

During the closing monologue of Friday’s HBO talk show, the comedian called out the party for appearing to show more love for the Palestinian cause than for the U.S.

“If the thought leaders in the Democratic Party keep encouraging and not rebuking that America is cringe and the people who run Gaza are great, the Democrats are doomed,” Maher said.





The comedian began the segment by noting how few young Democrats are proud of their country and how others are embarrassed by it, according to some polling.

“Embarrassed? Like America’s your mom picking you up from school?”

He continued, “You’re embarrassed to be an American? Well, guess what? The feeling’s mutual, because you have no perspective.”

Maher then mentioned the dislike for Israel that seems to animate young liberals.