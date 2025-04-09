Even When Leftists Haven't Set Them on Fire, Study Shows EVs Pollute More Than Gas Powered Cars

Peak Irony: Crazy 'Disinformation' Czar Nina Jankowicz Pens Op-Ed About GOP 'Obsession' Wi...
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 6:00 PM on April 09, 2025
The Left has been pushing electric vehicle mandates for years.

'We must get to net zero emissions!' they scream (as they set a Tesla ablaze). But this writer wonders what the 'follow the science' crowd will say about this study that shows their beloved EVs aren't as green as they'd like:

We're not at all surprised.

Here's more from the Financial Post:

The main environmental selling point of electric cars is that they don’t pollute. But although it’s true their engines don’t produce CO₂ while driving, they do emit carbon in other ways. Manufacturing them generates emissions — especially producing the batteries, which requires lots of energy, mostly achieved with coal in China. As a result, even an electric car recharged with clean power in B.C. will, over its life, emit about one-third what an equivalent gasoline car does. When recharged in Alberta, it will emit almost three-quarters.

In some parts of the world — India is an example — so much of electricity comes from coal that electric cars end up emitting more CO₂ than gasoline cars. Across the world, on average, the International Energy Agency estimates that an electric car using the global average mix of power sources over its life will emit nearly half as much CO₂ as a gasoline-driven car, saving about 22 tonnes of CO₂.

But using an electric car to cut emissions is incredibly ineffective. On America’s longest-established carbon trading system, you could buy 22 tonnes of carbon emission cuts for about $660 (US$460). Yet, Ottawa is subsidizing every electric car to the tune of $5,000 — nearly 10 times as much — which increases even more if provincial subsidies are included. And since about half of those electric vehicles would have been bought anyway, Canada likely has spent nearly 20 times too much cutting CO₂ with electric.

This writer laughed. Hard.

Because -- once again -- the Left's policies are based on what makes them feel good, regardless of outcome.

What's the carbon footprint of a burning Tesla?

They also require electricity to charge them, which requires things like coal and gas power plants.

The technology is just not there yet.

Gas-powered vehicles have gotten cleaner and more efficient.

Quick! Someone do a welfare check on Greta Thunberg!

And the fact that the minerals required to make the batteries require harmful mining practices and are a limited resource.

Lots of us knew this and were criticized for saying it.

But we were right. Again.

