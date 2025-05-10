Roy Cooper FLEES Like the Coward He Is After Being Confronted About His Failure to Protect Women's Sports

Democrats claim they're the 'party of women' but -- time and again -- they make women take a backseat to 'trans women' (read: men), because they believe supporting the trans movement is politically advantageous to them.

Advertisement

It isn't.

But the Left is too stupid to realize this.

So watch former NC Governor Roy Cooper run away with his tail between his legs when confronted over men in women's sports:

🚨NEW: Former Governor of North Carolina Roy Cooper turns tail and RUNS when asked about his support for shredding the integrity of women's sports:



"Why do you support men being able to play women's sports?!"



He can't get into his Uber fast enough! 🤣 pic.twitter.com/MTgFqajorX — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) May 9, 2025

COWARD.

That is unbelievable.



What an absolute a****le this man is.



Next time ask him if he thinks he handled the disaster recovery of Hurricane Helene well.



We in Western North Carolina want to know his thoughts on that too. — Matt Van Swol (@matt_vanswol) May 9, 2025

He's the rule, and not the exception for Democrats.

...weak men create hard times... — Ŕɛŧïŕɛð ïɲfłůẹɲčɛŕ (@ttunlehs) May 10, 2025

They sure do.

No lies detected.

He doesn’t want to get tagged with this on camera so it can’t be used in commercials when he runs against whoever MAGA primaries Tillis with. He can run the basement strategy and win. — Jonathan (@goJohnnyA) May 9, 2025

Well, too late. He's on camera looking like a chicken.

Roll up the window and let me in, I need to hide from uncomfortable questions. Hahaha — Michelle (@Michell70612485) May 9, 2025

Like all weak politicians who sell out women.

He belongs at Harvard. No use for him in NC since he has no use for the people.



Good riddance to bad rubbish. — Leigh Thomas Brown🇺🇸 (@LeighBrown) May 10, 2025

Amen.

Just wait until people ask him questions about his response to Hurricane Matthew, Florence, and Helene. #ncpol https://t.co/3NBInJEIMR — Timothy Wigginton (@WiggintonTim) May 9, 2025

He will lose his mind.

Because @RoyCooperNC prefers transgender‘s over actual women. Roy is a cowardly disgusting excuse of a man. #ncpol https://t.co/JW3x3OzUuq — Drew Aker (@daker03) May 9, 2025

TRUTH.

There have been numerous opinion pieces and TV segments, some featuring conservatives and Republicans, offering advice to Democrats.



Perhaps enough advice has been shared.



If Democrats want to die on hills such as the one evidenced below then so be it. https://t.co/Q27FcBoLjg — Keith Appell (@KeithAppell) May 9, 2025

We're not gonna stop them.