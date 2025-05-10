ALOHA Hypocrisy: Hawaii Sues Oil Companies Over Climate Change, Save for the One...
Maher to Dems: Stop Hugging Terror Fans or Say Buh-Bye to Your Party’s...
Pseudo Science: Council for British Archaeology Pens Angry Letter About U.K. Court Followi...
J6 Attorney to Storming Congress Critters: Win Stupid Games, Get Stupid Prison Sentences
Get WRECKED, Fang Bang! Rep. Brandon Gill Ends Eric Swalwell With One Screenshot
Dem Sen. Brian Schatz Trips Over Some Old Tweets While Getting Triggered by...
Scott Jennings Comes Up With the PERFECT Metaphor for Joe Biden's Assertion He...
DHS Drops Bomb: Congress Members May Face Arrest for 'Body Slamming' ICE Officer
WoMEN Rule: Politico Proves Once Again Democrats Think Men Make the Best Women
Here's What Trump Will Do With the Money Biden Was Giving to Illegals...
Serial Road Rage Driver Released From CA Prison Early Only to Get Arrested...
Hakeem Jeffries Whines About 'Hands Off' While His Dem Pal Throws Punches at...
Remember When Questioning John Fetterman's Health Was 'Ableism'? We Do, but Andrew Yang...
Rep. LaMonica McIver’s ICE Tantrum Backfires Spectacularly and Twitter Has Zero Sympathy

Roy Cooper FLEES Like the Coward He Is After Being Confronted About His Failure to Protect Women's Sports

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 5:30 PM on May 10, 2025
Meme

Democrats claim they're the 'party of women' but -- time and again -- they make women take a backseat to 'trans women' (read: men), because they believe supporting the trans movement is politically advantageous to them.

Advertisement

It isn't.

But the Left is too stupid to realize this.

So watch former NC Governor Roy Cooper run away with his tail between his legs when confronted over men in women's sports:

COWARD.

He's the rule, and not the exception for Democrats.

They sure do.

No lies detected.

Well, too late. He's on camera looking like a chicken.

Recommended

Get WRECKED, Fang Bang! Rep. Brandon Gill Ends Eric Swalwell With One Screenshot
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

Like all weak politicians who sell out women.

Amen.

He will lose his mind.

TRUTH.

We're not gonna stop them.

Tags: NORTH CAROLINA SPORTS TRANSGENDER UBER WOMEN WOMEN'S RIGHTS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Get WRECKED, Fang Bang! Rep. Brandon Gill Ends Eric Swalwell With One Screenshot
Amy Curtis
J6 Attorney to Storming Congress Critters: Win Stupid Games, Get Stupid Prison Sentences
justmindy
ALOHA Hypocrisy: Hawaii Sues Oil Companies Over Climate Change, Save for the One That Donates to Dems
Amy Curtis
Pseudo Science: Council for British Archaeology Pens Angry Letter About U.K. Court Following the Science
Amy Curtis
Maher to Dems: Stop Hugging Terror Fans or Say Buh-Bye to Your Party’s Future
justmindy
Bet She's Spitting Mad NOW: Psycho Leftist Who Hocked a Loogie on Ed Martin Has Been Arrested
Grateful Calvin

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Get WRECKED, Fang Bang! Rep. Brandon Gill Ends Eric Swalwell With One Screenshot Amy Curtis
Advertisement