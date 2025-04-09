Jessica Tarlov, Gavin Newsom Pronounce That ‘Trump Caved’ on Tariffs
Maryland Quietly Unplugs It's EV Mandate, Citing Trump and Automaker Concerns
Arizona Democrats Stage Walk Out While Border Czar Tom Homan Speaks
Peak Irony: Crazy 'Disinformation' Czar Nina Jankowicz Pens Op-Ed About GOP 'Obsession' Wi...
Sunny Hostin Calls Voter ID a Vestige of Slavery Era Laws
Dear Leftists: No Still Means No
Ask Nancy! Adam Schiff's Insider Trading Question About Trump's Tariff Pause Gets Awkward
Even When Leftists Haven't Set Them on Fire, Study Shows EVs Pollute More...
Sunny Hostin Reveals She Hates Democracy As She Explains Why the World Can't...
U.K. Goes Full 'Minority Report' With Software That Can 'Predict' If Someone Will...
Chuck Schumer Declares the ‘Trump Slump’ Is Upon Us; Market Soars
Chris Cillizza Doesn't Think Media Coverup of Biden's Condition Was Intentional Activism
VIP
Democrats Have Created a Culture of Political Violence and They're Doing It On...
Karoline Leavitt Sets Stunned WH Press Straight on Trump's Tariff Strategy ('Art of...

AI-Generated Video Shows Fat Americans Working in Garment Factories

Brett T. | 7:45 PM on April 09, 2025
AP Photo/Patrick Semansky

Someone put this video together for TikTok, and the progressive account Secular Talk decided to post it without comment. "Make America Great Again," right? As we've reported, pollster Frank Luntz doesn't know any American who wants to work in a garment factory. Or work in a factory at all.

Advertisement

We're Americans, and we like our clothing and iPhones put together by child labor in China. How ridiculous is it to see white men screwing together phones? They should all go to college and get gender studies degrees.

And why is everyone so fat?

We thought this was the Democrats' base — working Americans.

By a mile.

Recommended

Jessica Tarlov, Gavin Newsom Pronounce That ‘Trump Caved’ on Tariffs
Brett T.
Advertisement

Well said.

Speaking of picking cotton, here's yet more code-switching wisdom from the face of the Democratic Party, Rep. Jasmine Crockett:

"We done picking cotton … let the illegal immigrants do it."

***

Tags: WORK JASMINE CROCKETT

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Jessica Tarlov, Gavin Newsom Pronounce That ‘Trump Caved’ on Tariffs
Brett T.
Ask Nancy! Adam Schiff's Insider Trading Question About Trump's Tariff Pause Gets Awkward
Doug P.
Maryland Quietly Unplugs It's EV Mandate, Citing Trump and Automaker Concerns
Amy Curtis
Arizona Democrats Stage Walk Out While Border Czar Tom Homan Speaks
Brett T.
Dear Leftists: No Still Means No
Amy Curtis
Peak Irony: Crazy 'Disinformation' Czar Nina Jankowicz Pens Op-Ed About GOP 'Obsession' With Censorship
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Jessica Tarlov, Gavin Newsom Pronounce That ‘Trump Caved’ on Tariffs Brett T.
Advertisement