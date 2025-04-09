AI-Generated Video Shows Fat Americans Working in Garment Factories

Someone put this video together for TikTok, and the progressive account Secular Talk decided to post it without comment. "Make America Great Again," right? As we've reported, pollster Frank Luntz doesn't know any American who wants to work in a garment factory. Or work in a factory at all.

We're Americans, and we like our clothing and iPhones put together by child labor in China. How ridiculous is it to see white men screwing together phones? They should all go to college and get gender studies degrees.

And why is everyone so fat?

Yeah it's called work. Ever done any? — George Alexopoulos (@GPrime85) April 8, 2025

Beats welfare. — John Hawkins (@johnhawkinsrwn) April 8, 2025

What's wrong with this work?



Do you view it as only worth of "brown people in sweatshops"?



The left's reaction to this has been eye opening. — TheQuartering (@TheQuartering) April 7, 2025

Oh my God this is so offensive in every way — Ann Baz (@AnnBaz172506) April 9, 2025

Wow, they were right. You really do hate America, looking down on "laborers" and stereotyping them, as seen in this video. Sad. — Reply By Mail (@ReplybyMail) April 8, 2025

We thought this was the Democrats' base — working Americans.

Whatever point you thought you were making with this…



You failed. — George From NY (@GeorgeFromNY1) April 8, 2025

By a mile.

50 years ago the left fought the closure of American factories and outsourcing of union blue collar labor and today they’re making AI videos portraying those same workers as fat undignified retards who should be letting third world brown slaves do those jobs instead.



I hate you. https://t.co/NiH5dGsBmR — pagliacci the hated 🌝 (@Slatzism) April 8, 2025

Well said.

Americans working in factories, just like they used to back when you could afford a home for your family on one income. How awful. — Nurse Ratched (@FigmentFL) April 8, 2025

“Who’s going to pick our cotton?”

“Who’s going to pick our vegetables?”

“Who’s going to work the sweatshops?”



There is no low too low for them. — Tom (@TomLeamer) April 8, 2025

Speaking of picking cotton, here's yet more code-switching wisdom from the face of the Democratic Party, Rep. Jasmine Crockett:

Jasmine Crockett: “So I had to go around the country and educate people about what immigrants do for this country… The fact is ain't none of y'all trying to go and farm right now... We done picking cotton.”



Oof.

pic.twitter.com/NSNgU2ZI8f — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) April 8, 2025

"We done picking cotton … let the illegal immigrants do it."

***