Ask Nancy! Adam Schiff's Insider Trading Question About Trump's Tariff Pause Gets Awkward

President Trump's sudden announcement about putting a pause on tariffs on most countries except China had "Art of the Deal" written all over it, but it also had a positive effect on the stock market:

BREAKING: The Dow Jones just recorded its highest single-day gain in history, up 2,965 points. — Leading Report (@LeadingReport) April 9, 2025

The Nasdaq just had its best day since 2001



It's the index's 2nd best day in HISTORY pic.twitter.com/ONeps7Bo17 — Morning Brew ☕️ (@MorningBrew) April 9, 2025

Brutal day for ⁦@GovTimWalz⁩. My condolences for your loss, Governor. pic.twitter.com/Lh49VWEdOK — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) April 9, 2025

Another Democrat narrative bit the dust quickly.

But Sen. Adam Schiff decided to try and make it a self-own for the Democrats by suddenly being concerned about insider trading:

BREAKING: Adam Schiff just announced he is investigating whether insider trading was involved in Trump's tariff announcements. This is huge. — Democratic Wins Media (@DemocraticWins) April 9, 2025

Trump is creating giant market fluctuations with his on-again, off-again tariffs.



These constant gyrations in policy provide dangerous opportunities for insider trading.



Who in the administration knew about Trump's latest tariff flip flop ahead of time? Did anyone buy or sell… — Adam Schiff (@SenAdamSchiff) April 9, 2025

Yeah, well Schiff's still "investigating" Trump for "Russia collusion. It seems there's nothing that'll make that guy happy:

If Schiff needs any advice about how insider trading works, he's been advised to consult one of his congressional colleagues.

Right!?

Go ahead and investigate, Adam. We look forward to how that plays out.