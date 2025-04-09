Ask Nancy! Adam Schiff's Insider Trading Question About Trump's Tariff Pause Gets Awkward

Peak Irony: Crazy 'Disinformation' Czar Nina Jankowicz Pens Op-Ed About GOP 'Obsession' Wi...
Doug P. | 6:10 PM on April 09, 2025
AP Photo/Erin Hooley

President Trump's sudden announcement about putting a pause on tariffs on most countries except China had "Art of the Deal" written all over it, but it also had a positive effect on the stock market:

Another Democrat narrative bit the dust quickly.

But Sen. Adam Schiff decided to try and make it a self-own for the Democrats by suddenly being concerned about insider trading:

Yeah, well Schiff's still "investigating" Trump for "Russia collusion. It seems there's nothing that'll make that guy happy:

If Schiff needs any advice about how insider trading works, he's been advised to consult one of his congressional colleagues. 

Right!?

Go ahead and investigate, Adam. We look forward to how that plays out. 

