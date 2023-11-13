USA Today DRAGGED for Sneaking Woke/Trans Agenda BS Into MULTIPLE Word Searches (Screenshots)

Awww, would you look at that? USA Today is doing its part to make sure people see certain terms and phrases that go along with certain agendas and ideologies to somehow normalize them.

Almost as if they have some ulterior motive here.

Wanna bet the person putting these puzzles together has blue hair, has a horde of cats, and hasn't shaved THEIR pits in several years?

Take a look:

But wait, there's more!

Hey, that's what we said.

Heh.

What’s the name of the blue-haired ally with the septum piercing who created this one? — 🫃🏼💉🇺🇦Hollaria Briden, Esq. (@HollyBriden) November 13, 2023

WTH is Bunself? This editor's alter ego is a homicidal rabbit and we've never heard of this pronoun.

The horror.

Wait, that is a pronoun, right? Or is it a gender now? We can't keep this crap straight.

Whoever made this is incredibly shameless. — Zanshi 惨死 (D - Jar Kitteh) (@zanshi1) November 13, 2023

Just like the rest of the mainstream media.

Yup.

Is that a thing in @USATODAY now? Sticking lies and brainwashing into crosswords? Lol they are pathetic. — HJGTweet (@HjgTweet) November 13, 2023

Pathetic AND sneaky.

We give you today's mainstream media.

***

***

