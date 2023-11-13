Italian Americans Can Finally Stand Proud: You're Getting Your Own Sesame Street Muppet
Cenk Uygur Gets Humiliated While on Piers Morgan’s Show
WaPo Still Happy to Pass Along 'Gaza Reports' Propaganda
Letitia James Just Accidentally Gave Herself and the Entire Motive Behind Case Against...
Gov. Gavin Newsom Confirms Reason San Fran Officials are Suddenly 'Cleaning Up This...
There's One Person Who Was Pissed at Trump's UFC Entourage
OMG, This is REAL! Prankster Calls Harvard Admissions About Admitting Her Hamas TERRORIST...
WaPo Gets SHREDDED After Insisting Most Americans are 'Better Off' Under Biden
Newsweek Features Prominent and Fairly OBVIOUS Parody Account in Dylan Mulvaney Puff Piece...
Maryanne Trump Barry, Older Sister of Donald Trump, Passes Away at 86
Linda Sarsour Crawling Out From Under Her Bridge to Jump on Anti-Semitism Train...
POTUS Wants Us to View 'Bidenomics' Through the Eyes of People in Scranton...
Who's Lying About Why Republicans Lost in Virginia?
QAnon Shaman Files for 2024 Congressional Bid and LOOOOOL, Lefites are Melting Down...

USA Today DRAGGED for Sneaking Woke/Trans Agenda BS Into MULTIPLE Word Searches (Screenshots)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  2:20 PM on November 13, 2023
Twitchy Meme

Awww, would you look at that? USA Today is doing its part to make sure people see certain terms and phrases that go along with certain agendas and ideologies to somehow normalize them.

Advertisement

Almost as if they have some ulterior motive here.

Wanna bet the person putting these puzzles together has blue hair, has a horde of cats, and hasn't shaved THEIR pits in several years?

Take a look:

But wait, there's more!

Hey, that's what we said.

Heh.

WTH is Bunself? This editor's alter ego is a homicidal rabbit and we've never heard of this pronoun.

The horror.

Wait, that is a pronoun, right? Or is it a gender now? We can't keep this crap straight.

Just like the rest of the mainstream media.

Yup.

Recommended

OMG, This is REAL! Prankster Calls Harvard Admissions About Admitting Her Hamas TERRORIST Son (Listen)
Sam J.
Advertisement

Pathetic AND sneaky.

We give you today's mainstream media.

***

Related:

Letitia James Just Accidentally Gave Herself and the Entire Motive Behind Case Against Trump Away (Watch)

OMG, This is REAL! Prankster Calls Harvard Admissions About Admitting Her Hamas TERRORIST Son (Listen)

Newsweek Features Prominent and Fairly OBVIOUS Parody Account in Dylan Mulvaney Puff Piece and BAHAHA

Linda Sarsour Reminds Us She's the BIGGEST Anti-Semite of Them ALL With 'Little People' Speech (Watch)

TOOL Claiming Israel 'is Making Peeps Take a Second look at Hitler' Dragged SO Much He Tries Backpedaling

***

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? ALSO, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.

Tags: TRANS USA TODAY WOKE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

OMG, This is REAL! Prankster Calls Harvard Admissions About Admitting Her Hamas TERRORIST Son (Listen)
Sam J.
Letitia James Just Accidentally Gave Herself and the Entire Motive Behind Case Against Trump Away (Watch)
Sam J.
Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Italian Americans Can Finally Stand Proud: You're Getting Your Own Sesame Street Muppet
Coucy
WaPo Still Happy to Pass Along 'Gaza Reports' Propaganda
Doug P.
TOOL Claiming Israel 'is Making Peeps Take a Second look at Hitler' Dragged SO Much He Tries Backpedaling
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
OMG, This is REAL! Prankster Calls Harvard Admissions About Admitting Her Hamas TERRORIST Son (Listen) Sam J.
Advertisement