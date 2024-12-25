People Have Fun With Idea That 'Hunnikah' Celebrates a Jewish Gorilla War
VIP
Christmas Is a Miracle and You Don't Need to Look Further Than North...
Happy Holidays Tweet from the ATF Doesn't Warm The Heart
VIP
If What the Teamsters Prez Told Tucker Carlson Is True It's No Wonder...
Merry Christmas: A Special Bonus Gift of Christmas Funnies Just for You
Simply ‘Wonderful’: Classic Holiday Film Reminds Generations It’s Okay to Cry at Christmas
A Lump of Coal in Her Stocking! Crypto Influencer Gets BURIED for Not...
Political Pivot? Many Question ‘Young Turk’ Cenk Uygur’s Sudden Willingness to Talk with...
'The View' Panelist Says Problem for Dems Is That Gov't Won't Regulate Social...
Man Vs. History: Bear Grylls Gets DROPPED by Community Notes for Awful Take...
Scott Jennings: Dem Party Must Flush the Fringe and Embrace Common Sense to...
HO HO OH LOL-NO! Leftist Mocked for Whining About the Midwest DAD We...
Bah Humbug! Dems Put Fetterman On The Naughty List
VIP
NewsGuard Rates the Headlines Covering Woman Set on Fire by Illegal

Taylor Lorenz Extremely Stressed About Getting a Rush Visa ASAP

Brett T.  |  6:00 PM on December 25, 2024
Twitter Screenshot

We weren't sure when this was posted, but a lot of people are intimating that crack tech journalist Taylor Lorenz posted it to the liberal paradise of Bluesky on Christmas Eve. Apparently, she needs to doxx someone in India in a few days and doesn't have a visa. Note that she's extremely stressed so no joke answers, please, or you'll be blocked.

Advertisement

We are curious how someone concerned with Americans raw dogging the air expects to fly to a country with 1.5 billion people and avoid contracting COVID-19.

She's Taylor Lorenz … surely there's a way to rush this through.

Recommended

Merry Christmas: A Special Bonus Gift of Christmas Funnies Just for You
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

She had UV lights rigged for her book signing.

There must be some really big scoop she's chasing.

Update:

Lorenz did respond to the hundreds of conservatives trolling her (on Bluesky?) and said "None of you freaks have ever left the country" so shut up.

***

Tags: TAYLOR LORENZ

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Merry Christmas: A Special Bonus Gift of Christmas Funnies Just for You
FuzzyChimp
People Have Fun With Idea That 'Hunnikah' Celebrates a Jewish Gorilla War
Brett T.
Happy Holidays Tweet from the ATF Doesn't Warm The Heart
Gordon K
'Mary Was An Earthworm:' J.K. Rowling Absolutely Roasts India Willoughby's Take on Christian Doctrine
Aaron Walker
Man Vs. History: Bear Grylls Gets DROPPED by Community Notes for Awful Take on Mary and Jesus
Grateful Calvin
HO HO OH LOL-NO! Leftist Mocked for Whining About the Midwest DAD We Could Have Had With a VP Tim Walz
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Merry Christmas: A Special Bonus Gift of Christmas Funnies Just for You FuzzyChimp
Advertisement