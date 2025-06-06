VIP
Former DHS Staffer and Total DBag Who Bragged About Subverting Trump Has Thoughts...
And THAT'S a T.K.O! Oilfield Rando DROPS WaPo For Pushing Total BS Poll...
Legacy Media ALREADY Trying to Exploit Trump/Musk Rift to Hurt DOGE and HOOBOY...
I'm South African. What They're Doing Is Exactly What the Soviets Did. (Rob...
Eyeroll Alert! Rep. Hakeem Jeffries Says 'People Will Die' If the Big Beautiful...
BOOMITY! Charles Payne Pulls ZERO Punches Rubbing Kick-Butt Jobs' Report in 'Doomers and...
His FACE! LOL! WATCH Scott Jennings As CNN Panel Pushes Stealing Healthcare From...
Bill Melugin Again Provides Info the Media Didn't Have Room for in a...
Annnd Democrats Just Get DUMBER: Dim-Bulb Eric Swalwell Hates Trump So Much He...
VIP
Step Aside, Climate Change! Florida Weatherman Now Blaming Inaccurate Forecasts on Trump a...
Alex Thompson Tries to Sell a Cognitively-Declined Joe Biden As a Good, Well-Intentioned...
Charlamagne tha God: Black Americans Should Follow KJP’s Lead and Become Independent Voter...
VIP
CNN's Christiane Amanpour Says Coming to America Is the Same As North Korea,...
Jessica Tarlov Lies About Why ICE Agents Are Increasingly Wearing Masks to Hide...

Sen. Cory Booker Upset SCOTUS Wouldn't Let Mexico Skirt US Gun Laws (and the Constitution)

Doug P. | 1:30 PM on June 06, 2025
Twitchy

Yesterday the Supreme Court ruled unanimously to reject a Mexican lawsuit against U.S. gun manufacturers:

The Supreme Court on Thursday threw out the Mexican government's lawsuit against U.S. firearms manufacturers accusing them of aiding and abetting gun violence.

The court ruled unanimously that the lawsuit is barred by a 2005 federal law that shields gun companies from legal liability.

Liberal Justice Elena Kagan, who wrote the opinion, acknowledged the gun violence problem but said Mexico had failed to make allegations that would surmount those liability protections in claiming the companies aided and abetted the unlawful sale of guns.

"Mexico's complaint does not plausibly allege that the defendant manufacturers aided and abetted gun dealers' unlawful sales of firearms to Mexican traffickers," Kagan wrote.

Advertisement

Democrats, including Sen. Cory Booker, aren't happy that Mexico wasn't allowed to go around a U.S. law, not to mention the Constitution, in their attempt to sue American gun manufacturers. But Booker and the Dems will keep trying: 

You'd think a unanimous SCOTUS ruling might have given him a clue but apparently not. 

The Left is constantly trying to figure out how to get around the Second Amendment. 

Recommended

And THAT'S a T.K.O! Oilfield Rando DROPS WaPo For Pushing Total BS Poll About Republicans and Medicaid
Sam J.
Advertisement

Sorry, Sen. Booker, but deal with it. 

***

Related:

Sen. Cory Booker Quotes Thomas Jefferson and Has Apparently Forgotten Which Party He's In

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

And THAT'S a T.K.O! Oilfield Rando DROPS WaPo For Pushing Total BS Poll About Republicans and Medicaid
Sam J.
His FACE! LOL! WATCH Scott Jennings As CNN Panel Pushes Stealing Healthcare From Americans for Illegals
Sam J.
Legacy Media ALREADY Trying to Exploit Trump/Musk Rift to Hurt DOGE and HOOBOY Was THAT Ever Dumb (Watch)
Sam J.
Former DHS Staffer and Total DBag Who Bragged About Subverting Trump Has Thoughts After Losing Clearance
Sam J.
BOOMITY! Charles Payne Pulls ZERO Punches Rubbing Kick-Butt Jobs' Report in 'Doomers and Gloomers' FACES
Sam J.
'Slow News Day': JD Vance Shows Why He's the Best Vice President EVER With Perfect Tension Breaker
Grateful Calvin

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
And THAT'S a T.K.O! Oilfield Rando DROPS WaPo For Pushing Total BS Poll About Republicans and Medicaid Sam J.
Advertisement