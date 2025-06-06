Sen. Cory Booker Upset SCOTUS Wouldn't Let Mexico Skirt US Gun Laws (and the Constitution)

Yesterday the Supreme Court ruled unanimously to reject a Mexican lawsuit against U.S. gun manufacturers:

The Supreme Court on Thursday threw out the Mexican government's lawsuit against U.S. firearms manufacturers accusing them of aiding and abetting gun violence. The court ruled unanimously that the lawsuit is barred by a 2005 federal law that shields gun companies from legal liability. Liberal Justice Elena Kagan, who wrote the opinion, acknowledged the gun violence problem but said Mexico had failed to make allegations that would surmount those liability protections in claiming the companies aided and abetted the unlawful sale of guns. "Mexico's complaint does not plausibly allege that the defendant manufacturers aided and abetted gun dealers' unlawful sales of firearms to Mexican traffickers," Kagan wrote.

Democrats, including Sen. Cory Booker, aren't happy that Mexico wasn't allowed to go around a U.S. law, not to mention the Constitution, in their attempt to sue American gun manufacturers. But Booker and the Dems will keep trying:

The Supreme Court’s decision preventing Smith & Wesson from being held accountable for putting weapons of war onto the streets is why Congress needs to pass the Equal Access to Justice for Victims of Gun Violence Act. Americans impacted by the scourge of gun violence deserve… pic.twitter.com/GBcaq5dRFU — Sen. Cory Booker (@SenBooker) June 5, 2025

You'd think a unanimous SCOTUS ruling might have given him a clue but apparently not.

Here’s a democrat senator lamenting that Mexico cannot nullify the US constitution. What kind of American votes for these rats? https://t.co/ImVG28JYF7 — Wally Bonbons (@gundog_mule_yay) June 6, 2025

This an end around the Second Amendment! Remember your oath you coward! — ConservativeGurl💗 (@ConservativeCD) June 5, 2025

That will never pass regardless of the words you use to excuse violating 2A. — DelilahM (@delilahmused) June 6, 2025

The Left is constantly trying to figure out how to get around the Second Amendment.

Shut up. They followed clearly established case law. — Paul Kinkade (@CardRocker0007) June 5, 2025

1. GUNS ARE LEGAL

2. THEY'RE IN THE BUSINESS OF SELLING GUNS

3. CASE CLOSED. — mitrajoon (@mitrajoon246071) June 5, 2025

Sorry, Sen. Booker, but deal with it.

