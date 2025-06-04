Sen. Cory Booker Quotes Thomas Jefferson and Has Apparently Forgotten Which Party He's In

Democrat Sen. Cory Booker has written a self-congratulatory book revolving around his recent marathon speech on the Senate floor when instead he should be reading one about self-awareness.

Today the senator from New Jersey posted this:

"Disappearing people off our streets" is the latest Democrat and media talking point because they don't want to say "deporting criminal illegal aliens" and accurately describe what's really going on.

In any case, it takes incredible nerve for a Democrat who cheered on this kind of thing to quote Jefferson unironically.

Yep, and remember when Joe Biden scolded Americans and said the government's "patience is wearing thin"?

Booker also applauded this speech during which Biden basically called half of the country Nazi scum while giving off a distinctively authoritarian optic in Philadelphia:

That photo just screams "tyranny" but do go on, Sen. Booker.

Or Booker just hopes we don't notice.

