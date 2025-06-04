Flaming Idiot: New Video Shows Suspected Colorado Terrorist Accidentally Set Himself Ablaz...
VIP
ABC News Uses Boulder Terrorist Attack to Tell Us There's an Increase in...
USA Today Nearing Ratio Record for Report on Dashed Dreams of Boulder Terrorist's...
Karoline Leavitt Weighs In After WaPo Deletes the Latest Example of 'Fake News'
Let the Record Reflect that Ted Cruz Dropped Cory Booker Like a Bad...
Flashback Video Shows Eric Swalwell in One of the Dumbest CNN Segments of...
VIP
Masks Off! Hakeem Jeffries Wants ICE Agents’ Faces Shown Knowing They’ll Be Easier...
Democrats Roll Out 'Searchlight' to Locate New Voters but The Party's Permanently In...
Maria Cardona Trots Out 'Good People on Both Sides' Lie to Blame Trump...
Filmmaker Michael Moore Has Written a New Pledge of Allegiance - It Includes...
The Democrats Turn Sour Over a Ship Named Milk
Eric Swalwell Says GOP Members Tell Him During Gym Workouts They’re in Fear...
VIP
Victim of Knife Attack Who Burned Koran Convicted in UK
Even Democrats Agree that the DNC’s TACO Meme is Stale as Staged RNC...

Sen. Cory Booker Quotes Thomas Jefferson and Has Apparently Forgotten Which Party He's In

Doug P. | 12:11 PM on June 04, 2025
AP Photo/David J. Phillip

Democrat Sen. Cory Booker has written a self-congratulatory book revolving around his recent marathon speech on the Senate floor when instead he should be reading one about self-awareness. 

Advertisement

Today the senator from New Jersey posted this: 

"Disappearing people off our streets" is the latest Democrat and media talking point because they don't want to say "deporting criminal illegal aliens" and accurately describe what's really going on. 

In any case, it takes incredible nerve for a Democrat who cheered on this kind of thing to quote Jefferson unironically.

Yep, and remember when Joe Biden scolded Americans and said the government's "patience is wearing thin"?

Booker also applauded this speech during which Biden basically called half of the country Nazi scum while giving off a distinctively authoritarian optic in Philadelphia: 

 That photo just screams "tyranny" but do go on, Sen. Booker. 

Or Booker just hopes we don't notice.

***

Related:

Let the Record Reflect that Ted Cruz Dropped Cory Booker Like a Bad Habit with One Brutal Line (Watch)

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

USA Today Nearing Ratio Record for Report on Dashed Dreams of Boulder Terrorist's Family
Doug P.
Flaming Idiot: New Video Shows Suspected Colorado Terrorist Accidentally Set Himself Ablaze During Attack
Warren Squire
Let the Record Reflect that Ted Cruz Dropped Cory Booker Like a Bad Habit with One Brutal Line (Watch)
Eric V.
Karoline Leavitt Weighs In After WaPo Deletes the Latest Example of 'Fake News'
Doug P.
Maria Cardona Trots Out 'Good People on Both Sides' Lie to Blame Trump for Recent Antisemitic Attacks
Gordon K
Democrats Roll Out 'Searchlight' to Locate New Voters but The Party's Permanently In the Dark
Warren Squire

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
USA Today Nearing Ratio Record for Report on Dashed Dreams of Boulder Terrorist's Family Doug P.
Advertisement