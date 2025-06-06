VIP
Step Aside, Climate Change! Florida Weatherman Now Blaming Inaccurate Forecasts on Trump a...
Alex Thompson Tries to Sell a Cognitively-Declined Joe Biden as a Good, Well-Intentioned...
Charlamagne tha God: Black Americans Should Follow KJP’s Lead and Become Independent Voter...
VIP
CNN's Christiane Amanpour Says Coming to America is the Same as North Korea,...
Jessica Tarlov Lies About Why ICE Agents are Increasingly Wearing Masks to Hide...
VIP
Gynecologist Comes to Grips With the Effects of Her Gender-Affirming Care
Student Suspended for Racial Bias for Using Term ‘Illegal Alien’
Is THIS What You Voted For? Fourth-Grader Separated From Family
'Slow News Day': JD Vance Shows Why He's the Best Vice President EVER...
In-N-Out Burger Fan Account Weighs in on the Day's Big Drama
CNN: Trump Admin Often ‘Shoots Itself’ in the Foot With Its Shoot-First Style
It's in the Bible: Don't 'Punish' the Children of the Boulder Terrorist
‘Immigrants’ Spell Out SOS to Protest ‘Deplorable Conditions’
Whoopi Goldberg Believes a Black Man Can’t Be Elected President

Annnd Democrats Just Get DUMBER: Dim-Bulb Eric Swalwell Hates Trump So Much He Just Gave Up Bill Clinton

Sam J.
Sam J. | 9:45 AM on June 06, 2025
Twitter

Aww, yes, it's been an interesting 24 hours or so since Elon Musk and Trump clashed very publicly, resulting in Musk dropping a 'bomb' about the Epstein files. Of course, anyone who has been paying attention to the last decade knows that if Trump were in the files, they'd have been leaked (or redacted) long, long ago. C'mon. Do we think Team Biden wouldn't have found a way to use this info in 2023 to lock Trump up?

Advertisement

Seriously.

All of that being said, what's funny is the number of Democrats suddenly DEMANDING the release of the Epstein files.

Surely morons like Eric Swalwell know releasing the files would destroy a lot of Democrats while likely doing nothing to Trump, yes? Then again, the keyword in this sentence is 'moron':

Yeah, let's do that. All of them, no redactions. Release them.

Oh, and while we're at it, release all the info on Democrats' inappropriate relationships with Communist Chinese spies. That would be an excellent read.

LET'S GO.

Like MAGIC.

Well, except for a few Democrats. Ahem.

HAAAAAA.

Recommended

'Slow News Day': JD Vance Shows Why He's the Best Vice President EVER With Perfect Tension Breaker
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

Oooh, ooh. We know.

============================================================

Related:

Ok, NOW the Elon Musk/Trump Fight Is Just Getting Weird - Kanye West Has Entered the Chat

AOC Trying to Suck Up to Elon As Musk and Trump Duke It Out on X Does NOT Go Well for Her, At All

Check Out the Letter Democrat Hero Harvey Milk Wrote to Jimmy Carter About Mass-Murderer Jim Jones

'We're Coming for YOU': Dan Bongino's Warning to the Deep State Is Straight-Freaking-FIRE (Watch)

HAAA! WATCH What Happened When ICE Showed Up at a Construction Site In SUPER Blue Richmond, VA (Video)

============================================================

Tags: CONGRESS DEMOCRAT PARTY DOJ DONALD TRUMP ELON MUSK ERIC SWALWELL

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

'Slow News Day': JD Vance Shows Why He's the Best Vice President EVER With Perfect Tension Breaker
Grateful Calvin
Jessica Tarlov Lies About Why ICE Agents are Increasingly Wearing Masks to Hide Their Identities
Warren Squire
Is THIS What You Voted For? Fourth-Grader Separated From Family
Brett T.
Alex Thompson Tries to Sell a Cognitively-Declined Joe Biden as a Good, Well-Intentioned Victim
Warren Squire
AOC Trying to Suck Up to Elon As Musk and Trump Duke It Out on X Does NOT Go Well for Her, At All
Sam J.
Student Suspended for Racial Bias for Using Term ‘Illegal Alien’
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
'Slow News Day': JD Vance Shows Why He's the Best Vice President EVER With Perfect Tension Breaker Grateful Calvin
Advertisement