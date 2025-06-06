Annnd Democrats Just Get DUMBER: Dim-Bulb Eric Swalwell Hates Trump So Much He Just Gave Up Bill Clinton

Aww, yes, it's been an interesting 24 hours or so since Elon Musk and Trump clashed very publicly, resulting in Musk dropping a 'bomb' about the Epstein files. Of course, anyone who has been paying attention to the last decade knows that if Trump were in the files, they'd have been leaked (or redacted) long, long ago. C'mon. Do we think Team Biden wouldn't have found a way to use this info in 2023 to lock Trump up?

Seriously.

All of that being said, what's funny is the number of Democrats suddenly DEMANDING the release of the Epstein files.

Surely morons like Eric Swalwell know releasing the files would destroy a lot of Democrats while likely doing nothing to Trump, yes? Then again, the keyword in this sentence is 'moron':

Release the Epstein files NOW https://t.co/K39zj3nUWJ — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) June 5, 2025

Yeah, let's do that. All of them, no redactions. Release them.

Oh, and while we're at it, release all the info on Democrats' inappropriate relationships with Communist Chinese spies. That would be an excellent read.

LET'S GO.

And just like Democrats are suddenly calling for the Epstein files to be released. https://t.co/C3pLWMdTVj pic.twitter.com/2M1n69vBHB — Nerpho (@Nerpho74) June 5, 2025

Like MAGIC.

Well, except for a few Democrats. Ahem.

Bill Clinton right now https://t.co/1FZPFD4hbv pic.twitter.com/lFFPVfRiRy — Rose Tyler 2000 Wandanat supremacy (@rosetylerfan00) June 6, 2025

HAAAAAA.

For some reason EVERY Democrat is calling to release the Epstein files except Bill Clinton. — Jimmy Failla (@jimmyfailla) June 5, 2025

Oooh, ooh. We know.

