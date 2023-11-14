Matt Walsh Tells Horrific Story of Young Nashvilile College Student Murdered By Career...
Beginning of the End? Ben Shapiro Calls Candace Owens OUT for Her 'Disgraceful'...
James Woods Straight-Up NUKES Randi Weingarten With Her Own EMBARRASSING Post on Increased...
Dr. Strangetweet So Completely OWNS Economist Insisting 'Americans Are Better Off' in Thre...
Just When You Thought Megan Rapinoe Couldn’t Get Any More Insufferable
Journalism Achieved: CTV News Reports Activist Who Was Brutally Murdered By Hamas 'Has...
Stephen L. Miller Roasts The Atlantic for Its Support of Antisemite Greta Thunberg
Seattle Cops Watch Over Antifa 'Bike Brigade' Blocking Traffic
Pollster Nate Silver Predicts Biden's Chances In 2024 Are Tenuous And Democrats Are...
Students Triggered by Truck Displaying 'Columbia's Biggest Antisemites'
DHS Secretary Mayorkas Escapes Impeachment Thanks To The 'Placate 8' In The House...
Politico: Biden Lacks Capacity for Another Term
UN Lackey Shoots Down 'False & Insidious Claims' That Palestinian Schools Teach Hatred...
Dana Loesch Answers A Fictional Place Question With an Unexpected Answer and We...

HOOOOOOOBOY! Adam Schiff Has Been Up to Some Schiffty, SHADY AF Stuff (And He Just Got CAUGHT!)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  9:45 AM on November 14, 2023

Big props to our sister site and all-around bada*ses, RedState for busting Adam Schiff in a YUGE way. Would appear Schiff For Brains has been up to some Schiffty and shady shiznit.

Advertisement

'Shock' even, as RedState says:

From RedState:

A California Republican House hopeful told RedState she uncovered a scheme by Rep. Adam Schiff (D.-Calif.), who is running for the California Senate seat vacated by the passing of Democratic Sen. Dianne Feinstein, where the congressman reported his Maryland home as his primary residence to secure a lower mortgage interest rate—meaning he either lied on a federally-insured loan document or from 2003 to 2021, he was not a resident of his Burbank district.

“I filed a complaint with the House Ethics Committee, and I did get an email receipt,” said Christine Bish, who has worked as a real estate professional for two decades and who worked as an in-house investigator at a law firm. “They did receive my submission, and I followed up with them, and they said, once it's submitted, they cannot give me any updates.”

Whoa. 

Right? Fraud seems like a big deal to us too ... call us crazy.

To be completely fair, Schiff should have been removed over the Russia Hoax and especially his efforts to get naked pictures of Trump (that was super creepy, right?). But hey, this would be good too.

Recommended

Beginning of the End? Ben Shapiro Calls Candace Owens OUT for Her 'Disgraceful' Anti-Semitism (Watch)
Sam J.
Advertisement

And he wants to take Feinstein's seat?

Wake UP California! 

***

Related:

Dr. Strangetweet So Completely OWNS Economist Insisting 'Americans are Better Off' in Thread She Deletes

USA Today DRAGGED for Sneaking Woke/Trans Agenda BS Into MULTIPLE Word Searches (Screenshots)

Letitia James Just Accidentally Gave Herself and the Entire Motive Behind Case Against Trump Away (Watch)

OMG, This is REAL! Prankster Calls Harvard Admissions About Admitting Her Hamas TERRORIST Son (Listen)

***

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? ALSO, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.

Tags: ADAM SCHIFF CORRUPTION MARYLAND TRUMP

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Beginning of the End? Ben Shapiro Calls Candace Owens OUT for Her 'Disgraceful' Anti-Semitism (Watch)
Sam J.
Dr. Strangetweet So Completely OWNS Economist Insisting 'Americans Are Better Off' in Thread She Deletes
Sam J.
James Woods Straight-Up NUKES Randi Weingarten With Her Own EMBARRASSING Post on Increased Homeschooling
Sam J.
Journalism Achieved: CTV News Reports Activist Who Was Brutally Murdered By Hamas 'Has Died'
Grateful Calvin
Stephen L. Miller Roasts The Atlantic for Its Support of Antisemite Greta Thunberg
Brett T.
Dana Loesch Answers A Fictional Place Question With an Unexpected Answer and We Can Not Stop Laughing
ArtistAngie

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Beginning of the End? Ben Shapiro Calls Candace Owens OUT for Her 'Disgraceful' Anti-Semitism (Watch) Sam J.
Advertisement