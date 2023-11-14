HOOOOOOOBOY! Adam Schiff Has Been Up to Some Schiffty, SHADY AF Stuff (And He Just Got CAUGHT!)

Big props to our sister site and all-around bada*ses, RedState for busting Adam Schiff in a YUGE way. Would appear Schiff For Brains has been up to some Schiffty and shady shiznit.

'Shock' even, as RedState says:

Shock: Records Show Adam Schiff Financed $1.7 Million Maryland Home As 'Prinicipal Residence'https://t.co/ICwfKKxIDs — RedState (@RedState) November 14, 2023

From RedState:

A California Republican House hopeful told RedState she uncovered a scheme by Rep. Adam Schiff (D.-Calif.), who is running for the California Senate seat vacated by the passing of Democratic Sen. Dianne Feinstein, where the congressman reported his Maryland home as his primary residence to secure a lower mortgage interest rate—meaning he either lied on a federally-insured loan document or from 2003 to 2021, he was not a resident of his Burbank district. “I filed a complaint with the House Ethics Committee, and I did get an email receipt,” said Christine Bish, who has worked as a real estate professional for two decades and who worked as an in-house investigator at a law firm. “They did receive my submission, and I followed up with them, and they said, once it's submitted, they cannot give me any updates.”

Whoa.

So what do eminent legal minds like @RepSwalwell and @RepTedLieu think about this? I mean, clear and prima facie evidence of a fraud seems important?https://t.co/PsF7mzNcPI — Scott C "In Deo Fidemus Omnes Alios Vigilamus" (@ScottC20012) November 14, 2023

Right? Fraud seems like a big deal to us too ... call us crazy.

He should be removed from office — Denise Thibault (@DeniseThibaul14) November 8, 2023

To be completely fair, Schiff should have been removed over the Russia Hoax and especially his efforts to get naked pictures of Trump (that was super creepy, right?). But hey, this would be good too.

Ruh Roh Schiffty....



"According to the documents that Chris Bish found after months of research it turns out that the Great Russia Hoaxer and habitual Congressional liar Adam Schiff has been living in Maryland for two decades and not actually in his home district in California."… — JKRahb (@jk_rahb) November 14, 2023

And he wants to take Feinstein's seat?

Wake UP California!

