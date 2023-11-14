HA! The Last Time We Saw Rachel Maddow Throw a Fit Like This Trump Had Just Won the Presidency (Watch)

Regardless of whether or not you're a Trump supporter, the idea that he is somehow moving the Right to fascism is something lawn flamingos have been trying to push since he first came down that escalator. And we have to say, it's quite amusing watching Rachel Maddow losing her mind over him AGAIN and claiming Republicans are being 'tested' by his so-called antisemitism when we've seen SO MUCH antisemitism from the Left.

Does she think Democrats have to prove they won't tolerate Rashida Tlaib and Ilhan Omar as an institution?

We're going to guess that's a big ol' NO.

Watch:

Rachel #Maddow, "He wants to be the Republican nominee for president. So that is the only institution, the institution that is be tested here. This is him testing the political party that he says he's going to lead Testing them now to see what they will tolerate an institution." pic.twitter.com/3oWdWVBM8j — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) November 14, 2023

Yiiiikes.

She's one of those people who thinks she's clever and waits for others to notice how clever she really is as she goes into whatever tirade she's peddling that day. You know, when we watch her, we can't help but think of another annoying broad who thinks she's clever but she's not ...

Did she take speech lessons from Kamala? — Exiled Appalachian (@SocialExilety) November 14, 2023

Heh.

Rachel is still on air? Hmmm. Why? — KBNY🌟🌟🌟 (@Dogdazetoo) November 14, 2023

She's entertaining. At least that's what her attorneys told a judge to keep from getting in trouble ... it's all entertainment.

From The Hill:

A federal appeals court on Tuesday upheld a San Diego federal judge’s decision last year to dismiss One America News’s (OAN) defamation lawsuit against Rachel Maddow, arguing that the MSNBC host’s statement that the far-right network was “paid Russian propaganda” was “an obvious exaggeration,” rather than an asserted fact.

Gonna go ahead and assume this is yet another of her OBVIOUS EXAGGERATIONS ...

***

