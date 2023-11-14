James Woods Straight-Up NUKES Randi Weingarten With Her Own EMBARRASSING Post on Increased Homeschooling

Matt Walsh Tells Horrific Story of Young Nashvilile College Student Murdered By Career...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:25 AM on November 14, 2023

Randi Weingarten is quickly learning what happens to stupid people when they ask stupid questions. Honestly, at first, we thought this had to be a parody account because surely NO ONE would so willingly set themselves up for a self-own like this.

Right?

Especially the leader of the largest teacher's union in the country.

No wonder American children are scoring lower in reading and math ... 

First she posted this:

And THEN, after she got dragged all day by her own self-own, she posted this:

Randi refuses to accept how much parents really and truly hold her accountable for what happened to our schools - she also refuses to acknowledge the accounts dragging her are normal, everyday people who saw firsthand what she and her union toadies did to our kids for more power and money.

We will never forget or forgive.

That being said, nobody nuked her quite as badly as James Woods:

Does that make him a 'reply guy'?

Heh.

Amen.

Or fight like Hell for school choice.

And fin.

***

