James Woods Straight-Up NUKES Randi Weingarten With Her Own EMBARRASSING Post on Increased Homeschooling

Randi Weingarten is quickly learning what happens to stupid people when they ask stupid questions. Honestly, at first, we thought this had to be a parody account because surely NO ONE would so willingly set themselves up for a self-own like this.

Right?

Especially the leader of the largest teacher's union in the country.

No wonder American children are scoring lower in reading and math ...

First she posted this:

What's behind the increase in homeschooling https://t.co/tDLXXBKGQl — Randi Weingarten 🇺🇦🇺🇸💪🏿👩‍🎓 (@rweingarten) November 12, 2023

And THEN, after she got dragged all day by her own self-own, she posted this:

Ah, I see that the reply-guys are out in force attacking this tweet.



Look at the data: if we dealt w/ gun violence, had robust anti-bullying programs & provided more services for special needs students, many of these parents wouldn't feel compelled to homeschool. — Randi Weingarten 🇺🇦🇺🇸💪🏿👩‍🎓 (@rweingarten) November 13, 2023

Randi refuses to accept how much parents really and truly hold her accountable for what happened to our schools - she also refuses to acknowledge the accounts dragging her are normal, everyday people who saw firsthand what she and her union toadies did to our kids for more power and money.

We will never forget or forgive.

That being said, nobody nuked her quite as badly as James Woods:

Wonders why Americans are turning to home schooling…



Then looks in mirror. pic.twitter.com/ecdgAIRx6E — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) November 14, 2023

Does that make him a 'reply guy'?

Heh.

How people look at her and see anything but a lobbyist for the trillion-dollar government school industry is beyond me. — Vince Daliessio (@DaliessioVince) November 14, 2023

Homeschooling could save America. — eve (@eveforamerica) November 14, 2023

Amen.

The best thing American parents can do for the children's education is remove them from K12 public schools. Homeschool or parochial is the way. — Gifted/Talented Texas (@GiftedTexas) November 14, 2023

Or fight like Hell for school choice.

Randi is an awful person. — James (@Arlin4US) November 14, 2023

And fin.

***

