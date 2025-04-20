JK Rowling Going Straight-FIRE Defending Women In Heated Back and Forth With Angry...
ANOTHER Major L --> What Cory Booker JUST Posted Proves Democrats STILL Haven't Read the Room (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J. | 9:10 AM on April 20, 2025
Senate Television via AP

Have we mentioned Democrats are completely and totally out of touch with normal, everyday Americans? Because they are, they're completely out of touch with the majority of people in this country. Heck, we suppose that's why their approval rating is a whopping 21% ... and shrinking.

Cory Booker really thought this was a smart thing to post.

Keep in mind, this is the guy who wore a diaper so he could shriek for 25 hours and pretend he actually did something worthwhile.

Stand for what? Protecting criminals? Funding wars? Raising taxes?

Alrighty.

Winner winner chicken dinner.

Not enough frogs of shame for this one.

We proved that in November last year.

By all means, Democrats should keep this narrative.

Sam J.
True story.

Democrats have learned nothing.

They keep stackin' those 'Ls' up, don't they?

