ANOTHER Major L --> What Cory Booker JUST Posted Proves Democrats STILL Haven't Read the Room (Watch)

Have we mentioned Democrats are completely and totally out of touch with normal, everyday Americans? Because they are, they're completely out of touch with the majority of people in this country. Heck, we suppose that's why their approval rating is a whopping 21% ... and shrinking.
Cory Booker really thought this was a smart thing to post.
Keep in mind, this is the guy who wore a diaper so he could shriek for 25 hours and pretend he actually did something worthwhile.
This is our moment in history to stand. @Janefonda pic.twitter.com/uKs9DyZus8— Cory Booker (@CoryBooker) April 19, 2025
Stand for what? Protecting criminals? Funding wars? Raising taxes?
Alrighty.
Dems championing for criminal illegals and applauding the leftist who gave aid and comfort to the NVA during the Vietnam war while US soldiers were dying says all you need to know about the state of that political party. https://t.co/8jQoJqXxdx— Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) April 19, 2025
Winner winner chicken dinner.
April 19, 2025
Not enough frogs of shame for this one.
Remember when she went and stood with the people who were killing our brave men in uniform? pic.twitter.com/0rwNGyTBod— Will, politically homeless once again (@spudhawg) April 20, 2025
Nah, sit down.— Shane's Hat ✝️ (@oklumberman) April 19, 2025
We already know what you stand for. It's disgusting, and we're done with that.
We proved that in November last year.
Yes! Please keep standing with narco-terrorist wife beaters who have been in our country illegally. Please keep insisting that men should be invading women's sports and spaces.— Adyana (@adyanalistens) April 19, 2025
Stand proud! Stand strong!
By all means, Democrats should keep this narrative.
Just so we’re clear, Cory Booker supported Jussie Smollett, Abrego Garcia and now Hanoi Jane. What a trifecta. https://t.co/mE9FA1zHDP— Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) April 20, 2025
True story.
Jane Fonda is, and always will be, a traitor to America.— Juno Who (@Junowhotoo) April 19, 2025
Ahh yes.. Hanoi Jane the epitome of aiding and abetting the enemy giving advice to Democrats aiding and abetting the street gangs and wife beaters.— prag·ma·tist /ˈpraɡmədəst/ 82001 (@KurtS82001) April 20, 2025
Democrats have learned nothing.
Great job, using a Communist sympathizer.— Elon Made Me Join (@ElonJoin839) April 19, 2025
Another major L for the Dems.
They keep stackin' those 'Ls' up, don't they?
