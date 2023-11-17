Oh Look, Gavin Newsom's Helping the Left Spread Another Pile of BS About...
Adam Schiff Throwing SCHIFFT FIT Because Meta is no Longer Censoring Trump's Campaign Ads Goes SO Wrong

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  9:45 AM on November 17, 2023

What would Adam Schiff be doing if he weren't whining or lying about something ...

Every time we see, hear, or read something about Schiff we understand more and more about why Trump called him Adam Schitt. Seems little Adam is upset because Facebook is no longer censoring GOP ads, and more specifically, Trump's ads.

Take a look for yourself:

In other words, WAAAAAAAAAAANH.

Oh, and of course, BUUUUT TRUUUUUUUMP.

You'd think Adam would have bigger things to worry about since you know, he's been lying about his residence but hey, we suppose if he wants to play pretend for his supporters that's on him, and them.

The rest of us though? Yeah, not impressed:

Serio.

And that's the truth.

Sam J.
Twerp. That works so perfectly for ol' Schiff.

======================================================================

======================================================================

Tags: ADAM SCHIFF FACEBOOK MARK ZUCKERBERG JANUARY 6

