Adam Schiff Throwing SCHIFFT FIT Because Meta is no Longer Censoring Trump's Campaign Ads Goes SO Wrong

What would Adam Schiff be doing if he weren't whining or lying about something ...

Every time we see, hear, or read something about Schiff we understand more and more about why Trump called him Adam Schitt. Seems little Adam is upset because Facebook is no longer censoring GOP ads, and more specifically, Trump's ads.

Take a look for yourself:

Meta’s decision to allow ads on Instagram and Facebook falsely claiming the 2020 election was rigged is reckless and dangerous. Once again, Meta is putting profits over the public interest and the sanctity of our elections.



Read my full statement: pic.twitter.com/LUHu1dDtVc — Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) November 16, 2023

In other words, WAAAAAAAAAAANH.

Oh, and of course, BUUUUT TRUUUUUUUMP.

You'd think Adam would have bigger things to worry about since you know, he's been lying about his residence but hey, we suppose if he wants to play pretend for his supporters that's on him, and them.

Adam Schiff is a criminal. — MatthewJshow (@MatthewJshow) November 16, 2023

The rest of us though? Yeah, not impressed:

“Sanctity of our elections”



Give me a break. — Being Libertarian (@beinlibertarian) November 16, 2023

Douche, they're (finally) putting free speech ahead of censorship. How refreshing. They're doing it because the federal ruling on their censorship could cost them a TRILLION dollars. It could put them out of business. They're on their knees doing what you do all day every day. — Mark Pukita (@mpukita) November 16, 2023

The “sanctity” of our elections



Projectile vomit 🤮 — GeroDoc (@doc_gero) November 16, 2023

Serio.

Free speech is only dangerous to those who rely on censorship to attain or retain power. — Storm (@stormrobinson) November 16, 2023

And that's the truth.

So now that you lost your Intel. Committee seat and can no longer censor speech on Meta through government intelligence influence, this is your poor attempt to save face.



SMH, Twerp. — Jack Lombardi II (@JackLombardi) November 16, 2023

Twerp. That works so perfectly for ol' Schiff.

