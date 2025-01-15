A Man Of Peace: Jesse Kelly Wants Mace and Crockett to 'Hug it Out' on the House Floor

All eyes were on the US Senate as the Armed Services Committee held a confirmation hearing for Secretary of Defense nominee Pete Hegseth. Committee Democrats descended on Hegseth like a gaggle of Karens insisting to see the would-be manager of the Defense Department.

Advertisement

For those that missed it, most of the Democrat's questioning went something like this.

This might be the most powerful thing Sen. Gillibrand (D-NY) has ever said. Wow! pic.twitter.com/722f12klXN — Tony Kinnett (@TheTonus) January 14, 2025

Not to be outdone by the Senate Democrat's drama club, decorum in a House Oversite Committee meeting devolved into a heated exchange between representatives Jasmine Crockett of Texas and Nancy Mace of South Carolina.

The trash-talking Crockett called Mace a child during a derogatory tirade. Mace responded angrily and suggested they could 'Take it outside' to settle the dispute.

The two representatives did not take it outside but continued the exchange on social media.

Nancy Mace loves the “uneducated” as Trump calls them. Please explain to me how the same damn Karen that called Cap Police on a child who shook her hand wanted to act like she wanted to fight me?!



ME… the same person who has represented real killers in court.



She’s an… — Jasmine Crockett (@JasmineForUS) January 15, 2025

I will not be belittled. I will not back down. And I will hold the line. I don’t care how offended Jasmine Crockett is by my words. — Nancy Mace (@NancyMace) January 14, 2025

Neither seems ready to let bygones be bygones, and X seems more than willing to let them fight.

Who do I have to pay off to make this happen?



Dana White? pic.twitter.com/VKnSH9sheM — Grateful Calvin (@shoveitjack) January 15, 2025

To be fair, it would probably be more competitive and entertaining than Paul vs Tyson. Do you think they'd consider an MMA format? If they put it on pay-per-view and donated the proceeds to disaster relief, they'd make a ton of money.

We all want to see Jasmine Crockett fight Nancy Mace. — Evan (@daviddunn177) January 14, 2025

As X users separated into corners to back their favorite fighter, one voice of reason rose above the din. Jesse Kelly, the nationally syndicated host of The Jesse Kelly Show, has called for Crockett and Mace to set aside their petty differences for the greater good.

Like John Lennon before him, Jesse just wants to give peace a chance.

I hate seeing this. In the spirit of bipartisanship, I’m calling for @NancyMace and @JasmineForUS to share a formal hug on the House floor.



They need to come together. https://t.co/QjT4gRb2wS — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) January 14, 2025

One formal hug for bipartisanship. It's a beautiful thought from a man with a beautiful soul.

Advertisement

Jesse, once referred to as 'The Dalai Lama' of talk radio (Okay, it was only once, and it was in this article), seems to have had his pleas fall on deaf ears.

I mean can we get Dana White to promote this fight? I’m ready to pay whatever it costs. — Department of Government Efficiency - TEMU Edition (@DeptOfGovtEffic) January 14, 2025

A bipartisan hug to unify the country may not soon be in the cards, but maybe, just maybe, Jesse's vision may come to fruition. Maybe it will be someday soon.

Until then, the new season of the Real Housewives of Capitol Hill is gonna be lit.