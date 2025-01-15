Scott Jennings Erupts at WaPo Columnist for Saying Hegseth’s MAIN Qualification is Being...
A Man Of Peace: Jesse Kelly Wants Mace and Crockett to 'Hug it Out' on the House Floor

Eric V.  |  6:30 AM on January 15, 2025
Fuzzy Chimp

All eyes were on the US Senate as the Armed Services Committee held a confirmation hearing for Secretary of Defense nominee Pete Hegseth. Committee Democrats descended on Hegseth like a gaggle of Karens insisting to see the would-be manager of the Defense Department.

For those that missed it, most of the Democrat's questioning went something like this.

Not to be outdone by the Senate Democrat's drama club, decorum in a House Oversite Committee meeting devolved into a heated exchange between representatives Jasmine Crockett of Texas and Nancy Mace of South Carolina.

The trash-talking Crockett called Mace a child during a derogatory tirade. Mace responded angrily and suggested they could 'Take it outside' to settle the dispute.

The two representatives did not take it outside but continued the exchange on social media.

