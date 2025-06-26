VIP
The Lincoln Project Thinks Pete Hegseth Is Too Emotional for the Job

Brett T. | 6:00 PM on June 26, 2025
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

All this week, following "Fusion" Natasha Betrand's EXCLUSIVE scoop that the B-2 bombing runs on Iran's nuclear sites weren't the success the president was claiming they were, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth held a special press conference Thursday morning to clear up any confusion caused by the leak to the press. Hegseth went scorched earth on the media, telling them, "You, and I mean specifically you, the press,  you cheer against Trump so hard, it's in your DNA and in your blood to cheer against Trump, because you want him not to be successful so bad, you have to cheer against the efficacy of these strikes. You have to hope maybe they weren't effective."

… should celebrate it as Americans."

The manly men over at The Lincoln Project watched the presser and decided that Hegseth was too emotional to do the job of Defense Secretary. 

They're still sad that he was confirmed after being "outed" as a drunk and a white supremacist.

The troops seem to like and respect him, and the military is hitting recruitment goals months early under his watch.

We see what you did there.

Great point. Sen. Alex Padilla nearly broke down in tears on the Senate floor recounting his traumatic experience. And New York City mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani nearly cried after being called out by the Holocaust Museum for comparing the “Globalize the intifada” to the Warsaw Ghetto Uprising on The Bulwark's podcast. If anyone's too emotional for their jobs, it's Democrat men.

***

DEPARTMENT OF DEFENSE PETE HEGSETH

