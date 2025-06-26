The Lincoln Project Thinks Pete Hegseth Is Too Emotional for the Job

All this week, following "Fusion" Natasha Betrand's EXCLUSIVE scoop that the B-2 bombing runs on Iran's nuclear sites weren't the success the president was claiming they were, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth held a special press conference Thursday morning to clear up any confusion caused by the leak to the press. Hegseth went scorched earth on the media, telling them, "You, and I mean specifically you, the press, you cheer against Trump so hard, it's in your DNA and in your blood to cheer against Trump, because you want him not to be successful so bad, you have to cheer against the efficacy of these strikes. You have to hope maybe they weren't effective."

Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth just announced: "There are so many aspects of what our brave men and women did, that because of the hatred of this press corps, are undermined because your people are trying to leak and spin... this was a historically successful attack and we… pic.twitter.com/VjnP3ePjg6 — AJ Huber (@Huberton) June 26, 2025

… should celebrate it as Americans."

The manly men over at The Lincoln Project watched the presser and decided that Hegseth was too emotional to do the job of Defense Secretary.

Pete Hegseth is too emotional for the incredibly important role he's in. — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) June 26, 2025

They're still sad that he was confirmed after being "outed" as a drunk and a white supremacist.

The Lincoln project should most definitely waste 10 million or so running ads that say just that. — Tim Sharp 🍊 🍊 🇺🇸 (@realtimsharp) June 26, 2025

I love Pete's passion..



Cry harder — AJ 🇺🇸 (@AjApplegoose) June 26, 2025

Lincoln project floats waywardly in the sea of irrelevance. 🤡 — BAMF (@HighbankCapital) June 26, 2025

.@PeteHegseth is exactly the person we need right now in history! 🇺🇸



This man is an incredible patriot to the United States of America, and he would give his life for yours.



Be proud to have him leading the Department of Defense. 🙌💪 — Tony (@TonyDGianino) June 26, 2025

The troops seem to like and respect him, and the military is hitting recruitment goals months early under his watch.

Stop. He’s passionate. That’s a total difference — Carolyn (@Carv2usa) June 26, 2025

I believe Hegseth has already proven himself over the weekend. — Tami… Just Tami 🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@tbarty03) June 26, 2025

Yes, he should be crying about understanding white rage. — John Sherlock (@dopedad321) June 26, 2025

The Biden administration Dept of Defense Secretary & leadership team. pic.twitter.com/HSA4IdCvcM — Bailey (@realsnoopbailey) June 26, 2025

That's it? That's your take. 🤡🤡🤡 — Cross Eyed Pony (@lonestarponyup) June 26, 2025

Clearly democrats talking points went out this morning. This is about the 10th post I’ve seen saying this. Pretty funny that’s the best they’ve got😂 — Jessica Louiseee (@trumpmama4547) June 26, 2025

You all would have fired George Patton for slapping the soldier.



I didn't think it was possible for you all to become more ridiculous and more irrelevant, but you proved me wrong. — IT Guy (@ITGuy1959) June 26, 2025

judging by the execution of this recent mission, I'd say he's more than qualified. — Jillian Anderson (@Jillie_Alexis) June 26, 2025

He should smile more. Men are just too emotional to be in positions of responsibility and authority. — Seanye (@daSituasean) June 26, 2025

We see what you did there.

Have you seen the Democrat men in Congress lately? Jose "Alex" Padilla crying all over TV? Seriously? — Lorrie Ann 🇺🇲🇺🇲🇺🇸 (@LorrieAnn25) June 26, 2025

Great point. Sen. Alex Padilla nearly broke down in tears on the Senate floor recounting his traumatic experience. And New York City mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani nearly cried after being called out by the Holocaust Museum for comparing the “Globalize the intifada” to the Warsaw Ghetto Uprising on The Bulwark's podcast. If anyone's too emotional for their jobs, it's Democrat men.

