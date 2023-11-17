Oh Look, Gavin Newsom's Helping the Left Spread Another Pile of BS About...
They're dead Jim, DEAD! Megyn Kelly Full-On NUKES GenZ'rs for Siding with Osama bin Laden and DAMN

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  9:10 AM on November 17, 2023

We most certainly did NOT have, 'young Americans sympathizing with the terrorist responsible for the largest terror attack on American soil that took the lives of 3000 innocent people' on our 2023 Bingo card, but here we are. And no matter how many times we think nothing can shock us (and we use that snark in a piece here), it seems like something always comes up that proves us wrong.

Idiots reading a letter from Osama bin Laden thinking he had some good points ... GTFO with that nonsense.

Seriously.

How damn stupid do you have to be? Wait, maybe don't answer that.

Megyn Kelly honestly said it far better than we can; she is PISSED:

'You failed to teach wrong from right ...'

The rest of her post is fairly long:

You failed to teach wrong from right, a proper moral code, a love of country and perspective on America’s role in the world. Bc you failed, my kids and others are going to have to grow up battling these assholes for the future of the United States. I have every confidence they can do it, but I resent and judge you for making it necessary as opposed to fostering a life in which they can focus solely on growth, joy, love, family, hard work and creation. No point getting bogged down in it however, trust me when I tell you that the majority of Americans - this generation and the next - will fight to defeat the pernicious lunacy you’ve unleashed. And we will win.

Boo and yah.

Far too many parents are more concerned about being their kids' friends instead of their parents. 

If we're being honest, Elon Musk has been confusing TF out of us lately.

But here, he's right.

To her point though, parents are also typically involved in the choices their kids make when it comes to college. Granted, they are young adults by that time but still, there is some influence here, and some blame.

Ours too.

