Alexander Vindman's Wife So GROSSLY Threatens Black VA Democrat She Tries Deleting (BUUUT...
Mich. Gov. Whitmer Brags About the Biden Economy and NOBODY is Buying It...
Eric Swalwell's Horrible, No-Good, Very Bad BIRTHDAY Gets Even Worse After He Asks...
Oh Look, Gavin Newsom's Helping the Left Spread Another Pile of BS About...
Gosh Golly Gee, Adam Schiff Sure Seems NERVOUS Now That Meta Stopped Censoring...
They're dead Jim, DEAD! Megyn Kelly Full-On NUKES GenZ'rs for Siding with Osama...
Sean Davis' TAKEDOWN of NYT Poetry Editor QUITTING Because She Hates Israel Is...
AOC Parading 'First Jewish Member of Congress' to Push for a Ceasefire Goes...
Rewriting Recent History: RedSteeze and Others Point Out the Absurd Gaslighting Tactics of...
That's Gonna' Leave a Mark: Antony Blinken Winces at Biden Calling Xi a...
The Hill: President Trump Signals He's Out for Revenge in His Second Term
Oilfield Rando Notes the Radicalization of Affluent White Female Liberals
Journalist Says the DNC Building Wasn't 'Completely' Surrounded by Protesters
Pro-Palestinian Account Fudges AI Image

Just Gets Worse: Mollie Hemingway Drops Another BOMBSHELL About Judge in Letitia James Case Against Trump

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  11:40 AM on November 17, 2023
AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez

While we are certainly no experts when it comes to what is happening in these so-called legal cases against Trump, even we can't help but notice how much of it is politically driven. We all know Letitia James actually campaigned on getting Trump, it's obvious the Judge has his own biases ... and now this.

Advertisement

They expect us to believe they give a single damn about 'justice'? That this isn't them weaponizing the justice system for political gain?

C'mon man.

Mollie Hemingway dropped yet another bombshell:

From the link in Mollie's post:

Justice Arthur Engoron issued a Gag Order against President Trump in order to conceal ongoing ethical violations and misconduct by his Principal Law Clerk Allison Greenfield. As the letter below shows, during the pendency of People v. Trump, Allison Greenfield engaged in unethical partisan Democrat activities. Her Instagram posts, which were screenshotted before she set her account to private, show that she not only ran for office as a Democrat during the pendency of People v. Trump, but that she also canvasses, campaigned, and petitioned for Democrat candidates like Senator Chuck Schumer, Representative Carolyn Maloney and Representative Jerry Nadler among others. Justice Engoron should be investigated and removed from the bench. Allison Greenfield should be disbarred for her unethical behavior and misconduct.

Recommended

Alexander Vindman's Wife So GROSSLY Threatens Black VA Democrat She Tries Deleting (BUUUT We Got It)
Sam J.
Advertisement

In other words, there appears to be some shady AF stuff going on here as every day we see more and more coming out.

Sadly, nobody seems all that surprised which says so much about this sham trial.

Yup. Zero consequences for their actions.

Because you know, it's (D)ifferent with they (D)o it.

======================================================================

Related:

Alexander Vindman's Wife So GROSSLY Threatens Black VA Democrat She Tries Deleting (BUUUT We Got It)

Eric Swalwell's Horrible, No-Good, Very Bad BIRTHDAY Gets Even Worse After He Asks for Birthday Greetings

Adam Schiff Throwing SCHIFFT FIT Because Meta is no Longer Censoring Trump's Campaign Ads Goes SO Wrong

Sean Davis' TAKEDOWN of NYT Poetry Editor QUITTING Because She Hates Israel is Brutally POETIC

Advertisement

AOC Parading 'First Jewish Member of Congress' to Push for a Ceasefire Goes SO Wrong (For Both of Them)

======================================================================

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? ALSO, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.

Tags: COURT JUSTICE POLITICAL TRUMP

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Alexander Vindman's Wife So GROSSLY Threatens Black VA Democrat She Tries Deleting (BUUUT We Got It)
Sam J.
They're dead Jim, DEAD! Megyn Kelly Full-On NUKES GenZ'rs for Siding with Osama bin Laden and DAMN
Sam J.
Gosh Golly Gee, Adam Schiff Sure Seems NERVOUS Now That Meta Stopped Censoring Trump's Ads and LOL
Sam J.
AOC Parading 'First Jewish Member of Congress' to Push for a Ceasefire Goes SO Wrong (For Both of Them)
Sam J.
Eric Swalwell's Horrible, No-Good, Very Bad BIRTHDAY Gets Even Worse After He Asks for Birthday Greetings
Sam J.
Sean Davis' TAKEDOWN of NYT Poetry Editor QUITTING Because She Hates Israel Is Brutally POETIC
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Alexander Vindman's Wife So GROSSLY Threatens Black VA Democrat She Tries Deleting (BUUUT We Got It) Sam J.
Advertisement