Just Gets Worse: Mollie Hemingway Drops Another BOMBSHELL About Judge in Letitia James Case Against Trump

While we are certainly no experts when it comes to what is happening in these so-called legal cases against Trump, even we can't help but notice how much of it is politically driven. We all know Letitia James actually campaigned on getting Trump, it's obvious the Judge has his own biases ... and now this.

They expect us to believe they give a single damn about 'justice'? That this isn't them weaponizing the justice system for political gain?

C'mon man.

Mollie Hemingway dropped yet another bombshell:

The judge's principal law clerk for the Letitia James show trial to take away Trump's family business is a rabid partisan Democrat who expresses hysterical opposition to Trump and is very close to James, Schumer, Nadler. Wow. https://t.co/z1NQk9hj0k — Mollie (@MZHemingway) November 17, 2023

From the link in Mollie's post:

Justice Arthur Engoron issued a Gag Order against President Trump in order to conceal ongoing ethical violations and misconduct by his Principal Law Clerk Allison Greenfield. As the letter below shows, during the pendency of People v. Trump, Allison Greenfield engaged in unethical partisan Democrat activities. Her Instagram posts, which were screenshotted before she set her account to private, show that she not only ran for office as a Democrat during the pendency of People v. Trump, but that she also canvasses, campaigned, and petitioned for Democrat candidates like Senator Chuck Schumer, Representative Carolyn Maloney and Representative Jerry Nadler among others. Justice Engoron should be investigated and removed from the bench. Allison Greenfield should be disbarred for her unethical behavior and misconduct.

In other words, there appears to be some shady AF stuff going on here as every day we see more and more coming out.

I mean, of course, so...... — 703Kyle (@703Kyle) November 17, 2023

Sadly, nobody seems all that surprised which says so much about this sham trial.

This trial is bias. It's truly hard as an American citizen to understand how any of it is even alliwed to continue. The whole get Trump at all cost is a complete failure of the actors who have hijacked justice. Truly a terrible show. — BTowne (@blaino70) November 17, 2023

They don’t hide it and why should they. There’s no price to pay — TK-421 (@jgoodman9) November 17, 2023

Yup. Zero consequences for their actions.

Because you know, it's (D)ifferent with they (D)o it.

