Chaya Raichik Mocks TF Out of Pink for BRAVELY Shutting Replies Down on Her Edgiest Banned Book Post Yet

Pink has not had a great week.

Like, at all.

And what makes it even funnier is it's all her own fault ... and no matter how many times she's informed about the books parents have actually asked to be removed from schools, she keeps doubling and even tripling down.

Advertisement

Is she really that bored?

Note, she shut down replies.

So maybe she knows what's coming like Chaya Raichik pointed out:

She closed comments cuz she knows what’s coming.. hey @Pink, how many kids were you able to give pornographic books to? https://t.co/x8qcWkTVZG — Chaya Raichik (@ChayaRaichik10) November 17, 2023

Oof.

Pink is so BRAVE and STUNNING.

She's posting a closed book that hasn't been opened.



She's still trying to read the cover. https://t.co/yk7lDgdedk — RedInDC 💐 (@RealRedInDC) November 17, 2023

Isn’t that banned in California? https://t.co/KFKXDv1Gk2 — Zanshi 惨死 (D - Jar Kitteh) (@zanshi1) November 17, 2023

Oh, about that book:

This is one of the books @Pink thinks is cool to have in elementary schools. A book about incestuous child rape and impregnating an 11 yr old.



She turned the comments off because she’s a coward. https://t.co/9VVSrnBJed — Jersey Mama (@jerzytomato76) November 17, 2023

Yikes.

If only a successful Jewish woman like @Pink would use her enormous platform today to speak up on the Jew hatred spreading like wildfire across the US, babies and children being held hostage in Gaza, Israeli women raped and murdered by Hamas, Holocaust survivors murdered, etc.🤷‍♀️ https://t.co/wZ0ZDUqkkM — Greeneyed Snoopy 🇺🇸🦅 (@LibramoonSnoopy) November 17, 2023

Sorry, she's far too busy pretending to read edgy books because she made a fool of herself getting involved in a political issue and debate she is clearly clueless about.

And ultimately, THAT'S her biggest problem.

Nobody gives AF about her or what she's doing so she's trying SO HARD to make us care, even if that means getting dragged over and over again.

======================================================================

Related:

Just Gets Worse: Mollie Hemingway Drops Another BOMBSHELL About Judge in Letitia James Case Against Trump

Alexander Vindman's Wife So GROSSLY Threatens Black VA Democrat She Tries Deleting (BUUUT We Got It)

Eric Swalwell's Horrible, No-Good, Very Bad BIRTHDAY Gets Even Worse After He Asks for Birthday Greetings

Adam Schiff Throwing SCHIFFT FIT Because Meta is no Longer Censoring Trump's Campaign Ads Goes SO Wrong

======================================================================

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? ALSO, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.