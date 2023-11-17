ABC News' Jon Karl Advises Voters to Consider Threat From Trump Before Voting...
Chaya Raichik Mocks TF Out of Pink for BRAVELY Shutting Replies Down on Her Edgiest Banned Book Post Yet

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  12:05 PM on November 17, 2023
Twitchy/Meme

Pink has not had a great week.

Like, at all.

And what makes it even funnier is it's all her own fault ... and no matter how many times she's informed about the books parents have actually asked to be removed from schools, she keeps doubling and even tripling down.

Is she really that bored? 

Note, she shut down replies.

So maybe she knows what's coming like Chaya Raichik pointed out:

Oof.

Pink is so BRAVE and STUNNING.

Oh, about that book:

Yikes.

Sorry, she's far too busy pretending to read edgy books because she made a fool of herself getting involved in a political issue and debate she is clearly clueless about.

And ultimately, THAT'S her biggest problem.

Nobody gives AF about her or what she's doing so she's trying SO HARD to make us care, even if that means getting dragged over and over again.

======================================================================

