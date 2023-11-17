Rob Reiner's Definition of 'Democracy' Again Called Into Question
Michael Rapaport Considering Voting TRUMP, Admits 'We Have to Get This Situation Under Control' (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  2:00 PM on November 17, 2023
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Ok, first things first. This video from Michael Rapaport is most DEFINITELY not safe for work. As usual, Rapaport is his normal, charming self which means he's not charming at all and drops multiple f-bombs and screeches ugly things about Trump.

However, the important piece in this video is that even though he really really really hates Trump, even he knows if it's actually Biden versus Trump next year, he has to vote for Trump because 'we need to get this situation under control'.

And President Sippy Cup ain't gettin' it done.

Watch (again, use headphones/earbuds if you're in public and don't want a bunch of people listening to this crazy man say crazy stuff):

Bidenomics sucks.

The war in the Middle East Sucks.

Biden sucks.

And even the Left knows it.

Fair. We're not ready to run out and give him any credit for this just yet.

And they don't like it much either.

