Michael Rapaport Considering Voting TRUMP, Admits 'We Have to Get This Situation Under Control' (Watch)

Ok, first things first. This video from Michael Rapaport is most DEFINITELY not safe for work. As usual, Rapaport is his normal, charming self which means he's not charming at all and drops multiple f-bombs and screeches ugly things about Trump.

Advertisement

However, the important piece in this video is that even though he really really really hates Trump, even he knows if it's actually Biden versus Trump next year, he has to vote for Trump because 'we need to get this situation under control'.

And President Sippy Cup ain't gettin' it done.

Watch (again, use headphones/earbuds if you're in public and don't want a bunch of people listening to this crazy man say crazy stuff):

WOW. Michael Rapaport has been viciously attacking Trump for years. I mean VICIOUSLY. He hates Trump. But he posted this video saying "voting for Trump is on the table". He must be feeling the burn of Bidenomics like the rest of us. pic.twitter.com/YuoUyZDWas — Military Arms (@MAC_Arms) November 17, 2023

Bidenomics sucks.

The war in the Middle East Sucks.

Biden sucks.

And even the Left knows it.

Even a broken clock is right twice a day. — Charlie-Medium Roller (@funderbunk702) November 17, 2023

Fair. We're not ready to run out and give him any credit for this just yet.

And this is why they are going to make a change of batter to Gavin Newsom — One Bad Dude (@Dorf73256527) November 17, 2023

Biden is just an awful president and candidate. He is largely unpopular and is way too liberal. My fear is the DNC will realize this and ditch Biden for Newsom. — RedWave Press (@RedWave_Press) November 17, 2023

Weirdo is really going through it… — Brian Ross (@brewmeone) November 17, 2023

People on the left are now waking up to the realities of Joe Biden’s America. pic.twitter.com/la9NEyAjYz — eddmoo (@realeddmoo) November 17, 2023

And they don't like it much either.

======================================================================

Related:

WIRED Accuses Far-Right of Weaponizing Bin Laden's Letter to America and WOW That's a Lotta BACKFIRE

Chaya Raichik Mocks TF Out of Pink for BRAVELY Shutting Replies Down on Her Edgiest Banned Book Post Yet

Just Gets Worse: Mollie Hemingway Drops Another BOMBSHELL About Judge in Letitia James Case Against Trump

Alexander Vindman's Wife So GROSSLY Threatens Black VA Democrat She Tries Deleting (BUUUT We Got It)

Eric Swalwell's Horrible, No-Good, Very Bad BIRTHDAY Gets Even Worse After He Asks for Birthday Greetings

======================================================================

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? ALSO, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.