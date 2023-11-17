WIRED Accuses Far-Right of Weaponizing Bin Laden's Letter to America and WOW That's a Lotta BACKFIRE

It never fails.

Something happens on the Left that makes them look even crappier than usual, then the Lefty rags/outlets come out and try to make the story about how the Right (sorry, FAR RIGHT) is POUNCING.

Advertisement

Deflection at it's finest or worst, depending on how you look at it.

Case in point:

The Bin Laden Letter Is Being Weaponized by the Far-Right https://t.co/gXm0kefigP — WIRED Gadget Lab (@gadgetlab) November 17, 2023

Alrighty then.

From WIRED:

A number of users have posted TikToks in recent days that share parts of Osama bin Laden’s 2002 “Letter to America,” where the deceased al Qaeda leader said the attacks on September 11, 2001, were justified. Posters used it to critique US foreign policy and have claimed that the letter changed their perspective. But while some have questioned the actual virality of these posts as conversations about these TikToks exploded on Thursday evening, far-right lawmakers and influencers have used the renewed interest in bin Laden to spread conspiracy theories about 9/11 and push their own anti-China agenda. On his Thursday podcast, right-wing commentator and conspiracist Glenn Beck compared the TikTok posts to “the Antichrist forming,” and claimed the phenomenon shows “the terrifying threat America continues to face from global powers.” He then compared bin Laden’s worldview “to modern leftist talking points.”

And somehow, this story has become all about the 'far-right' POUNCING on the idiot TikTok'rs who are suddenly sympathizing with a terrorist who murdered 3000 innocent Americans.

No wonder he's getting dragged up one side of Twitter and down the other:

“How the right is pouncing on emotionally unstable gen-Zoloft Osama bin Laden stans.” — 🫃🏼💉🇺🇦Hollaria Briden, Esq. (@HollyBriden) November 17, 2023

That's your take on this? lol — John C. Barry (@ShrinkGov) November 17, 2023

"right wingers pounce" — Kristan Hawkins (@KristanHawkins) November 17, 2023

Every. Single. Time.

Oh no, he's been FROGGED!

Weaponized? Like hijacking a plane and flying it into a building full of people kind of weaponizing? I just want to be clear — Carlos (@txiokatu) November 17, 2023

Shut up, nerd. — Ultra Grateful Calvin 🇺🇸🐶🏒 🎶 (@shoveitjack) November 17, 2023

Yeah, nerd.

======================================================================

Related:

Chaya Raichik Mocks TF Out of Pink for BRAVELY Shutting Replies Down on Her Edgiest Banned Book Post Yet

Advertisement

Just Gets Worse: Mollie Hemingway Drops Another BOMBSHELL About Judge in Letitia James Case Against Trump

Alexander Vindman's Wife So GROSSLY Threatens Black VA Democrat She Tries Deleting (BUUUT We Got It)

Eric Swalwell's Horrible, No-Good, Very Bad BIRTHDAY Gets Even Worse After He Asks for Birthday Greetings

Adam Schiff Throwing SCHIFFT FIT Because Meta is no Longer Censoring Trump's Campaign Ads Goes SO Wrong

======================================================================

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? ALSO, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.