WIRED Accuses Far-Right of Weaponizing Bin Laden's Letter to America and WOW That's a Lotta BACKFIRE

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  12:55 PM on November 17, 2023
Meme

It never fails.

Something happens on the Left that makes them look even crappier than usual, then the Lefty rags/outlets come out and try to make the story about how the Right (sorry, FAR RIGHT) is POUNCING.

Deflection at it's finest or worst, depending on how you look at it.

Case in point:

Alrighty then.

From WIRED:

A number of users have posted TikToks in recent days that share parts of Osama bin Laden’s 2002 “Letter to America,” where the deceased al Qaeda leader said the attacks on September 11, 2001, were justified. Posters used it to critique US foreign policy and have claimed that the letter changed their perspective. But while some have questioned the actual virality of these posts as conversations about these TikToks exploded on Thursday evening, far-right lawmakers and influencers have used the renewed interest in bin Laden to spread conspiracy theories about 9/11 and push their own anti-China agenda.

On his Thursday podcast, right-wing commentator and conspiracist Glenn Beck compared the TikTok posts to “the Antichrist forming,” and claimed the phenomenon shows “the terrifying threat America continues to face from global powers.” He then compared bin Laden’s worldview “to modern leftist talking points.”

Sam J.
And somehow, this story has become all about the 'far-right' POUNCING on the idiot TikTok'rs who are suddenly sympathizing with a terrorist who murdered 3000 innocent Americans. 

No wonder he's getting dragged up one side of Twitter and down the other:

Every. Single. Time.

Oh no, he's been FROGGED!

Yeah, nerd.

======================================================================

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? ALSO, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.

