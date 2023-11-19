Adam Kinzinger Melts DOWN Like a Frothy-Mouthed Harpy After Mike Lee Calls for J6 Committee Investigation

Ok, full disclosure, this editor enjoys 'trolling' Adam Kinzinger. A lot. Yeah yeah, it's not the most mature thing in the world BUT considering how easily this guy cries and the amount of ridiculous tough-guy trolling he tries on Twitter ... it's warranted.

Especially after Johnson started dropping more and more of the J6 footage and Senator Mike Lee called for an investigation into the January 6th Committee.

Adam has been losing it.

In a big way.

Honestly, it's so cringe and embarrassing at this point that we ALMOST feel sorry for him.

Almost.

These are all tweets in the last 24 hours:

Literally there has been nothing to counter anything found, of course. And they all know the truth. But by just simply saying “omg omg” the brain worm victims bite off on it.



Zombies. For an ugly orange fatso no less pic.twitter.com/spazj5DtlZ — Adam Kinzinger (Slava Ukraini) 🇺🇸🇺🇦🇮🇱 (@AdamKinzinger) November 19, 2023

His timeline looks like it belongs to a mean, bored high school girl who just discovered social media.

He doth protest too much.

Dude. This has been threatened for years. Hopefully this time it’s real right?! The storm is comin’!!!!!!!! https://t.co/cHV5ze0kfR — Adam Kinzinger (Slava Ukraini) 🇺🇸🇺🇦🇮🇱 (@AdamKinzinger) November 18, 2023

No anvil on Wile E Coyote that I see! We’ve been lied to! pic.twitter.com/AXBwUzosBw — Adam Kinzinger (Slava Ukraini) 🇺🇸🇺🇦🇮🇱 (@AdamKinzinger) November 18, 2023

There were jobs during the Great Depression! We’ve been lied to! pic.twitter.com/vvB1U7gBRV — Adam Kinzinger (Slava Ukraini) 🇺🇸🇺🇦🇮🇱 (@AdamKinzinger) November 18, 2023

Maybe someone close to Adam should tell him that melting down all day on Twitter after Senator Mike Lee called for the J6 Committee to be investigated didn't really do him any favors. The guy is just a hot mess.

There's more.

Goose didn’t eject! We’ve been lied to! pic.twitter.com/FqMzb0xVpz — Adam Kinzinger (Slava Ukraini) 🇺🇸🇺🇦🇮🇱 (@AdamKinzinger) November 18, 2023

Dough face:



Battle of the Bulge was just dudes hanging out by tanks. We’ve been lied to! https://t.co/PfgnRyoUba pic.twitter.com/MdA94lhtwJ — Adam Kinzinger (Slava Ukraini) 🇺🇸🇺🇦🇮🇱 (@AdamKinzinger) November 18, 2023

Dough face. Really?

No Russian were killed in Red Dawn. We’ve been lied to! pic.twitter.com/Ux9KJGazqE — Adam Kinzinger (Slava Ukraini) 🇺🇸🇺🇦🇮🇱 (@AdamKinzinger) November 18, 2023

Grenada doesn’t look like a war! Just people walking around! We’ve been lied to! pic.twitter.com/Z5IXlMDauT — Adam Kinzinger (Slava Ukraini) 🇺🇸🇺🇦🇮🇱 (@AdamKinzinger) November 18, 2023

Oh ya? What did ya find? Please elaborate with details because you sound very sure. https://t.co/OFjlxbzepx — Adam Kinzinger (Slava Ukraini) 🇺🇸🇺🇦🇮🇱 (@AdamKinzinger) November 18, 2023

Sounds like Adam is a teensy bit nervous about the part he played in helping the government punish Americans for protesting their government.

With Lee calling for an investigation, he probably should be.

