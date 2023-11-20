Megyn Kelly is Straight-Fire in Nuke-Level DUNK on Media Matters for Trying to...
Doctor Locks Replies After Posting 'Decolonization Graphic' Because She Can't DEEEAL with the BACKFIRE

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  9:40 AM on November 20, 2023
Fuzzy Chimp

As Curly Bill Brocius said in Tombstone as the actors took the stage at the saloon ... 'Now, what in the Hell is this?'

If you understand that reference you get an A+++.

You'll see what we mean when you peruse this fascinating graphic from Dr. Rupa Marya about Decolonization. Hey, if we have to see it so do you. THEM'S THE TWITCHY RULES.

K.

You know the face you make when you're in line at the store and the person in front tries using an expired coupon and then begins writing a check?

We just made that face.

Why are people so insane?

Like, this is just nutty ... and exceptional Twitchy fodder:

NOT LABRADORS!

Yeah, same.

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
HAAAAAA.

Exceptional post.

Lots of clapping ones, right?

Makes us wonder, yup.

They are also self-important dbags, but we digress.

And that's a bingo.

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? ALSO, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

