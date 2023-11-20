Doctor Locks Replies After Posting 'Decolonization Graphic' Because She Can't DEEEAL with the BACKFIRE

As Curly Bill Brocius said in Tombstone as the actors took the stage at the saloon ... 'Now, what in the Hell is this?'

If you understand that reference you get an A+++.

You'll see what we mean when you peruse this fascinating graphic from Dr. Rupa Marya about Decolonization. Hey, if we have to see it so do you. THEM'S THE TWITCHY RULES.

K.

You know the face you make when you're in line at the store and the person in front tries using an expired coupon and then begins writing a check?

We just made that face.

For those who prefer a book to the direct acyclic graph, there's the one @_RajPatel and I wrote to help to understand what we are witnessing and experiencing with Palestine today and how these dynamics impact our bodies, our societies and the planet. https://t.co/zHpgIzoPM6 — Rupa Marya, MD (@DrRupaMarya) November 19, 2023

Why are people so insane?

Like, this is just nutty ... and exceptional Twitchy fodder:

This is what we're up against. pic.twitter.com/Mzm9csH99e — Carl (@HistoryBoomer) November 20, 2023

NOT LABRADORS!

You know, I don't think I want you to be my doctor. https://t.co/ycdKKPTGax — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) November 20, 2023

Yeah, same.

Communism. They just want communism. https://t.co/F4mLJoHe79 — Jeremy Redfern (@JeremyRedfernFL) November 20, 2023

I am traumatized by the stupidity of this flowchart.



Inflammation pending. https://t.co/gEvkt4n274 — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) November 20, 2023

“I hurl woke buzzwords in your general direction!” https://t.co/Y0rEvCYJ2X pic.twitter.com/eQwVBsGS3d — Mike Kilo 🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@Mike___Kilo) November 20, 2023

HAAAAAA.

Exceptional post.

Lots of clapping ones, right?

MD stands for Mentally Deficient in this case. https://t.co/42XGPxQb2E — Kaya (@sisterinferior) November 20, 2023

Makes us wonder, yup.

They're telling you they hate CAPITALISM. They don'thate Israel, Jews, or white Americans. They want to dismantle CAPITALISM.



LISTEN to what they tell you. https://t.co/ee0kpNd8B7 — Nikki M. Johnson, MD, DNBPAS ⚕ (@notaproviderMD) November 20, 2023

Meth is bad for your brain mky? https://t.co/Jkr5lXszPF — Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) November 20, 2023

People like this are not smart or “thinkers”.

People like this are simply bored. https://t.co/C32PzXsACx — Tandy (@dantypo) November 20, 2023

They are also self-important dbags, but we digress.

And that's a bingo.

