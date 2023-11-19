She's Getting DUMBER in Real-Time: AOC DEMANDING Conditions on Israel Aid BACKFIRES Hilariously

What do you guys want to bet the main condition AOC wants on Israeli Aid is a ceasefire?

We're willing to bet that's where she's going with this ... and in fact, where all Democrats are going. Once again, we can't help but notice they STILL refuse to demand Hamas release the hostages and surrender WHICH would ultimately result in a ceasefire.

At this point, they should be honest and just admit they want Israel to fail.

Democrats in Senate, House discuss conditioning military aid to Israel https://t.co/XnyLXFkqKk — POLITICO (@politico) November 18, 2023

Here's where Sandy chimed in:

Conditioning aid to Israel, as we do with virtually all other US allies, is a responsible course of action.



The United States has a legal and moral responsibility to ensure that public resources do not facilitate gross violations of human rights and international law. https://t.co/Q15Z56CeoW — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) November 18, 2023

... a responsible course of action.

Hrm.

About that:

What conditions has Ukraine had all this time? — 🇺🇸 Chloe the MAGA chick 🇺🇸 (@MagaisLife) November 18, 2023

The Big Guy keeps getting his 10%?

They aren't beheading babies and raping grandmas. They're fine. — AmishDude (@TheAmishDude) November 18, 2023

Just sayin'.

Then the US government shouldn't be giving aid to Gaza, given how much of those resources have been used to facilitate gross violations of human rights and international law. — Frank (@richardrahl1086) November 19, 2023

Tell your friends in Gaza to release the hostages.



Should their aid stop until they do? — Sandy 〽️ (@RightGlockMom) November 19, 2023

I agree. No more aid to Israel unless they commit to doing whatever it takes to destroy Hamas. — John Hawkins (@johnhawkinsrwn) November 19, 2023

where your YOUR responsibility when you are doing NOTHING for the release of Hostages including US citizens — Ouriel 🇮🇱 (@OurielOhayon) November 19, 2023

Agreed. Hamas should release all hostages and surrender immediately. — Scotty Potty 🇺🇸🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@HTX_Con) November 19, 2023

Oh shut up you midwit! — jim palmer (@spiv) November 19, 2023

Hey now, that's insulting to midwits everywhere.

We should have done that before sending Hamas all that cash.



"Joe Biden Overturned Trump Policy to Give Palestinians $235M in Aid"https://t.co/GHe5As8YHT — mallen2024 (@mallen20243) November 19, 2023

Gosh, it's like Biden can't stop giving bad guys our money.

Hrm.

And American voters have an obligation to make sure that we don’t have a Hamas caucus in Congress. — Lawrence Muscant (@LawrenceMuscant) November 19, 2023

And that's the truth.

