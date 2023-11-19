Take the L! Corey DeAngelis Embarrasses TX Rep (and Troll) Gene Wu AGAIN...
She's Getting DUMBER in Real-Time: AOC DEMANDING Conditions on Israel Aid BACKFIRES Hilariously

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:55 AM on November 19, 2023
AP Photo/Seth Wenig

What do you guys want to bet the main condition AOC wants on Israeli Aid is a ceasefire?

We're willing to bet that's where she's going with this ... and in fact, where all Democrats are going. Once again, we can't help but notice they STILL refuse to demand Hamas release the hostages and surrender WHICH would ultimately result in a ceasefire.

At this point, they should be honest and just admit they want Israel to fail.

Here's where Sandy chimed in:

... a responsible course of action.

Hrm.

About that:

The Big Guy keeps getting his 10%?

Just sayin'.

Sam J.
Hey now, that's insulting to midwits everywhere.

Gosh, it's like Biden can't stop giving bad guys our money.

Hrm.

And that's the truth.

======================================================================

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? ALSO, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.

