Jon Lovitz Takes on Horde of Ignorant, Nasty Antisemitic Nobs Accusing Israel of Genocide ... and WINS

Jon Lovitz isn't about to sit back and watch a bunch of uninformed and even antisemitic trolls push a dishonest and ugly narrative about Israel committing genocide. It's been fascinating watching the media and the Left work to somehow spin this entire conflict in a way that frames Israel as the aggressor even though we all know it was HAMAS who so grossly and horrifically attacked them on October 7.

Lovitz has been taking on a horde of stupid, and winning.

Well, if you're trying to commit genocide and wipe everyone out, you don't wait three weeks for them to evacuate. You don't drop pamphlets and send text messages to leave where you'll be bombing Hamas.

And you don't have 4 hour daily cease fires so people can leave and not be… https://t.co/RXsIo3Ufw7 — Jon Lovitz (@realjonlovitz) November 19, 2023

If you go down his timeline it's just him schooling stupid people over and over and over again.

It's actually quite entertaining.

I find it extraordinary that you are unaware the Palestinians could have had their own country in the West Bank in the year 2000, and turned the deal down. https://t.co/bWatuNVHqn — Jon Lovitz (@realjonlovitz) November 19, 2023

Here... Hamas hopes Palestinians die. They don't care about them, at all. https://t.co/95GDS4FF5j — Jon Lovitz (@realjonlovitz) November 19, 2023

Truth hurts.

If they wanted to wipe out everyone in Gaza, they could

Do it very easily. But they don't. They do

The opposite.

They try to

Limit civilian casualties. https://t.co/wi7eUgpqgQ — Jon Lovitz (@realjonlovitz) November 19, 2023

Ok, so we can't see what this guy said to Jon but it can't be good. Pete deleted his account even ...

Clearly you haven't read my posts.

I think it's awful any innocent civilians get killed, whether Israeli or Palestinian.

It's a war, started by Hamas. Who said they will continue what they did on October 7, forever. https://t.co/nJRCQw9Xrj — Jon Lovitz (@realjonlovitz) November 19, 2023

Please, talk about it. I could use the money in a lawsuit! https://t.co/33tUkjcwfu — Jon Lovitz (@realjonlovitz) November 19, 2023

True story.

Especially these pro-Palestinian types ... nasty things.

I'm not ok with innocent people dying. Like the ones killed by Hamas in Israel. So they could deliberately start a never ending war.

You have a problem with Israel defending itself, against Hamas, a terrorist organization whose goal is to wipe out the state of Israel?

I don't.… https://t.co/tLFeP1wuq4 — Jon Lovitz (@realjonlovitz) November 19, 2023

I appreciate your honesty, in that you don't want peace, but want to destroy Israel and take it over for all Palestinians.

Respectfully, back up

Your ass! https://t.co/8QP4WKTNtW — Jon Lovitz (@realjonlovitz) November 19, 2023

Respectfully.

Heh.

All you see is the news. You aren't there. https://t.co/gPIcXUbft1 — Jon Lovitz (@realjonlovitz) November 19, 2023

And as we've seen, the 'news' is relying heavily on Hamas.

