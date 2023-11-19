Receipt-Filled Thread DROPS Media for Literally Relying on Hamas for News, Fueling Rise in Antisemitism

Many Americans have noticed a disturbing rise in antisemitism in the country since October 7th. We're not naive, we realize it's sadly been there for a long time, but people are no longer trying to hide it ...

One has to wonder why.

Welp, a big chunk of the 'why' has to do with our pals in the mainstream media who, for whatever reason, seem to think they can trust Hamas for sources in their reporting.

We made a similar face.

David Collier put together a damning thread showing who exactly the media has been relying on for tips and he brought all the receipts.

Take a look:

Exclusive: We need to talk about international news media.



Something has gone seriously wrong in the way news is reported from Gaza. Many mainstream outlets have become lying puppets for an Islamist terror group.



I don't want to tell you - I want to show you.



Thread ⬇️⬇️ — David Collier (@mishtal) November 19, 2023

We do indeed need to talk about international news media.

Over the past few weeks we have seen an explosion of stories coming out of Shifa hospital. From wild dogs eating corpses - to fetuses taken out of dying mothers.



These are not from alt-right newspapers. This wave of fake news - all appear in mainstream media. 2/19 pic.twitter.com/3mWFyhpdBF — David Collier (@mishtal) November 19, 2023

Mainstream media.

Take this report from @CNN

CNN are not at al-Shifa. So they publish a story based on the account given to them by a doctor there. That is all they have to go on.



So who is Ezz Lulu that CNN rely on so much they report his word as truth? 3/19 pic.twitter.com/k1aydQr5Js — David Collier (@mishtal) November 19, 2023

Good ol' CNN.

Well on 7th Oct as Hamas terrorists slaughtered 1200+ Israelis Ezz Lulu (sorry CNN - a student not a doctor) posted that it was the 'best birthday ever'.



A day later he posted a picture of a hand glider. Do @CNN usually rely on these type of people as reliable sources? 4/19 pic.twitter.com/1m16E4asqC — David Collier (@mishtal) November 19, 2023

Dr Khaled Abu Samra is also at Shifa. He was the source of stories such as Israel shooting at those waving white flags - or accusing Israel of stealing - not bringing aid. 5/19 pic.twitter.com/BIrL3YV5Rf — David Collier (@mishtal) November 19, 2023

Some doctor! On 7 October Abu Samra posted that 'history is being made' and he liked posts honouring and praising the resistance. On 27 Jan 2023 he & his partner wrote celebratory posts about a terrorist attack outside a synagogue in Jerusalem that killed 7 Israelis. 6/ 19 pic.twitter.com/iEzPNisx6O — David Collier (@mishtal) November 19, 2023

How about Mohammed Abu Salmiya Head of Shifa Hospital. His stories have been reported everywhere from @bbcnews and @guardian to @cnn and @nytimes

7/19 pic.twitter.com/hDpqswc81f — David Collier (@mishtal) November 19, 2023

Starting to think our pals in the media need to do some due diligence on their 'sources'.

Wow.

But wait, there's more!

His family have history. In 2003 his brother was killed in a targeted strike by Israel. His brother was Khalid Abu Salima - a leader in the Izz al-Din al-Qassam Brigades - the Hamas military arm. 8/19 pic.twitter.com/gdLhlAXl2i — David Collier (@mishtal) November 19, 2023

Shocker.

The Director's timeline is full of support for terrorism. He celebrated attacks in Jerusalem on 23 Nov 22 and 27 Jan 23. He praised terrorists like Udai Tamimi, Ibrahim al-Nabulsi and Khaled Mansour. Why is any western media going near this man? 9/19 pic.twitter.com/O3nbJ8I4pB — David Collier (@mishtal) November 19, 2023

But Israel something something!

How about Munir al-Borsh: Director General of the Palestinian Health Ministry. This man is also quoted everywhere. He was also the source of outrageous stories such as the one about the dogs eating bodies of civilians. 10/19 pic.twitter.com/B7nG0uom8L — David Collier (@mishtal) November 19, 2023

This man is literally part of the Hamas government. You only have to open his timeline on social media to see posts praising terrorists - such as these two - Fatma Omar An-Najar. and 'Ibrahim Muhammad Al-Shandaghli' - hero of the armed wing of Hamas . Why trust him? 11/19 pic.twitter.com/qJhBNioMAs — David Collier (@mishtal) November 19, 2023

LITERALLY part of Hamas.

C'mon you guys.

Dr Mohammed Ghneim has also been all over the news. He is the source of the story about fetuses pulled from dying mothers. He was also sent to the Baptist hospital - where he reported on a massacre that never happened. 12/19 pic.twitter.com/Tdgh1c1MzM — David Collier (@mishtal) November 19, 2023

Dr Mohammed Ghneim has a thing for the Hamas engineers, posting in honour of the Hamas bombmakers who slaughtered hundreds. He was also found on his own brother's timeline - praising the 27th Jan Synagogue terrorist attack. 13/19 pic.twitter.com/tgGfzqlBIL — David Collier (@mishtal) November 19, 2023

A few more. Mohamed AlShareif is a medical analyst specialist at al-Shifa - he called 7 October the most beautiful day in a generation.



Mohammed Ayesh is an Orthopaedics & Traumatology surgeon at Al Shifa: He also posted support for 7 October and the 27 Jan. 14/19 pic.twitter.com/r9Ztd7l7EL — David Collier (@mishtal) November 19, 2023

And the mainstream media are relying on this guy for their info.

Really?

I have others - you can see them in the article below.



These are the doctors who our media are relying on. These are the story makers spreading hateful libels.



So why is our mainstream media taking the words of these terrorist supporters and promoting them as truth? 15/19 — David Collier (@mishtal) November 19, 2023

Good question.

One example. A tweet says all the ICU patients are dead.



Those spreading it: @Stone_SkyNews (Sky News). @JaneFerguson5 (PBS) @malonebarry (Reuters).



The source? Head of Shifa. With a terrorist brother and endless support for terrorism. This is not journalism!! 16/19 pic.twitter.com/HKGoW9cD6L — David Collier (@mishtal) November 19, 2023

The visible truth is that the media has chosen to promote the conspiracy stories and fake news fed to them by Hamas HQ. And it is a fair assessment to suggest that since Oct 7, much of mainstream media in the west has turned into a part of the Hamas propaganda machine. 17/19 — David Collier (@mishtal) November 19, 2023

Now why oh why would the media do that?

Hrm.

Media reporting such as this is culpable for the rise in antisemitism. It fuels the fire that has left Jewish families fearful of going out and scared of publicly identifying as Jewish. You can see the full story and more examples here 18/19 https://t.co/U1LnVQM6eQ — David Collier (@mishtal) November 19, 2023

Media are fueling the fires ...

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? ALSO, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.