Take the L! Corey DeAngelis Embarrasses TX Rep (and Troll) Gene Wu AGAIN in School Choice Back and Forth

You'd think by now Texas would have figured out this Gene Wu guy is a dumpster fire of awful and stop electing him and yet, here we are. We suppose even red states like Texas have little blue dots of stupid where people like Wu can get elected.

Wu really really really hates the idea of poor children having advantages that his children have.

Pretty awful, right?

Take a gander:

Despite out-of-state influences and Texas billionaires, a bi-partisan team of legislators soundly and swiftly defeated Governor Abbott's Voucher Scam today.



The fight is not over. They will be back.



We must unite to protect and defend public education. #txlege https://t.co/8ysSQjS5Vm pic.twitter.com/zNEKssyjQS — Gene Wu (@GeneforTexas) November 17, 2023

Imagine thinking it's a scam to give children real opportunity when it comes to their education.

We're going to bet every member of this 'team' that shot it down has taken money from the teacher's union.

Corey DeAngelis, our favorite school choice warrior, with the takedown:

you send your kids to private school. https://t.co/umi2dPB4s5 — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) November 17, 2023

But that's ok see, because he's privileged, see.

Wu tried to push back:

They sure do you childless incel.



IT'S BECAUSE WE ALREADY HAVE SCHOOL CHOICE.



I just don't demand that poor families pay for it. https://t.co/4qcK4x8IiB — Gene Wu (@GeneforTexas) November 18, 2023

Incel? Really? This guy is an elected official ... let that sink in.

Enter Corey with multiple TKOs:

You just demand poor families stay put in the same failing government schools that you won't dare send your own kids to. — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) November 19, 2023

"School choice for Wu, but not for you!" pic.twitter.com/manCt5XIYM — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) November 18, 2023

this you? pic.twitter.com/qw2gXc0bX3 — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) November 18, 2023

Yeah, that's Wu.

this you? pic.twitter.com/zUXyoqSrgL — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) November 18, 2023

All while he fights against other children having the same opportunities.

What a Dbag.

And typical Democrat.

