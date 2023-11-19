She's Getting DUMBER in Real-Time: AOC DEMANDING Conditions on Israel Aid BACKFIRES Hilari...
Jon Lovitz Takes on Horde of Ignorant, Nasty Antisemitic Nobs Accusing Israel of...
DAMNING, Receipt-Filled Thread Takes Media APART for Fueling Rise in Antisemitism
And BOOM: Mike Lee Leaves Liz Cheney SPEECHLESS With Just ONE Question After...
Adam Kinzinger Melts DOWN Like a Frothy-Mouthed Harpy After Mike Lee Calls for...
Author (Liar) Claiming Israeli Helicopters Killed Israelis at Music Festival Dragged So Mu...
You Won’t Believe HOW MUCH the University of Michigan Spends on DEI Staff
WaPo: Israel's War Is Separating Palestinian Babies From Their Mothers
Savage: Vivek Ramaswamy Reacts to Donald Trump's 'Vermin' Remark on CNN
Dem Twitter Sleuths Thought They'd Found The Goods on Speaker Johnson... Until It...
EXCELLENT: Israeli Prime Minister and Defense Minister Vow To Go After Hamas Leaders...
Utterly Revolting: Male Volleyball Player Shouts Obscene Taunt at Opposing Girls Team
MSNBC Reporter 'Embedded' With Hamas Doesn't Seem Too Unbiased
Coffee Chain in Jordan Introduces a New 'Holocaust Coffee'

Take the L! Corey DeAngelis Embarrasses TX Rep (and Troll) Gene Wu AGAIN in School Choice Back and Forth

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  11:25 AM on November 19, 2023
Fuzzy Chimp

You'd think by now Texas would have figured out this Gene Wu guy is a dumpster fire of awful and stop electing him and yet, here we are. We suppose even red states like Texas have little blue dots of stupid where people like Wu can get elected.

Advertisement

Wu really really really hates the idea of poor children having advantages that his children have.

Pretty awful, right?

Take a gander:

Imagine thinking it's a scam to give children real opportunity when it comes to their education.

We're going to bet every member of this 'team' that shot it down has taken money from the teacher's union.

Corey DeAngelis, our favorite school choice warrior, with the takedown:

But that's ok see, because he's privileged, see.

Wu tried to push back:

Recommended

She's Getting DUMBER in Real-Time: AOC DEMANDING Conditions on Israel Aid BACKFIRES Hilariously
Sam J.
Advertisement

Incel? Really? This guy is an elected official ... let that sink in.

Enter Corey with multiple TKOs:

Yeah, that's Wu.

All while he fights against other children having the same opportunities.

What a Dbag.

And typical Democrat.

======================================================================

Related:

AOC DEMANDS Israel Meet Certain 'Conditions' Before Receiving Aid and HOO BOY it Does NOT Go Well

DAMNING, Receipt-Filled Thread Takes Media APART for Fueling Rise in Antisemitism with Fake News

YIKES: Liz Cheney Only Makes Things WORSE for Herself Trying to Clap Back at Mike Lee Over NEW J6 Footage

Advertisement

Adam Kinzinger Melts DOWN Like a Frothy-Mouthed Harpy After Mike Lee Calls for J6 Committee Investigation

Riley Gaines Wipes the FLOOR with Laura Loomer and Her 'Investigative Skills' After She Doxxed Her

======================================================================

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? ALSO, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.

Tags: SCHOOL CHOICE COREY DEANGELIS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

She's Getting DUMBER in Real-Time: AOC DEMANDING Conditions on Israel Aid BACKFIRES Hilariously
Sam J.
And BOOM: Mike Lee Leaves Liz Cheney SPEECHLESS With Just ONE Question After She Snaps at Him over J6
Sam J.
Jon Lovitz Takes on Horde of Ignorant, Nasty Antisemitic Nobs Accusing Israel of Genocide ... and WINS
Sam J.
Adam Kinzinger Melts DOWN Like a Frothy-Mouthed Harpy After Mike Lee Calls for J6 Committee Investigation
Sam J.
DAMNING, Receipt-Filled Thread Takes Media APART for Fueling Rise in Antisemitism
Sam J.
Author (Liar) Claiming Israeli Helicopters Killed Israelis at Music Festival Dragged So Much He DELETES
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
She's Getting DUMBER in Real-Time: AOC DEMANDING Conditions on Israel Aid BACKFIRES Hilariously Sam J.
Advertisement