Megyn Kelly is Straight-Fire in Nuke-Level DUNK on Media Matters for Trying to...
Mollie Hemingway Laughs at WaPo's 'Unhinged Temper Tantrum' Over Result of Argentina Elect...
Doctor Locks Replies After Posting 'Decolonization Graphic' Because She Can't DEEEAL with...
Monday Morning Meme Madness
Bring on the Ratio: Washington Post Writer Dumps on 'Citizen Journalism'
'Just Wrong About Everything.' New York Magazine Writer Embarrassed by Silly Argument to...
Even California Democrats Can't Quell the Pro-Palestinian Mob. Activists Take Over CA Dem...
'Maybe Ask Hamas for Donations.' Rep. Ilhan Omar's Plea for Campaign Cash Backfires...
'Jews Were Asking for It.' Former Human Rights Watch Exec Implies Jews Deserve...
'All About THEM': Jeremy Corbyn Reminds Us the Left's Humanity Is All for...
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott: 'I am proud to endorse Donald J. Trump for...
The Death of Matthew Perna Should Haunt His Prosecutors Every Day
Take the L! Corey DeAngelis Embarrasses TX Rep (and Troll) Gene Wu AGAIN...
She's Getting DUMBER in Real-Time: AOC DEMANDING Conditions on Israel Aid BACKFIRES Hilari...

Asra Nomani SCHOOLS Susan Sarandon on What it Means to be a Muslim Woman in America in POWERFUL Post

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:10 AM on November 20, 2023
Twitchy/Meme

Asra Nomani is a warrior in Virginia who really started making a name for herself when Ralph Northam and other overbearing, authoritarian Democrats were doing their best to hold education hostage from Virginian children to placate and pander to the teacher's unions during the 'pandemic.' She refused to sit by silently as schools across the state kept kids out of the classrooms while Northam smiled and pretended it was to keep us all safe.

Advertisement

This editor is still pissed about it.

Nomani is a force to be reckoned with in so many ways, and this post she wrote to Susan Sarandon (who has done nothing but attack the West since Hamas ATTACKED Israel) about what it really means to be a Muslim woman in America is spectacular.

Take a look:

Now, her entire post is brilliant and beautiful (and quite long) so we just snagged a portion of what she wrote. We encourage you to take a look at the entire post but in the meantime, here is our favorite part:

Where do you think I came to give birth to my baby in safety and security, without shame? West by God Virginia in the United States of America — where we enjoy equal rights as Muslim AmeriCANs, not AmeriCANTs.

This is a “taste” of life for a Muslim family in America. Please don’t minimize the experience of Jewish Americans by sanitizing the hell that it is for Muslims living in Muslim countries and vilifying America for the life — and freedoms — she offers Muslims like my family. 

Go, live like a Muslim woman in a Muslim country. You will come back to America and kiss the land beneath your feet.

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

Powerful. Beautiful. And EXACTLY what Susan Sarandon and others needed to hear/read.

This is what it means to be an American. 

And it's beautiful.

She really really really should, but we're not holding our breath.

======================================================================

Related:

Doctor Locks Replies After Posting 'Decolonization Graphic' Because She Can't DEEEAL with the BACKFIRE

Take the L! Corey DeAngelis Embarrasses TX Rep (and Troll) Gene Wu AGAIN in School Choice Back and Forth

YIKES: Liz Cheney Only Makes Things WORSE for Herself Trying to Clap Back at Mike Lee Over NEW J6 Footage

Advertisement

Adam Kinzinger Melts DOWN Like a Frothy-Mouthed Harpy After Mike Lee Calls for J6 Committee Investigation

Riley Gaines Wipes the FLOOR with Laura Loomer and Her 'Investigative Skills' After She Doxxed Her

======================================================================

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? ALSO, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.

Tags: AMERICA AMERICAN HAMAS ISRAEL JEWISH MUSLIM

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Doctor Locks Replies After Posting 'Decolonization Graphic' Because She Can't DEEEAL with the BACKFIRE
Sam J.
Mollie Hemingway Laughs at WaPo's 'Unhinged Temper Tantrum' Over Result of Argentina Election
Doug P.
Megyn Kelly is Straight-Fire in Nuke-Level DUNK on Media Matters for Trying to Take Elon Musk Down
Sam J.
Bring on the Ratio: Washington Post Writer Dumps on 'Citizen Journalism'
FuzzyChimp
And BOOM: Mike Lee Leaves Liz Cheney SPEECHLESS With Just ONE Question After She Snaps at Him over J6
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Monday Morning Meme Madness FuzzyChimp
Advertisement