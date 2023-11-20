Asra Nomani SCHOOLS Susan Sarandon on What it Means to be a Muslim Woman in America in POWERFUL Post

Asra Nomani is a warrior in Virginia who really started making a name for herself when Ralph Northam and other overbearing, authoritarian Democrats were doing their best to hold education hostage from Virginian children to placate and pander to the teacher's unions during the 'pandemic.' She refused to sit by silently as schools across the state kept kids out of the classrooms while Northam smiled and pretended it was to keep us all safe.

This editor is still pissed about it.

Nomani is a force to be reckoned with in so many ways, and this post she wrote to Susan Sarandon (who has done nothing but attack the West since Hamas ATTACKED Israel) about what it really means to be a Muslim woman in America is spectacular.

Take a look:

Hi there @SusanSarandon, this is my mom, my dad and me on the rail trail in Morgantown, West by God Virginia. Let me tell you what it means to be Muslim in America.



First, your backstory: At an anti-Israel protest in NYC, you just said, "There are a lot of people that are… pic.twitter.com/zAyUjpTxkY — Asra Nomani (@AsraNomani) November 20, 2023

Now, her entire post is brilliant and beautiful (and quite long) so we just snagged a portion of what she wrote. We encourage you to take a look at the entire post but in the meantime, here is our favorite part:

Where do you think I came to give birth to my baby in safety and security, without shame? West by God Virginia in the United States of America — where we enjoy equal rights as Muslim AmeriCANs, not AmeriCANTs. This is a “taste” of life for a Muslim family in America. Please don’t minimize the experience of Jewish Americans by sanitizing the hell that it is for Muslims living in Muslim countries and vilifying America for the life — and freedoms — she offers Muslims like my family.



Go, live like a Muslim woman in a Muslim country. You will come back to America and kiss the land beneath your feet.

Powerful. Beautiful. And EXACTLY what Susan Sarandon and others needed to hear/read.

Thank you for saying this ❤️ I’m Iranian and I agree hundred percent — Shabnam Dastgheib (@Shab_d) November 20, 2023

What a beautiful post! God Bless you and your family! — JCas225 (@JCas225) November 20, 2023

From Morgantown to the world! Where we paint warehouses to match the sky! The matching blue was magical as I gazed upon it today. This is Star City, West by God Virginia! My dad is 90, my mom in her 80s. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/ZOEP3xScBf — Asra Nomani (@AsraNomani) November 20, 2023

This is what it means to be an American.

And it's beautiful.

The USA is the *best* and freest place for many people from other, more repressive places, @SusanSarandon.



You should speak to real people sometime. — Roxanne Hoge (@RoxanneHoge) November 20, 2023

She really really really should, but we're not holding our breath.

