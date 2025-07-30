The Hill Thinks President AOC is a Real Possibility and We Just Can't Stop Laughing

There has been a lot of recent speculation over the possible political aspirations of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. Astute political observers have noted that the Bronx bartender has made a series of very deliberate political moves in the last few months and appears to be posturing to move on from the measly little House seat she currently occupies. AOC is looking to move up in the world, and what she lacks in brains and common sense, she more than makes up for with ambition.

Advertisement

Most pundits and talking heads believe she has her sights set on Chuck Schumer's Senate seat, which makes a lot of sense. Chuckie is weaker than he's been in years. The aging Senate Minority Leader hasn't been able to do much but cry as Republicans have been pushing the Trump Administration's agenda through Congress. His only semi-successful act of resistance has been delaying a vote on the Save Act by employing the very same filibuster he had tried to eliminate less than a year ago. The left isn't happy with Chuckles, and his seat may be the low-hanging fruit that AOC sees as being ripe for the picking.

Others believe she's aiming much higher. With the Democratic Party in turmoil, and a bench that's thinner than the WNBA All Stars when Caitlin Clark is injured, AOC may see an opportunity to rise to the top and become the Dems' 2028 nominee.

The Hill believes she has a chance.

"President Ocasio-Cortez isn’t as far of a reach as it once was" (@TheHillOpinion) https://t.co/saiIw8Hsd7 — The Hill (@thehill) July 29, 2025

No, really, that wasn't a joke. I know we were laughing too, but Doug Schoen, who wrote the article, is serious. He believes there is a path for AOC to not only become the nominee but also ascend to the White House.

Schoen bases his comedic genius, um, I mean, political opinion, on Bolshevik Barbie's recent vote to continue military funding to Israel.

In a move that surprised many on both sides of the political aisle, progressive Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) recently voted — with an overwhelming majority of House Democrats and Republicans — to support funding for Israel’s Iron Dome defense system. To be sure, Ocasio-Cortez’s vote made little difference to the final tally. The amendment, sponsored by Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.), which could have cut U.S. support, was shot down 422-6. Nevertheless, voting to support continued funding was extremely revealing for what it says about Ocasio-Cortez’s grander ambitions. Indeed, not only did her vote mark a clear break with other members of the progressive “Squad,” who made up five of the six objections. More importantly, it positioned Ocasio-Cortez closer to the Democratic mainstream at a time when her name has been brought up as a candidate for the Senate, and potentially even President.

Splitting with 'The Squad' to vote with Marjorie Taylor Greene on a pro-Israel vote may not seem very wise for someone who aspires to be nominated by a party that's currently being dominated by the extreme left, but it's a calculated move. AOC will never be able to sell herself as a moderate or a centrist, and she doesn't have to; she needs to be in the middle of her competition. That's what she's trying to accomplish. She's walking a political tightrope toward 2028, and who knows, if she falls, Schumer's seat may be her safety net.

First, she took a private jet tour of the country with Comrade Bernie Sanders. The 'Eat the Rich' tour played to her base. A scripted message to a friendly crowd is right in her wheelhouse. The tour gave her some national exposure and, more importantly, expanded her fundraising base. She's never had access to the big donor DNC money, but she raises a lot of cash from individual donations. If she wants to run nationally, these are the people she needs the most.

Then she played to the lunatic left. When she endorsed 'Commie Mamdani' to be NYC's next mayor, she showed us who she really is, and we should believe her. There's not much money to be raised with the socialist bloc of the party; most of them don't have jobs, but they show up in force to vote, especially in primaries. These are the people she relates to the most.

Then came the Israeli vote—an ever so subtle move toward the center. This is where she's trying to position herself among the other potential candidates, putting herself just to the right of Mayor Pete and to the left of faux centrist Gavin Newsom. Plus, that vote won't hurt her in New York if she ends up running against Schumer.

Advertisement

Like we said, the bench is thin. The Progressive Princess figures she can ignore Kammie, just like the voters did in November. Buttigieg spent the last four years performing magic tricks at the Department of Transportation. He spent billions on an invisible train in California, and then made himself mysteriously disappear when a real train derailed in Ohio. Petey does check some DEI boxes, so the left may never elect him, but they'll never force him to go away. Then there's Gav the Governor, who has name recognition and access to a ton of cash. He also has more skeletons in his closet than most museums have on display.

So it's easy to see why someone like AOC, who has been seen as more of a punchline than a legitimate politician, would think to herself, ' I may suck, but I don't suck any worse than these yokels.' Why not me?

From a Republican standpoint, why not her? Newsom probably poses the biggest threat. His perfect hair and plastic smile appeal to some independent voters, and independents put the 'Swing' in swing states. So if AOC can help the Democrats take out their own trash in the primaries, then all the better for us.

I hope Democrats are dumb enough to run a short, shrill, wokescold who is most famous for being stupid. — Vierd 🇺🇸 (@Vierd1) July 29, 2025

Please run her in '28 🥺 — Team Deplorables ⚔️🇺🇸 (@TeamDeplorablez) July 29, 2025

As they say, AOC is as sharp as a bowling ball and almost as bright. We hope the Democrats give her some serious consideration. If for nothing else, the entertainment value.

Advertisement

Thank you, Jesus for blessing me with this amazing timeline. — Generalissimo Kaiser Bill III (Ret) (@WaivedSAP) July 29, 2025

Maybe so, but this is the same party that brought us Joe Biden.

Oh dear lort! I pray this country is not that stup1d... Then again nearly 1/2 the country still thinks Biden was competent. — LibertyLady (@liberty_lady1) July 29, 2025

😅🤣😂 we aren’t a socialist country! pic.twitter.com/Vy7eKQpmhu — Navy Brat (@loryad123) July 29, 2025

Predicting candidates three and a half years before an election is like predicting who the starting quarterback of your favorite college team will be in 2028. The kid who gets the job is still playing high school ball and isn't even on anyone's radar yet.

Still, we wish socialist Sandy well. She sucks as a politician and would be a God awful nightmare if she ever got anywhere near the White House, but she's always been good for a laugh.

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at Twitchy, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.





Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.