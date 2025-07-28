'Possibly White': It Took CNN About Two Minutes to Disgrace Itself Covering NYC...
Baseball Hall of Famer Ryne Sandberg Dead at 65
Atlantic Writer Says 33 of Rep. Jasmine Crockett's Colleagues Declined to be Interviewed
WaPo Digs Into Claims That Sydney Sweeney Doing Ads for American Eagle Is...
Keith Olbermann Stealing Jokes From Middle Schoolers Now
ICE Arrests Illegal Alien POLICE OFFICER After He Attempted to Buy a Gun
Police Officer in Critical Condition as Police Respond to Active Shooter Situation in...
VIP
To Attack Israel, the Media Wages War on Truth and Children
Fool Me Twice: After YEARS of Broken Immigration Promises, Amnesty Proposal Gets MASSIVE...
U.N. Is NEVER Happy With What Israel Does, Condemning Aid Airdrops As 'Dangerous'
Your Terms Are Acceptable: Axios Hilariously Laments How Well Trump Is Doing With...
DEPORT THEM ALL: Wisconsin Teens Would Be Alive If Not for Democrats' Lax...
We All Know He's LYING: Keir Starmer Says the U.K. Doesn't Censor Anyone...
Chuck Schumer's So Angered By Trump's Trade Deal Win That He's Just Going...

Chris Cillizza Thinks AOC Has the Best Chance of Being the 2028 Dem Nominee

Brett T. | 9:30 PM on July 28, 2025

It's a toss-up between who's the face of the Democratic Party in 2025. Is it Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Rep. Jasmine Crockett, or Rep. "Extreme" Hakeem Jeffries? Polling this far out is meaningless, but Kamala Harris still leads the pack when it comes to who the Democrats want to nominate for the 2028 presidential election.

Advertisement

Chris Cillizza, a former political analyst for CNN, appears to believe that AOC has a strong hold on the nomination.

Yeah, we're not watching a YouTube video.

She did get a lot of exposure as part of Bernie Sanders' "Fighting Oligarchy" tour. Maybe that was the warm-up?

It's true that she brings a lot of energy. Remember her hopping around on stage at Rep. Jamaal Bowman's campaign rally? She was on fire.

Recommended

Atlantic Writer Says 33 of Rep. Jasmine Crockett's Colleagues Declined to be Interviewed
Brett T.
Advertisement

After Hillary Clinton and Kamala Harris' losses, it's clear that America's not ready for a woman president. At least not these women.

Democratic socialism might be hot in New York City, but it doesn't play nationwide.

When do we get an iconic shot of her crying outside Alligator Alcatraz? It's like she's not even trying.

***

 

Tags:

2028 ELECTIONS ALEXANDRIA OCASIO-CORTEZ DEMOCRAT PARTY

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Atlantic Writer Says 33 of Rep. Jasmine Crockett's Colleagues Declined to be Interviewed
Brett T.
Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
'Possibly White': It Took CNN About Two Minutes to Disgrace Itself Covering NYC Active Shooter
Grateful Calvin
WaPo Digs Into Claims That Sydney Sweeney Doing Ads for American Eagle Is Fascist Propaganda
Brett T.
ICE Arrests Illegal Alien POLICE OFFICER After He Attempted to Buy a Gun
Brett T.
Your Terms Are Acceptable: Axios Hilariously Laments How Well Trump Is Doing With Trade Deals
Grateful Calvin

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Atlantic Writer Says 33 of Rep. Jasmine Crockett's Colleagues Declined to be Interviewed Brett T.
Advertisement