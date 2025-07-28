Chris Cillizza Thinks AOC Has the Best Chance of Being the 2028 Dem Nominee

It's a toss-up between who's the face of the Democratic Party in 2025. Is it Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Rep. Jasmine Crockett, or Rep. "Extreme" Hakeem Jeffries? Polling this far out is meaningless, but Kamala Harris still leads the pack when it comes to who the Democrats want to nominate for the 2028 presidential election.

Chris Cillizza, a former political analyst for CNN, appears to believe that AOC has a strong hold on the nomination.

As of today, I think @AOC has the best chance of being the 2028 Dem nominee.



I explain my thinking here: https://t.co/cLDgy4zAnH — Chris Cillizza (@ChrisCillizza) July 28, 2025

Oh please. — B. Dan Berger 🇺🇸 (@BDanBerger) July 28, 2025

Oh please, please, PLEASE let this be true. pic.twitter.com/nzoCOtqfP1 — The Alpha Cow (@Marcus_Porcius2) July 28, 2025

She did get a lot of exposure as part of Bernie Sanders' "Fighting Oligarchy" tour. Maybe that was the warm-up?

If so, Vance wins 40 states. — Roman Stout (@romands1) July 28, 2025

She brings a lot of energy but if you think the swing states are going to entertain a vote for her think again. You should take a walk. She’s going to run for Schumer’s seat when he retires. — John Lindsey (@JPL606) July 28, 2025

It's true that she brings a lot of energy. Remember her hopping around on stage at Rep. Jamaal Bowman's campaign rally? She was on fire.

He’s probably not wrong. The dumbing down of democrat representatives is intentional, and meant to lower expectations in candidates. Hence, insert useful idiots for the cause.



Doesn’t mean she’d win, but they’ll keep trying. — Kelly 🇺🇸 (@KJet010820) July 28, 2025

AOC would be a huge mistake. As a woman as much as I hate to admit it, they have to run a man. And not an old fogey. They need independents to win. And we have seen they’re not voting for a woman. — Becky O Brien (@justme2andu) July 28, 2025

After Hillary Clinton and Kamala Harris' losses, it's clear that America's not ready for a woman president. At least not these women.

Democratic socialism might be hot in New York City, but it doesn't play nationwide.

When do we get an iconic shot of her crying outside Alligator Alcatraz? It's like she's not even trying.

