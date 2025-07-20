Eating Their Own: AOC Gets Slammed by the Left for Voting Against Cutting Military Funding to Israel

Oh, Tater! Brian Stelter Steps on ALL the Rakes Trying to White Knight...
Eric V.
Eric V. | 1:00 PM on July 20, 2025

Since coming to office, New York Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has been the darling of the left. She's become so popular that she's expected to either replace Chuck Schumer in the Senate or be part of the Democrats' 2028 ticket. Whether she's flying around in private jets with Bernie Sanders on an 'Eat the Rich' tour or trying to use her political clout to influence Hakeem Jeffries to endorse the Democratic Socialist candidate to be New York City's next mayor, she can seemingly do no wrong. 

Bolshevik Barbie standing shoulder to shoulder with Commie Mamdani symbolizes how far left the Democrats have gone, and SHE is the face of that movement.

The socialist succubus just got a quick lesson in how fickle her base on the loony left can be when she voted against a proposed amendment by Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene. MTG's amendment would have drastically slashed funding for military aid to Israel.

AOC (or her advisors) should have known that if there's anything the statist left hates more than a Republican, it's Israel.

For her part, MTG's proposal was more political theater than anything else. That vote had less chance of crossing the finish line than Jerry Nadler running a marathon. MTG knew it, and AOC should have known it. Politically, AOC should have voted for the amendment, then spent the rest of the day with the 'Squad' twirling kaffiyehs like Steelers fans with terrible towels, chanting free Palestine. She could have spent her weekend on Instagram, chugging cheap wine to the adoration of her base on the far left.

The vote was an unforced error, and the backlash came quickly.

She tried to rationalize her vote and do some damage control. Explaining that she believes in protecting all innocent lives.

The rest of the post:

What it does do is cut off defensive Iron Dome capacities while allowing the actual bombs killing Palestinians to continue.

I have long stated that I do not believe that adding to the death count of innocent victims to this war is constructive to its end. That is a simple and clear difference of opinion that has long been established.

I remain focused on cutting the flow of US munitions that are being used to perpetuate the genocide in Gaza.

Protecting innocent Jewish lives didn't go over too well with the 'From the River to the Sea' wing of the party.

It seemed to make things worse.

It's a hard lesson, but one AOC needs to understand. The harsh reality is that her base has no interest in protecting any Jewish lives. The left isn't against violence or genocide so long as they're directed at the right group of people. All of her supporters who protest for the end of the war today would be dancing in the same streets they march in should Israel be wiped off the map tomorrow.

The Democrats may have a big tent, but they require a purity test to stay in it. AOC is a little less pure today. She is still the Commie Queen of the party, but her crown is a little tarnished.

She should have known better. 

