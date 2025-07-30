Pelosi's Ladder: Laughably Supporting the Stock Trading Ban After Climbing to Millions
WATCH: Woman Says She 'Can't Go Into American Eagle Because She's Black' and the Cringe is Too Much

Laura W. | 3:30 PM on July 30, 2025
Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Everyone has been all abuzz over the American Eagle ad featuring Sidney Sweeney, but leftists are having NONE OF IT. You can check out their meltdowns here, here, here, here, here, and yes, also here. We didn't have the left melting down over a blue jeans ad on our BINGO card, Dear Readers, but good gracious, they are straight up not having a good time LOL

Watch this video, which is obviously staged, and tell us that you cringed as hard as we did.

SO. MUCH. CRINGE. 

Of course, Greg is correct, though. They absolutely are fantasizing about being discriminated against. It's honestly no different from the AWFUL's (Affluent White Female Urban Leftists) fantasizing about being put into handmaid robes since they cannot abort their own children at certain stages depending on what state they're currently in.

The leftists are not OK.

We learned a new word today! Essentially, this is 'bottom-feeding behavior.' Kudos, Duke!

Pfft, you know we don't let pesky little things like facts get in the way of a good narrative around here!

We couldn't agree more.

And that's what this is really about. These dorks don't ACTUALLY believe the ad was some kind of 'dog-whistle.' This is purely performative.

But while we're on the subject of 'dog-whistles.' they're only meant to be heard by 'dogs', correct? So, ask yourselves, Dear Readers, why it's only leftists who are hearing them...

'Kinda' is being generous LOL

He's not wrong, but to be fair, we're not dealing with the best and brightest.

Ok, this writer just had to include Brandon twice, because this one is just too on-the-nose. Also, colored contacts exist.

Yes, please.

That's precisely what virtue-signaling is. Social currency. These people don't want to ACTUALLY BE virtuous, only perceived as such.

As this writer said before, it's purely performative.

***

