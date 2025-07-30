WATCH: Woman Says She 'Can't Go Into American Eagle Because She's Black' and the Cringe is Too Much

Everyone has been all abuzz over the American Eagle ad featuring Sidney Sweeney, but leftists are having NONE OF IT. You can check out their meltdowns here, here, here, here, here, and yes, also here. We didn't have the left melting down over a blue jeans ad on our BINGO card, Dear Readers, but good gracious, they are straight up not having a good time LOL

Watch this video, which is obviously staged, and tell us that you cringed as hard as we did.

“Hey, wanna go into American Eagle?”



“Oh! I can’t go in there because I’m black.”



I swear that these people fantasize about being discriminated against. pic.twitter.com/DPcml406xH — 𝐆𝐫𝐞𝐠 (@WaywardGreg) July 30, 2025

SO. MUCH. CRINGE.

Of course, Greg is correct, though. They absolutely are fantasizing about being discriminated against. It's honestly no different from the AWFUL's (Affluent White Female Urban Leftists) fantasizing about being put into handmaid robes since they cannot abort their own children at certain stages depending on what state they're currently in.

The leftists are not OK.

Some benthic ass behavior — Duke of Milan ✝️ (@ACMilanSanDiego) July 30, 2025

We learned a new word today! Essentially, this is 'bottom-feeding behavior.' Kudos, Duke!

AE is like one of the most inclusive stores. They use men and women of all races in their advertising and they carry 000 to tall sizes for men. — 𝒢𝑒𝓁 ❣️ (@LttleGel) July 30, 2025

Pfft, you know we don't let pesky little things like facts get in the way of a good narrative around here!

People who want to be victims and have to fake it, are so gross. — PhoenixMama 🔥 (@FromtheFire23) July 30, 2025

We couldn't agree more.

Unhinged — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) July 30, 2025

Anything for clicks — Darth Scallywag (@jonspurplegooch) July 30, 2025

And that's what this is really about. These dorks don't ACTUALLY believe the ad was some kind of 'dog-whistle.' This is purely performative.

But while we're on the subject of 'dog-whistles.' they're only meant to be heard by 'dogs', correct? So, ask yourselves, Dear Readers, why it's only leftists who are hearing them...

I shop at American Eagle and love their jeans.



People are kinda silly — Alice Jones (@AliceJones0709) July 30, 2025

'Kinda' is being generous LOL

Being offended by someone saying someone else is beautiful is a major sign of low intelligence. https://t.co/jnjEpGNNTW — Brandon Hannibal Donkey (@BrandonDonkey2) July 30, 2025

He's not wrong, but to be fair, we're not dealing with the best and brightest.

When you want to be oppressed so badly that you have to invent it… https://t.co/4CcmcZMcFc — Skeletor 🧼🧽🫧 (@TheMuppetPastor) July 30, 2025

BREAKING: POC woman appropriating white physical feature with bleach blonde hair insulted by woman with blonde hair https://t.co/jnjEpGNg4o — Brandon Hannibal Donkey (@BrandonDonkey2) July 30, 2025

Ok, this writer just had to include Brandon twice, because this one is just too on-the-nose. Also, colored contacts exist.

Culture needs to return to telling victim status seekers to just stfu. https://t.co/hQqOiPWQzg — Midwest Mentality (@MKUltraMagat) July 30, 2025

Yes, please.

When you can’t find any examples of real racism you must LARP it into existence 🤦‍♂️ https://t.co/fNodwDG7nI — MF'er (@maddenfollower) July 30, 2025

If only this delusional take motivated them to be better people in the process. There’d at least be something redeeming this insane mentality. https://t.co/2h2iz0WSub — Kilo Bravo (@KiloJulietBravo) July 30, 2025

Perceived victim culture is so obnoxious and people wear it as social currency https://t.co/FTyMBJdAxp — F-15 Owners Club President (@WarDamnGunners) July 30, 2025

That's precisely what virtue-signaling is. Social currency. These people don't want to ACTUALLY BE virtuous, only perceived as such.

As this writer said before, it's purely performative.

***

